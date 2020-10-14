Our Lady of the Gulf Coast Catholic Church Altar Society will have its annual turkey, dressing and trimmings dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the St. Jude Hall, 300 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca.
Plates will be $10 each, drive through only.
The meal will be catered by Werner’s of Shiner.
A raffle drawing with many prizes will also be held. Altar Society members will sell raffle tickets and meal tickets after Our Lady of the Gulf Mass. Proceeds will benefit the Altar Society and its services within the church.
For information contact Mary Jones 361-552-6180.
