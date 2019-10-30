GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- Canoe Trail Goliad is hosting its Fall Flotilla from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2. This will be a family friendly 6.5 mile float down the Goliad Paddle Trail from U.S. 59 Landing to Goliad State Park Landing. For experienced paddlers, there will be an option to float from the Riverdale Bridge to the U.S. 59 Landing, a 12 mile float. Registration is free.
Paddle the San Antonio River, a 20-mile paddle for experienced paddlers Nov. 3. Launch is at 8 a.m. at Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6. Take out is at Duke River Bridge Rural Road 2506 off Farm-to-Market Road 239. Bring your own lunch. Refreshment and ecology or historical discussion will be provided at the lunch stop. Registration is required at SABayPartnership.org. Registration is $20 per person. Paddle is dependent upon the weather and may be rerouted or rescheduled. Registrants will be advised by email of any changes before the paddle. For more information, call Allan Berger, at 713-829-2852.
- The Traveling Vietnam Wall in Goliad from 9 a.m. Nov. 6 through noon Nov. 11 at the Goliad Auditorium, 108 Park Road 6. The event is hosted by the VFW Post No. 9170.
- The Goliad County Library and the Goliad Center for Texas History presents Mysteries of Rosario at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 134 W. Pearl St. in Goliad. Ernest Barnes, a Goliad State Park and Historic Site volunteer interpreter, will present the program. The event is free and open to the public.
- Enjoy the holidays with an evening stroll through the grounds of Mission Espiritu Santo and view the “History in Lights” exhibit from 6-10 p.m. nightly throughout December at Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6, in Goliad. Lights and shadows will tell the story of this site as visitors walk the same path taken by Native Americans and Spanish Franciscan priests. Entry fees are $4 for adult, TSPP card holders and children 12 and under are free. For after-hours entrance, stop at the shade pavilion in front of park headquarters and place entrance fees into a self-pay envelope and drop in red fee box.
SCHROEDER
- Charley Pride will be at Schroeder Dance Hall Nov. 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets visit schroederhall.com. Tickets are also available in Victoria at Victoria Harley Davidson and Bedbutlers Furniture or in Goliad at Aztec Ford and in Beeville at Blue Ribbon Country Store. For VIP tables, call 361-573-7002.
- Schroeder Volunteer Fire Department will have a barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Schroeder Dance Hall. They will sell barbecue plates and have a silent and live auction, music and a country store. The barbecue plates are $10 each and consist of barbecue brisket with all the trimmings. For more information, call 361-549-1163.
Get all your early Christmas shopping done in one place at the Schroeder Hall Holiday Sip & Shop. Sip, shop and snack with local vendors inside the historic dance Hall from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 8 at 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622 near Goliad. From 8-10 p.m. Devyn Whittington will perform. The event is free. Vendors include The Soap Lady, B’s Southern Scents, Bentley’s Boutique, Kristal’s Kloset, Griff + Jo Handmade Designs and Boots Are My Roots.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- Bring the kids out For Halloween on Main. Come trick-or-treat from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31 on Main Street in downtown Edna.
The 19th Annual Texana Chili Spill will be held on Nov.7-9, at Brackenridge Recreation Complex Main Event Center, sponsored by the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority and the Jackson County Go-Texan Committee. To kick off this year’s festivities, there will be a Veterans Ceremony and Appreciation Dinner sponsored by H-E-B at 5 p.m. Nov. 7. The night will conclude with a fireworks display sponsored by Whataburger. All veterans, family and friends are invited. The cook-off portion of the event starts Nov. 8 with salsa and margarita competitions. Additional events include chef’s choice competition, sausage competition, and the Go-Texan dutch oven dessert cook-off. Cook-off awards start at 9 p.m. at the main stage. On Nov. 9, cook-off competitions start at 9 a.m. a Bloody Mary Competition presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka followed by beans, Go-Texan jackpot chicken, gumbo, Go-Texan jackpot ribs, chili, and Go-Texan brisket competitions. The Whataburger Jalapeno Eating Contest starts at 6 p.m. at the main stage with cook-off awards and scholarship auction to follow. For registration packets or for more information, visit www.texanachilispill.com. Additional activities lined up for Saturday are the Wine and Beer garden, Kids Que Competition, Kids Zone, Helicopter Rides, and the Texana Market. The Kids Zone will be open from 10 am.-6 p.m. and will include inflatables, a craft zone, face painting, and nature exhibits. Saturday afternoon from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., visit the Wine and Beer Garden, spotlighting local acoustic artists. Taking the stage first from noon-3 p.m. is the Pearlsnaps Band. Followed by Stephanie Ross and Rick Evens from 3- 6 p.m. and Zachary Grant, from 8-11 p.m. Lavaca Bluffs Winery will be on-site from 11 a.m. -10:30 p.m. Beer concessions will be open from 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. The Old Stogie Mobile Cigar Lounge will be onsite from 11 am.-10:30 p.m. Several food vendors will be at the event. Event admission is $5 per person (3 years and older), per day which gives children and adults access to everything. For more information regarding the event and cook-off competition registration, please call 361-782-5229 or www.texanachilispill.com.
