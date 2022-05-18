Refugio County Honor Guard honors Eugene D. Faires

On May 7, the Refugio County Honor Guard traveled from Refugio to Dallas to participate in the memorial service for Eugene D. Faires, a veteran who served in Korea.
The Honor Guard’s participation was truly special and greatly appreciated by the family of Eugene Faires. When the guard was asked to participate, there was no hesitation. Right away, they agreed to make the long drive and do the military honors for the service. The guard did a marvelous job with respect and true dedication for their fallen brother. The Faires family will never forget their generosity.
Refugio County Honor Guard members in attendance were Smiley Cuellar, Robert Cisneros, Richard Cantu, Oscar Lerma (Faires' brother-in-law) and Alfonso Villarreal. Also serving with the guard was Army Major Robert Faires from Clarksville, Tennessee, brother of Eugene Faires.
Virginia Faires said, "It was a delight having these veteran brothers in Dallas for this event. As the wife of Eugene Faires, I thank them all from the bottom of my heart."
