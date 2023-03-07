Bedding plants for the home garden will go on sale Saturday at Victoria Educational Gardens, 283 Bachelor Drive.
The popup event will feature numerous kinds of tomatoes, along with squash, bell peppers, hot peppers and tomatillos. These plants, grown from seed by Victoria County Master Gardener Association volunteers, are suitable for inground planting and containers.
The sale will be 8 a.m. to noon at the VEG greenhouse. VEG is located across from the Victoria Regional Airport control tower.
VEG is maintained by VCMGA, a nonprofit organization of volunteers who live in Victoria and surrounding counties.