- Jackson County annual membership banquet will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Evermore. This year's theme is "A Night in Old Texana." The speaker will be Scott Hollingsworth, corporate magician. Individual tickets are $30; sponsorship tables range in price from $400-$1,500. For more information or to reserve a table, call the chamber office 361-782-7146.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
Alamo Heights Baptist Church, 110 Trinity Shores Drive in Port Lavaca, will have a Fall Family Festival from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The Kritter Korral will be there with animals to pet. Come get a “Smooch from a Pooch” at the Calhoun County Humane Society booth. There will be games and candy. Hot dogs, Frito pie, popcorn and more will be sold for $1.
- Trinity Shores of Port Lavaca will host trick or treating for children in kindergarten through fifth grades from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Residents are also taking donations for candy to hand out.
- Calhoun County Ministerial Alliance present Gospel recording artists Michael Knight and Bruce and Shara Repka in concert at Awaken Calhoun County from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Bayfront Pavilion in Port Lavaca. The event is honoring veterans and first responders. A fireworks display will be at 7:45 p.m. A free will love offering will be collected. Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase Christmas wreaths to be placed on the graves of 84 veterans at Olivia Community Cemetery. Be sure to bring lawn chairs.
The Port Lavaca Art Guild will have its 48th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3 at the Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca. The event features all handmade items. Also planned are a silent auction, door prizes every hour, pictures with Santa, open kitchen, and homemade desserts. Admissions for both days is $5. For information, call Patty Lowrie 361-649-4036.
- Our Lady of the Gulf Altar Society will have its annual turkey and dressing dinner with all the trimmings from 11 am.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 3, at St. Jude Hall, 300 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca. Plates are $10. The meal is catered by Werner's in Shiner. Plates area available for dine-in or to-go. There will also be a raffle and a bake sale.
- A benefit for Dakota Taylor will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Red Barn, 3187 SH 35 S. in Port Lavaca. The benefit is to help with Dakota’s medical expenses. Brisket and sausage plates with German potatoes and green beans will be $12 each. Delivery is available with the purchase of eight of more plates.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- The 18th annual Lindenau Harvest Home Show, featuring antiques, decor clothing and gift items, will be Nov. 2-3 at Lindenau Hall, 22 Striedel Lane near Cuero. The show is from 9:30-4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. The Lindenau Rifle Club will also be serving a stew lunch to raise funds for maintaining the Hall.
- A 5-Hour CEU Event to be held Nov.7 at the Cuero VFW Hall, located off Highway 183 north of Cuero. Registration is from 7-8 a.m. with the program starting promptly at 8 a.m. Participants do not need to RSVP to attend this event. Just be sure to show up early enough to allow time for registration. The program will conclude around 1:30 p.m. There will be a $20 per person fee charged. Lunch will not be served; however light snacks will be provided throughout the morning. For more information, contact Anthony Netardus at the DeWitt County Extension Office at 361-275-0816.
- The Cuero ISD Education Foundation presents 2019 Concert for Classrooms; An Evening with B.J. Thomas at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $35-$45; proceeds benefit the Cuero school district in the form of grants for resources, projects, programs outside the scope of traditional school funding. For more information call 361-275-1924.
