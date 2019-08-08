DaCosta Hall Raisers will have a country and western dance with the Red Ravens 8:30 p.m.-midnight Aug. 10 at DaCosta Sons of Hermann Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686. Admission is $10 per person.
Beer, wine coolers, ice, soft drinks and snacks will be available to purchase; however, please feel free to BYOBottle. Ice chests are not allowed. Bring cakes, cookies, cupcakes and your own party supplies to celebrate birthdays, class reunions, anniversaries, etc. while you dance. For more information, call or text 361-489-6416 or email hallraisersdacosta@gmail.com.
