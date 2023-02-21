The Queen City neighborhood cleanup hosted by Keep Victoria Beautiful will include a wide variety of resources and services in partnerships with City of Victoria departments and outside organizations.
“This event has really grown organically based on conversations with groups that provide resources and are looking for outlets to connect with people,” said City of Victoria Community Appearance Manager Christy Youker. “The neighborhood cleanups are about more than just picking up trash; they help to strengthen the community and promote goodwill.”
The cleanup will be 9-11 a.m. March 4. Volunteers will meet at Queen City Park, 2202 N. Cameron St., then split up to help residents move bulky trash and tree limbs to the curbs for pickup.
Volunteers will also provide some minor exterior work at one home as part of the new Brush Up program, which is a partnership between KVB and Habitat for Humanity.
The Wade & Carter Show is partnering with Lowe’s to provide potted plants for volunteers to hand out.
To sign up for the cleanup, visit victoriatx.gov/kvb.
Bike rodeo
The Victoria Police Department will host a bike rodeo at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 704 E. Park Ave., during the cleanup. Kids can bring their bikes to practice skills and learn about safety.
Kids can also enter a drawing to win a bike of their choice. Tickets will be drawn at the end of the event to announce the winner of each bike. Participants must be present to win.
The bike giveaway is funded by a grant from Wal-Mart on North Navarro.
Kids can also register their bikes with the police department, which will help police to find the bike if it is stolen or goes missing.
Resource fair
Representatives from the following organizations will be at the park to help residents learn about resources that are available to them:
- United Way of the Crossroads
- Victoria College
- Victoria County Public Health Department/Be Well Victoria
- Victoria Housing Authority
- Victoria Fire Department
- Victoria Municipal Court
- Victoria Public Library
- MHP Salud (health/social services nonprofit serving Hispanic communities)
- Texas Department of State Health Services
The Victoria Fire Department will provide smoke alarms upon request.
The City of Victoria Parks & Recreation will host its Pop-Up Park, featuring games, toys and sporting equipment.
Food and drinks will be provided.
Donuts and coffee will be provided at the start of the cleanup, with coffee sponsored by The Box Coffee Bar.
After the cleanup finishes about 11 a.m., volunteers and community members are invited to the park for hot dogs provided by The NRP Group and beverages provided by Del Papa Distributing.
To learn more about Keep Victoria Beautiful and to sign up to be notified of future cleanups, visit victoriatx.gov/kvb.