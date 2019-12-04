GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- Christmas in Goliad is a two-day celebration that occurs every year on the first Friday and Saturday of December. Attractions include arts and craft booths, food vendors, music and a lighted parade on Friday evening. Saturday’s events include vendor booths, food and entertainment. Highlights include Miss Ruby’s Corral, where authors sign and sell their books and Santa’s arrival on a longhorn steer. On Saturday evening choral groups at Goliad State Park and Las Posadas at Presidio la Bahia inspire visitors with the Christmas spirit. All proceeds from Christmas In Goliad are used by the Goliad County Historical Commission to promote and preserve Goliad History and for operating costs of the Goliad Market House Museum.
- Enjoy the holidays with an evening stroll through the grounds of Mission Espiritu Santo and view the “History in Lights” exhibit from 6-10 p.m. nightly throughout December at Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6, in Goliad. Lights and shadows will tell the story of this site as visitors walk the same path taken by Native Americans and Spanish Franciscan priests. Entry fees are $4 for adult, TSPP card holders and children 12 and under are free. For after hours entrance, stop at the shade pavilion in front of park headquarters and place entrance fees into a self-pay envelope and drop in red fee box.
- The Ivy Vine is having a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7. Activities include live Christmas music and free margaritas and snacks. The Ivy Vine, 248 S. Commercial St., is on the Courthouse Square in downtown Goliad.
- Come enjoy "Christmas at the Mission," a Christmas concert from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Mission Espiritu Santo in Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6 in Goliad. The Beeville Community Chorus will be singing music of the season. Flickering candles and incredible acoustics make this an awe-inspiring event. Entry fees are $4 per adult. Entry is free for children under 12 and TSPP cardholders.
- Period craftsmen, artisans and reenactors will gather on the grounds of Presidio La Bahia for the Christmas Rendezvous and Trade Fair. Take the day and visit Presidio La Bahia and browse the trade blankets and sutlers tents for unique Christmas gifts for that special person on your list. Dress for the weather as this event takes place out of doors. Admission is $5 for adults, $4.50 for seniors, $2 for children 6-11, under 6 are free.
- Check out the third annual Goliad Christmas Tree Project. Christmas Trees will be on display from Dec. 6-16 during Christmas in Goliad and Goliad Market Days. This year's tent will feature trees decorated and sponsored by local businesses/organizations and students. Each tree along with its decorations will be donated to a deserving family. Anyone who would like to sponsor or decorate or know of a deserving family, contact Keli Miller at 361-645-3454 or at keli.miller@goliadtx.net.
LAVACA COUNTY
SHINER
- Celebrate the annual Christmas in the Park at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Welhausen Park in Shiner. Activities include music, tables of treats, and festive lights. Come enjoy holiday music and a visit with Santa. Shiner businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor a table for the Christmas sampler. Bring your lawn chair and arrive early. For more information, call Shiner Chamber at 361-594-4180.
- Have breakfast and visit with Santa at the Shiner Public Library, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 7. Breakfast and a story time from 8:30-9 a.m. and Santa will visit with the kids from 9-10:30 a.m. The event is free.
HALLETTSVILLE
- Hallettsville Festival of Lights Lighting Extravaganza, around the square in downtown Hallettsville will remain on until Jan. 6.
- The fifth annual Christkindlmarkt, a German Christmas Market, will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. every Saturday through Dec. 22. Artist booths will offer handcrafted wares and culinary treats. The Gingerbread House will be open and there will be live music provided by Das Ist Lustig from 1-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The entertainment will change each weekend.
- Friends of the Friench Simpson Memorial Library, 705 E. Fourth St., will present Night of Old St. Nick, from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 5. Come enjoy refreshments and shop the Holiday Store at this Friends Christmas fundraising event. The Holiday Store will feature hand-crafted gifts and decorations, home baked cakes, pies and cookies and homemade pickles, jams and jellies. A silent auction and a holiday raffle are also planned. All proceeds benefit Friench Simpson Memorial Library.
- The 40th annual Lions Club Arts and Crafts Show and Cookie Sale is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall, 321 U.S. 77. A wide variety of merchandise will be available. Door prize drawings throughout the day and a raffle for $3,000 in prepaid gift cards will be held. Lunch will also be available to purchase. Visit with Santa from noon-2 p.m. The Cookie Walk will feature more than 50 varieties of home baked cookies. Come early for the best selection.
