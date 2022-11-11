“Coping with Holiday Stress and Anxiety” will be the topic of a presentation at the monthly Parkinson’s Support Group meeting at noon Wednesday.
Victoria counselor Lane Johnson, M.Div., LPC-S, will address ways for patients and caregivers to deal with holiday stress and anxiety, according to a news release from the support group.
The group will be meet in a different location this month. The presentation will be held in the Education Classroom next to The Grapevine Café, 110 Medical Drive.
Numerous holiday social gatherings, parties, and travel can increase stress in Parkinson’s patients, which can in turn make symptoms of the disease worsen. Attendees will find Johnson’s helpful strategies and tips useful in fending off stress during the holidays and throughout the year.
Family members and caregivers are encouraged to attend.
Lunch will follow in the PAM Health cafeteria, 102 Medical Drive. The PAM Health Parkinson’s Support Group meets every month and welcomes all families affected by the disease. Call PAM Outpatient Rehab at 361-580-5128 for more information.