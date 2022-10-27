PAM Health held a drive thru luncheon for first responders on Wednesday. PAM employees and some of the officers served, are from left, Justin Guajardo, chief nursing officer and interim, Long Term Acute Care; Tracy Fox, Victoria fire chief; Trelawney Wilson, DSI-Rehab; David Brogger, Victoria Police Department spokesman; Bernadette Walker, director of Strategic & Integration-Long Term Acute Care; Tommy Beyer, chief executive officer rehabilitation.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Walt Brock resigns as Schulenburg AD/head football coach
- Missing Victoria kayaker found dead
- Bloomington man arrested on online solicitation of a minor charge
- Victoria County political party chairs debate issues, find common ground
- Fryer family descendants clean up Lockhart Cemetery
- All-youth cast brings 'Newsies Jr' to Victoria stage
- Victoria man believed to have gone missing in Calhoun County
- Tearful reunion: Sister weeps over brother's remains 71 years after he died in Korea
- 67 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Crossroads
- East anticipates tough Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial matchup
Commented
Recent Comments
-
Tina Chesnutt said:
RIP with your brother warriors. You fought the good fight, you have finished the race, and kept the faith.
With blessings,
Your cousin Tina Jaso Chesnutt
-
Franchial Barnes said:
Bump Willie was a terrific cousin, brother, son, nephew, friend and more. You will be truly missed.
-
Kenny Brown said:
I remember Willie back in High School days when he played Ball. He was a pretty good athlete with a great attitude. Friendly to other schools and athletes.
-
Maria Sherman-Bickle said:
There are just no words...My heart is broken for you all. Know that you are loved deeply.
-
Maria Sherman-Bickle said:
There are just no words...My heart is broken for you all. Know that you are loved deeply.