Reader photo contest results: Wildflowers

As many Texans do, my son Liam and I have hunted down bluebonnets every year since he was a toddler. We go to different locations to keep the hunt a full day of adventure. This year we found them in Rockport and enjoyed the rest of the day picnicking at the beach soaking in the sun.
In this reader photo contest, we wanted to see the wonderful wildflowers that have bloomed around the Crossroads. Our readers definitely delivered. The winner of this photo contest is Jessie Van Pelt, who submitted a breathtaking photo of her son Liam surrounded by a field of bluebonnets. She will receive a $25 gift card to Blume & Flour bakery in Victoria.
Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.
I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.