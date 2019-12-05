Join the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce and H-E-B for the annual Food Rally on Monday. Teams arrive at 10:15 p.m., and the rally begins at 10:30 p.m. All food donations benefit the food pantry. Team registration is $20 per team, with three members to a team. You must be 18 or older to participate. All ages are welcome for the costume and cheering contest.
To enter a team or for more information, email brook@portlavacachamber.org or call 361-552-2959.