- Cuero Heritage Museum presents "A Tribute to Our Veterans WWI, WWII, Korean and Vietnam Wars" through Nov. 12. The exhibit includes documentaries about WWI, WWII and the Korean War. The WWII documentary is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Korean War is from 10:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. and WWI is from 11:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. There will also be a Veterans Day Reception at 3 p.m. Nov. 11 to honor veterans. All events are held at the Cuero Heritage Museum, 124 E. Church St. in Cuero. The events are open to the public and are free of charge. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, call the museum, at 361-485-8090.
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade in Cuero, presents Cuero Celebrates Warhol an art exhibit featuring Andy Warhol's Cowboys and Indians series through Nov. 17. Other noted Western and Native American artists to be featured are Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck, and Ira Yeager. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-4:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for children and children younger then 5 and Military are free.
- Share the Warmth Blanket Drive is running through Nov. 29. Donate new blankets and throws for area seniors. Cuero Home Health will distribute to low-income elderly this winter. Drop off locations: Cuero Home Health, 615 N. Esplanade or Cuero Regional Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade. For more information, call 361-275-8999.
YORKTOWN
- Yorktown Community Bingo is from 12:30-1:30 p.m at the Yorktown Fire Station Senior Center.
- Shop the 4 Seasons Market Days from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Yorktown City Park.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- The Haunted Tunnel will be open from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 31 at Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville. Come dressed in family-friendly costumes. For more information, call the Gallery, at 361-217-7030. The event is free.
SHINER
Celebrate the annual Christmas in the Park at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Welhausen Park in Shiner. Activities will include music, tables of treats, and festive lights. Come enjoy holiday music and a visit with Santa. Shiner businesses and organization are invited to sponsor a table for the Christmas sampler. Bring your lawn chair and arrive early. For more information, call Shiner Chamber at 361-594-4180.
YOAKUM
- Yoakum Community Hospital and Golden Crescent Area on Aging are hosting the 2020 Benefits Fair/ Open Enrollment from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Austin Street Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1308 E. Gonzales St., in Yoakum. A presentation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., followed by individual consultations until 1:30 p.m. Times will be extended if needed. Attendees must bring their Medicare card and list of medication hey take. Use the Plan Finder and other tools at medicare.gov or call 1-800-6333-4227, TTY 1-877-486-2048, for help. RSVP to Stephanie Lerch at 361-293-2321 Ext. 464 if you plan to attend, as lunch will be served.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
The Refugio Police Department will have its annual Halloween Safe Zone from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the 601 Commerce St. So dress up the kids and come get lots of candy.
BAYSIDE
- The Bayside Historical Society will present “Mexican Folk Healing, the Ancient Art of Curanderismo,” from 2-3 p.m. Nov. 9 at 909 First St. in Bayside.
GONZALES COUNTY
GONZALES
- Gonzales Master Gardeners will have its Fall Tree and Plant Sale from 8:30 am.-1 p.m. Nov. 2 on Texas Heroes Square in downtown Gonzales. Moonglow and Shinko varieties of pears will be available. Methley and Santa Rosa plums will be available for sale along with peach varieties Tex Star and La Felicianna, both of which are well suited and productive in this area. A selection of cool weather vegetables will be available as transplants ready to plant in your fall garden.
WHARTON COUNTY
EL CAMPO
- Hair by Amanda Jane Salon, 103 W. Church St. will have its second annual Haunted Salon at 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Bring the kids by to walk through the spooky haunted salon and receive a treat afterwards.
- Catholic Daughters of the Americas - Court No. 2275 will have its fifth annual Trunk or Treat from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at St Robert's Catholic Church, 512 Tegner St. in El Campo. Come for Mass at 6 p.m. and join in the Trunk or Treating afterward in the parish hall. The group is also serving hot dogs and chips for everyone.
- Re-Elect Sheriff Shannon Srubar is holding an ice cream social from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Texas Coast Limousine Service /Limo Station, 901 N. Mechanic St. Stop by and visit with the sheriff and enjoy some ice cream. You can eat it there or just drive through and take it to go.
- Tree House Furniture, 817 W. Loop in El Campo, will hold a Holiday Open House from noon-6 p.m. Nov. 7-8. Stop by to preview this year's Christmas décor and gifts. Holiday refreshments and wine will be provided. Guests can register to win the Ultimate Christmas Living Room Giveaway.