- The Rev. Michael Tankersley, of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, will speak at the Dec. 10, meeting of the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 206 S. Dowling St., in Hallettsville. The December program is always highly anticipated because it offers a special reflection on the beauty and joy of the fast-approaching holiday season. Members will also enjoy a Christmas carol sing-along and cookie exchange. All retired school employees and visitors are invited. Please call 361-594-3185 if you wish more information.
YOAKUM
- Yoakum Heritage Museum's 31st annual Christmas Tree Forest display is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Jan. 8. Admission is $5 for adults, children are admitted free.
Night at the Museum is 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Yoakum Heritage Museum, 312 Heritage St. This will be an evening of Christmas beauty, food, music and surprises.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- Sen. Lois Kolkhorst will be the guest speaker at the Cuero Community Leaders' Meeting at 7 a.m. Dec. 6 at the City of Cuero Council Chambers, 2121 E. Main St. RSVP to ssolis@cityofcuero.com
- Mount Bethany Baptist Church, Jerusalem Baptist Church and First Presbyterian Church have joined together to have a free all-you-can eat breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the First Presbyterian Church, 302 McLeod St. The menu will include pancakes, eggs, gits, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, orange juice and coffee. A Christmas photo station will also be available. Monetary donations will be accepted or the donation of non-perishable food items to benefit CAMAL House food pantry.
- Enjoy coffee with the mayor from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the DeWitt County Historical Museum, 312 E. Broadway.
- The Boys and Girls Club of Dewitt County, 1015 E. Courthouse St. in Cuero, is sponsoring a community wide book fair with Usborne Books and More from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 10-12. Shop books and activities for all ages and interests. Purchases will help earn free books for the Boys & Girls Club of Dewitt County.
- Chick-fil-A restaurants in Victoria will host a Pop-Up Lunch event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 12 in the parking lot at Cuero Regional Hospital campus. The Chick-fil-A Mobile Unit is a service only trailer delivering a limited Chick-fil-A menu.
- Cuero Regional Hospital’s Golden Years Group will meet from noon-1 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Cuero Regional Hospital’s Education Classroom, 2550 N. Esplanade. Reservations are not required for this event. Room capacity is 35 and a light lunch will be served to attendees.
- Main Street and the Cuero Chamber are co-hosting a late night shopping event, Twas' the night before Christmas in Downtown, from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12 in downtown Cuero. Pick-up a punch card from participating stores, fill it and return for a Dec. 20 drawing for $300 in Christmas Cuero Bucks. Plus stamp cards on Dec. 12 at participating locations for door prizes. Enjoy festive refreshments, live music by Neal Tolbert, free gift wrapping and an #uglysweater selfie station.
- The DeWitt County Go Texas Committee will have its annual chili and gun raffle event from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Friar Ag Center in Cuero City Park. The chili is $10 per quart and is to-go only. The Go Texan Committee is also selling gun raffle tickets. Chili tickets and gun raffle tickets may be bought from any Go Texan member or at the DeWitt County Extension Office or The Cuero High School Ag Building. For more information, call Anthony Netardus, at 361-275-0816 or Greg Nemec, at 361-275-1245.
- Hunt Elementary Christmas Sing Along is from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center.
The Cuero Heritage Museum, 124 E. Church St. presents Nutcrackers in Candy Land from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday, through Jan. 15. The exhibit will be open until 8 p.m. during Christmas in Downtown Dec. 13-14.
- Christmas in the Park is a free self-guided driving tour featuring almost 300 lighted displays and several hundred snowflakes/trees at the Cuero Municipal Park. The display is open each evening from 6-10 p.m. thru Jan. 1. Free hot chocolate nights are each Thursday in December. Almost 100,000 visitors in more than 19,000 vehicles go through the display annually. For more information on Cuero’s Christmas in the Park, contact the Cuero Development Corporation at 361-275-8178
- Cuero school district libraries offer Magical Mondays from 3:30-7 p.m. every Monday for all community members. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Enjoy access to all print and digital resources, Ancestry.com databases, and Rosetta Stone language software. Additional programs vary by location. Library locations are John C. French, Hunt Elementary, Cuero Junior High Library and Cuero High School.
- The Cuero Gobbler Band Boosters will hold a chicken spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Cuero Intermediate Cafeteria. The meal will include chicken spaghetti, green beans, corn, roll and a dessert. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any Cuero High School Band member by Dec. 6. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or you can dine in if you would like. For more information, text the Band Booster president at 361-433-7244.
