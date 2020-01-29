GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- The Astron Club of Goliad will host its annual Taste of Goliad on Feb. 6 at the Goliad Auditorium. Serving will be from 5-6:45 p.m.. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, and children under 5 are admitted free.The Taste of Goliad is a fundraiser for Goliad County nonprofit organizations. Local restaurants, food trucks, vendors, and caterers will offer samples of their best dishes. The event will also feature a silent auction. Tickets are available from the Goliad Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Center, Ag-Med Supply Company, Goliad Senior Citizens Center, or any Astron Club member.
- Join Relay For Life Goliad for a Cornhole Tournament from 2-6 p.m. Feb. 1 at Goliad Brewing Company, 252 Metting Road. Drinks, hot dogs and Frito pies will be for sale benefiting Relay for Life Goliad. Team Registration $10. Half the proceeds from the event go to Relay for Life Goliad.
- Have Coffee with the Birds from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Feb. 2 at Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6 in Goliad. Sit at a picnic table in the day-use area and enjoy some leisurely bird watching. A limited number of binoculars and bird guides are available for use during the program or feel free to bring your own. The event is free with park entrance of $4 per adult, children 12 and younger under are free.
CALHOUN COUNTY
Port Lavaca
- A Basic Life Support CPR Class will be from 8 a.m.-noon Jan. 30 at Memorial Medical Center, 815 N. Virginia St., in Port Lavaca. Contact Sara Rubio 361-552-0442 or SaRubio@mmcportlavaca.com for more information and to sign up.
- Sassparilla & Little Lace Boutique will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at 602 N. Virginia St. in Port Lavaca. The event will feature Hope Images, Mad Batter Cheesecakes and South Coast Glitter. There will be refreshments and giveaways all day.
- LMR's Bar and Billiards, 224 N. Commerce St.in Port Lavaca will have a Super Bowl Party from 5-10:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Four TV screens will show the game. Cold beer and food will be available.
SEADRIFT
- First United Methodist Church of Seadrift will host a free men’s community breakfast. Coffee will be served at 8:30 a.m. followed by breakfast at 9 a.m. Feb. 1. For more information, call 361-785-4621.
- The second annual Castaway Classic Redfish Tournament and Barbecue Cookoff is from 7 p.m. Feb. 7 through 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at Castaway Lodge, 109 Austin Ave. in Seadrift.
- The South Texas Women's Heart Fund Fun Run will be from 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 8 at 37 E. Dewberry Lane, in Seadrift. The event is hosted by South Texas Assemblies of God Women. Visit stxagwm.org to register or for more information.
PORT O'CONNOR
- All seniors are invited to a senior luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Port O'Connor Community Center. After lunch, around 1 p.m., enjoy a game of Bingo.
- Port O'Connor Branch of the Calhoun County Library will have children's program at 10 a.m. Feb. 7.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- The Pilot Club of Cuero will host a Roaring 20s Party Feb. 1 at the VFW Hall, 934 N. U.S. 183. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner is at 7 p.m. and the dance is from 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Table sponsor tickets are $500 and individual tickets are $50. You may purchase tickets at the Cuero Record, 119 E. Main St. or from any Cuero Pilot Club member.
- Equipping the Saints, an annual, all-day event for lay persons and clergy hosted by St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 400 N. Esplanade, Cuero will be Feb. 1. This year’s theme is “Best Practices for Faith & Life Today (and in anticipation of our Future as Church).” Registration forms and information packets are available from any ELCA Lutheran Church in the area, or register by contacting the host church St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Cuero at 361-275-2845, office; E-mail: stmarkscuero@stmarkscuero.com or Pastor Herb Beyer, ETS coordinator at 361-798-0155; E-mail: beyerfam@hughes.net. Register online at https://stmarkscuero.com/news-events/ Registration is $10 or free for members
- Chick-fil-A restaurants in Victoria will host a Pop-Up Lunch event at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Cuero Regional Hospital campus.
YORKTOWN
"Shop the Four Seasons" Market Days from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 1 in the Yorktown City Park.
The Cuero Deanery Women's ACTS Retreat is from 6 p.m. Feb. 6 through 10:30 a.m. Fev. 9 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown, 1214 Zorn Road. For more information and for the form to register visit
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- A Walk Across Texas Informational Meeting will be from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 30 at Jackson County Family and Community Health, 411 N. Wells St., Suite 111, in Edna. Walk Across Texas is an eight-week program designed to help Texans establish the habit of regular physical activity. Each adult team may include up to eight members, all working together to reach the 832-mile goal.
- Seaux Cajun will be at Lavaca Bluffs Vineyard and Winery from 11 am.-5 p.m Feb. 1. The tasting room will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Lavaca Bluffs Vineyard is at 172 private Road 4261 in Lolita.
INEZ
- Join Hearts and Mimosas Cookie Decorating Class from noon-3 p.m. Feb. 2 at The Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad St. in Inez. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com
GANADO
- Ganado Nursing and Rehab Center, 107 Rogers St., will host a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. Jan. 31.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- Michael Windberg will have Oil Painting Workshops from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Feb. 4-25 at the Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville. The workshops are $35. For more information visit halletoakgallery.com or call 361-217-7030.
- Camp Williams Winter Workday is at 8 a.m. Feb. 1 at 1345 County Road 444. Come help work to improve Camp Williams and prepare for upcoming events.
SHINER
- Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 W. Church St. Kathleen Schacherl will talk about creative and workable ways to organize fabric.
WHARTON COUNTY
El CAMPO
- El Campo Chamber Membership Awards Gala with Vince King, Elvis tribute artist, is from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 30 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2450 N. Mechanic St. The social hour and silent auction begins at 6 p.m.; dinner and program is at 7 p.m. Silver Tables seat eight and are $325; individual tickets are $40.
The Feed Store is hosting a Chamber Blender from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at 210 W. Railroad St. in El Campo. Food and refreshments, will be provided along with a chance to come out and socialize.
