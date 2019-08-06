Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent presents Ooh La La! A Night in Paris Gala from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Sept. 12 at Spring Creek Place Event Center, 12116 Nursery Drive.
Dine, visit with friends and be entertained. Sponsorships are still available; contact tiffany@cdmgoldencrescent.com before Friday.
Tickets will go on sale soon.