YORKTOWN
- Holy Cross Catholic Daughters will have its annual Christmas Craft Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Yorktown Community Hall, 60 Community Hall Road in Yorktown, across from Holy Cross Catholic Church. The show will feature local and regional crafters and vendors, items range from shabby antiques to homemade jams and jellies. Vendors will be in two halls. Breakfast and lunch is also available to purchase at Santa’s Café.
- Cuero Home Health provides free blood pressure checks and blood sugar checks at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Yorktown Fire Station.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Jackson County, the Field Crops committee and the Beef Committee are sponsoring a five hour CEU event from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Jackson County Services Building, 411 N. Wells St. in Edna. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the first program at 9 a.m., programs will conclude at 3 p.m. A $30 registration fee will be charged, which includes refreshments and lunch.
- Miracle on Main Lighted Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 in downtown Edna. Activities include lighted floats, bikes, cars and more. For more information, call the City of Edna, 361-782-3122. Sponsored by the city of Edna.
- Shop at Home is Dec. 6 in Edna. Local business will be open after regular business hours. For more information, call the city of Edna, at 361-782-3122.
- Friends of Elder Citizens is having its annual appreciation Jingle and Mingle from 11 am.-1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Edna Senior Center, 501 N. Wells St. There will be food drinks, camaraderie and a silent auction. All proceeds from the event go toward Friends of Elder Citizens programs.
- Have breakfast with Santa from 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Jackson County Services Building. Make sure you are here on time to see Santa's grand arrival. This is a free event, but due to limited capacity only 100 tickets will be handed out at the Chamber Office. First come, first served until they are all gone. For more information, call Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture 361-782-7146.
- Shop local stores at Edna's Miracle on Main Christmas Market from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7 in downtown Edna. This is a great time to shop for the Holiday Season.
GANADO
- Ganado Townhall Players present "Under a Powder Blue Moon" at the Rear Window Listening Room, 107 E. Menefee St. in Ganado. As a robbery in a small town mini-bank goes awry, bank teller Jannelle Brewster discovers that she shares a very complicated past with the would-be robber. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14 and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15. Ticket are $15 and may be purchased online at https://rearwindowlisteningroom.com/events
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- Friends and family of violent crime victims are invited to place an angel ornament on a special tree during the Tree of Angels Ceremony from 7-9 p.m Dec. 5 at the Bauer Community Center. To have a picture of a loved one on display and included in the victims’ tribute PowerPoint presentation and a personalized candle, contact Mary Sue Woods, at 361-550-7481. The candles will be lit by friends and family members during the ceremony.
- Port Lavaca Christmas Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in downtown Port Lavaca, ending at the Bayfront Peninsula. The theme of the parade is "Rockin' around the Christmas Tree." Lineup for the parade is at 5 p.m. For more information, call 361-552-2959.
PORT O'CONNOR
The annual Port O'Connor Lighted Boat Parade is at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 7 on the Intracoastal Canal. To register for the boat parade go to poctoyrun.net. Bring your lawn chairs and sit along to banks and watch this Christmas spectacle. Presented by the Port O'Connor Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the Chamber office, at 361-983-2898.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
- Jonette Haegelin Wiginton and Megan Nicole are hosting a benefit for Dawn Prather to help defray medical expenses from cancer. The event is from 8 p.m.-midnight Dec. 7 at Padilla Hall, 106 Fairgrounds Road in Refugio. They will sell barbecue plates. A silent auction and a dance are also planned.
WHARTON COUNTY
WHARTON
- Wharton Chamber of Commerce, 225 N. Richmond Road, will have an open house from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 5. for more information, call Kim Peikert, at 979-532-1862.
- A Christmas Carol - A Live Radio Play will be Friday-Sunday Dec. 8-15. at the Plaza Theatre in Wharton. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Charles Dickens holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy), and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage, as the familiar story unfolds. For more information, call The Plaza Theatre, at 979-282-2226 Tickets are $15 each; purchase online at whartonplazatheatre.org.
EL CAMPO
- The El Campo Christmas Parade is at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in downtown El Campo. The theme of this year’s parade is 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' Families, businesses, and organizations are invited to incorporate their favorite night before Christmas festivities and traditions into their lighted floats. Presented by the El Campo Chamber of Commerce.
- The 32nd annual Christmas Mall will be Dec. 7-8 at El Campo Civic Center, 2450 N. Mechanic St., in El Campo. Doors open at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 and 10 a.m. Dec. 8. Admission is $3, adults; $2, 12 and younger and free for 5 and younger. There will be more than 100 craft and food booths. The event is hosted by El Campo Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.