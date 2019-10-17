The annual Reformation Festival is scheduled for Oct. 27 at Faith Lutheran Church, 615 Eagle St., in Weimar.
The festival begins at 4 p.m. and will include inspirational music by the group The Believers, of Flatonia, and other activities. A catered pork steak dinner with twice-baked potatoes, green beans, squash casserole, dessert and beverages will be available. There will be worship and great fellowship.
All are welcome to attend but should obtain or reserve meal tickets ahead of time. The Rev. Mike Werner is this year’s guest preacher. Enjoy some dominoes, dessert walk, bounce house for kids and other planned activities.
Tickets are available from any of the TCCM congregations: Evangelical, Witting; Zion, Sublime; Zion, Moulton; St. Peter of Prairie Valley, West Point; and Faith, Weimar; and at Pesak Construction, Weimar. Reserve or obtain meal tickets also by contacting Pastor Herb Beyer, 361-798-0155, or beyerfam@hughes.net; TCCM Administrative Assistant Mimi Richter at 979-877-4544 or tccmadmin@tccm-tx.org; Sandy Pesak at 979-249-7121; Judy Winfield at 361-258-1167; Audrey Huenefeld at 979-968-5661; or Marty Maloney at 361-798-0528. Attendees are asked to obtain or reserve their meal tickets early.
