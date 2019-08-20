Join us Sunday at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 12183 Farm-to-Market Road 236, to enjoy organ and choral music performed by Victoria-area musicians. This free concert will be presented in an informal format with opportunities to see the organ up close and learn more about the “King of Instruments.”
For details, contact Keith Cox, Chapter Dean, at 381-740-9307 or khc3662@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.