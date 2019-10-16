The roar of a 2013 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 special edition filled the workshop as it topped out over 200 mph.
Pat G Tuning president Patrick Guerra sat in the red car’s front seat with a laptop Tuesday night. The car was secured on a chassis dynamometer, which allows the tires to spin to test the vehicle's speed without needing an open track.
How fast have you driven?
“It’s a safe environment to tune because the car can cap out at 200 mph,” Guerra said. “It’s not safe to try and do that on a public road.”
Guerra calibrated the vehicle to increase the horsepower and speed in preparation for the 2019 Texas Mile.
The Texas Mile is a one-mile top speed racing event, and it runs Friday through Saturday at the Victoria Regional Airport, 609 Foster Field Drive. The event pushes racers to beat personal records.
LSX Performance Dyno Tuning calibrates a Corvette which will compete during the Texas Mile event. The vehicle will top out at more than 200 MPH pic.twitter.com/YqCu8Cr3Is— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) October 16, 2019
The race originated at Goliad in 2003. It moved to Beeville in 2011 and in 2017 relocated to its current location in Victoria.
Guerra said it is a great event for Victoria’s economy. He said it brings a significant revenue to the area with people coming in from out of town and spending their money locally.
“We need to make sure the city government doesn’t get greedy and run (the Texas Mile) out of town,” Guerra said.
This Texas Mile will be Guerra’s 28th event. He has raced in about 18, but he said it is hard to race and tune.
On race days, Guerra and his team will load up their equipment in a 44-foot travel trailer and head to the airport to assist racers.
“We take all our tools and everything for a mobile repair shop,” he said.
Many times, the cars that need to be fixed aren’t Guerra’s clients, but they always help.
“There is a great deal of comradery by helping others,” he said. “That’s a great thing with the spirit of the racers out there.”
Guerra has been working on cars participating in this month’s Texas Mile for the past few months. He said he has tuned about 20 cars in the LSX Performance Dyno Tuning garage.
“There have been more out of town people this year,” he said.
One of those people is the Corvette’s owner Ken DesCamp, 57, of Cypress. He has worked with David Pickett, Boost Mode Racing founder, on getting his car up to speed before this weekend’s race.
Pickett left his career in the oil field and started Boost Mode Racing in Houston. He helps clients such as DesCamp modify their cars to increase horsepower and reach top speeds.
With the Corvette, Pickett’s team increased the boost level by upgrading the fuel which gained the car 80 horsepower.
“It’s a lot of engineering and design work,” he said. “We have a lot of momentum right now.”
Pickett said his team has about 10 cars they worked on competing at the October Texas Mile and he will be driving a shop car as well.
DesCamp bought the Corvette after reaching his personal best of 193.1 mph in a Camaro at the last Texas Mile. Now, he wants to surpass that.
His goal is to go beyond 200 mph in his Corvette that has been worked on for the past six months.
The Texas Mile restricts drivers from surpassing 198 mph, but DesCamp plans to exceed it.
“I want that 200 mph,” he said. “It’s an elite club. I won’t buy a shirt unless I hit it.”
DesCamp has competed in seven Texas Mile events, and he wants this event to be the fastest one yet.
“I like going fast,” he beamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.