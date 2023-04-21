 Skip to main content
Reader Photo Contest

Reader photo contest results: Wildflowers

Field of bluebonnets

As many Texans do, my son Liam and I have hunted down bluebonnets every year since he was a toddler. We go to different locations to keep the hunt a full day of adventure. This year we found them in Rockport and enjoyed the rest of the day picnicking at the beach soaking in the sun.

In this reader photo contest, we wanted to see the wonderful wildflowers that have bloomed around the Crossroads. Our readers definitely delivered. The winner of this photo contest is Jessie Van Pelt, who submitted a breathtaking photo of her son Liam surrounded by a field of bluebonnets. She will receive a $25 gift card to Blume & Flour bakery in Victoria.

Out to pasture

Out to pasture.
My daughter

This is my daughter Lilly Chavez and she is a junior at Victoria West High School. The photo was taken on March 18, at Cathedral Oaks, outside Weimar.
Wildflower and cows

Wildflower and cows.
Goliad flowers

Wildflowers in Goliad.
Backyard flowers

Red corn poppies in my yard.
Coreopsis

Coreopsis in my yard.
Windswept

Indian paints and coreopsis using ICM technique
Indian paintbrushes

Indian paintbrush in my yard.
All in the details

Indian paint.
Red corn poppy

Closeup of red corn poppy.
Beauty with thorns

Prickly poppy.
Hill country bluebonnets

Muleshoe bend.
Roadside flowers

U. S. Highway 183 near Gonzales.
Larkspur

Purple larkspur in my yard.
Stormy Skies

Taken on U.S. 87 between Cuero and Westhoff.
Red, white and blue

Red, white and blue.  
Morning dee

Morning dew. 
Country roads

Country roads. 
Easter flowers

Happy Easter.
Texas beauty

Texas beauty 
Field of blue

State Highway 111.
God's country

Just can’t get enough of God’s country and beauty! More beautiful, wild flowers, on State Highway 111.
Texas wildflowers

Texas wildflowers! U. S. 90.
Single bonnet

Taken in DeWitt County.
Pretty purple

DeWitt County.
Field of colors

Taken between Industry and Fayetteville. 
Future cobbler

DeWitt County.
Zebras

Zebras in bluebonnets. Between Industry and Fayetteville.
A unique Indian Paint Brush

Our backyard in Schroeder.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

