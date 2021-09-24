Under a blue sky, Victorians, Texans and others from across the United States gathered in the Victoria Mall parking lot Friday to welcome the Motorcycle Cannonball riders and their nearly 100-year-old motorcycles to town.
Seeing the cross-country, antique-motorcycle endurance race in Victoria was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for residents as the race never travels the same route twice.
Although the race historically has run from the east coast to the west coast in years past, three years ago Steve Klein suggested doing a route from Canada to Mexico, passing through Victoria. Klein, who is well known throughout Victoria for his building company, Steve Klein Custom Builder, is known elsewhere for his rare collectible motorcycle company, Sierra Madre.
"I have been an antique motorcycle enthusiast for over 30 years, and I am a Victorian. And we need to fill up hotels and restaurants and bring thousands of people to our community," Klein said of his motivation to bring the race through Victoria. Folks from Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and more have come into Victoria for this event, he said.
The race is named after Erwin "Cannonball" Baker, an early 20th century "daredevil" who rode across the country on motorcycles back when paved roads were rare and gas stations were few. Today, contestants all ride bikes built in 1929 or before. They're not allowed to use GPS, instead they follow route directions given to them each morning that they must complete within a given amount of time.
Motorcycle Cannonball 2021 Ratings
|Rank
|Rider
|Motorcycle
|1
|Dave Currier
|1911 Harley-Davidson 7A
|2
|Jeff Tiernan
|1912 Henderson A
|3
|Frank Westfall
|1913 Henderson B
|4
|Andrea Labarbara
|1913 Henderson B
|5
|Victor Boocock
|1914 Harley-Davidson 10E
|6
|Keegan Wrieth
|1914 Excelsior 7-SC
|7
|Loring Hill
|1916 Henderson
|8
|Bert Miskell
|1915 Harley-Davidson 11F
|9
|Stephen "Doc" Hopkins
|1916 Harley-Davidson J
|10
|Dave Minerva
|1916 Harley-Davidson F
"(These motorcycles) are the kind of things you only see in museums, except these are running, and they're racing them across America," said Klein.
Riders began 15 days ago in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan. Every day, they have ridden anything from 100 to nearly 300 miles. Every night, their crews and even some riders will spend hours servicing, repairing and even occasionally reconstructing the bikes, so they are ready to ride the next day.
Steve "Doc" Hopkins, a 70-year-old Bonduel, Wisc., resident who is competing in his third Cannonball this year, rides during the day and works with a small crew to service three different motorcycles each night.
Hopkins has ridden the same 1916 J Model Harley-Davidson with a 1913 wicker sidecar in all three Cannonballs, a bike that he personally built. Every year he's gotten a perfect score, the only rider so far to achieve a perfect score with a sidecar. With two more days in this year's competition, he's on track to do it again.
"This bike was put together like Johnny Cash, a piece at a time," said Hopkins. The bike is full of personal and quirky details — a box with a mirror and room for makeup for his side-car companions, a device to cook hot dogs with the heat of the engine.
"We drop them in, ride about ten minutes, then pull it out, put it on a bun and hand it off to another rider," he said.
Hopkins also has built a bike for both his daughter, Kersten Heling, and son-in-law, Shannon Heling, who are riding with him this year.
Andrea Labarbara is also not a newbie to the Motorcycle Cannonball. She first competed in 2018 and came in third. Labarbara is currently fourth in this year's competition, and as of Thursday was the only female ranked within the top ten.
"I don't think it's any different as a man or woman," she said. "I wasn't raised like that. I was a tomboy. I played little league with the boys. I had a motorcycle when I was 8. I feel like if you want to do something, just do it. Don't let being a female or being a male stop you."
So far her bike hasn't had any major issues, she said, and she's hoping she'll finish in the position she's in now.
"Most of the issues that people are going to have on their bikes have already developed," she said. "Everybody that's in the top 20 has a decent running bike, not to say that something can't happen any day."
Riders have two more days in the endurance run this year. Tomorrow they will spend the night in McAllen Texas before reaching the grand finale on South Padre Island Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.