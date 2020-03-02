Advocate Staff Report
The Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA will be offing American Red Cross Lifeguard certification course from 10-5:30 p.m. and March 19-22 at the YMCA Pool.
The cost is $165 per participant.
All participants must be at least 15 years of age and able to complete a pre-course swimming test. More classes will be available in April and May.
The Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA is located at 1806 N. Nimitz. Registration is now open at ymcavictoria.org.
For more information, visit contact Zach Reynolds at 361-575-0511 or zreynolds@ymcavictoria.org.
