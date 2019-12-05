Pastoral Care Volunteers of Citizens Medical Center and DeTar hospitals met at the Citizen Healthplex on Nov. 19. Volunteer Manager at Citizens Glenda Gibbs introduced the volunteers and speakers. There was a total of 17 attendees.
Pastors Andy Schroer and Aaron Glaeske presented information on visitation in ICU at the hospitals. They indicated the Spiritual Triage-Diagnosis and Spiritual Medicine with Scriptures reference. In addition, they provide questions that may be appropriate and non-appropriate when visiting with patients and or family.
Hospice Chaplain Carl Schneider presentation was on how individuals handle grief. He revealed that all individuals handle grief differently. There are many ways to workout grieving whether it is a loved one, pet or another situation. Grief may last for a short time or years.
Gulf Bend Center Arturo Lara, educator; and Chrisam Reed, RN, gave an overview of mental health first aid. They provided risk factors and proactive factors.
