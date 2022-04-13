A hush fell across the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. The church's Catholic school students filled the church's pews waiting for the annual Living Stations of the Cross to begin.
Wednesday afternoon, eighth grade students, dressed in costume, created images of each of the 13 stations of the cross that depict Jesus' condemnation through crucifixion and burial.
Religion teacher, Taylor Janak, said the event is a "long-standing tradition" at the school. The students practice in the afternoon for six weeks throughout Lent to prepare for their roles.
They look for students who "throughout the year model the life of Christ" and "live those values," noting that Victor Neisser, who portrays Jesus, is an exceptional student in that regard, Janek said.
The students are often jittery and nervous when they begin practice and rehearsal, but that goes away as Janek assures them "the Holy Spirit will work through them."
Students readers guide the story and this year, music teacher Teresa Vincent, played the piano and sang at the end. Janek said it was the first time they had used live music and it is something they would like to do again.
Students participating were: Victor Neisser (Jesus); Abby Brister (Mary); Jett Taylor (Pilate); James Miori (water holder); Kylan Jimenez, Cameron Smith and Ethan Estraca (high priests); Zachary Merritt, Oliver Janssen and Reid Gomez (soldiers); Alexander Donner (Simon); Braeden Lara (Veronica); Braelyn Espinoza, Elena Cole-Carlo, Stevie Corales, Jordy Ybarra and Lila Brogger (women of Jerusalem); Marvin Cordes (disciple John); Abby Lehnert, Alexa Covarrubias and Kamdyn Morales and Julianna Ochoa (women at the cross); Preston Janak (Joseph of Arimathea); Draven Poncio (Joseph of Arimathea assistant).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.