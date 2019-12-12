GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14 around the Goliad Courthouse lawn. The vendors line the streets and sidewalks with shopping. Note that this is an outdoor event and the hours of operation may vary due to weather conditions. Contact the Goliad Chamber of Commerce at 361-645-3563 if you have questions about the schedule of the day.
- Enjoy the holidays with an evening stroll through the grounds of Mission Espiritu Santo and view the “History in Lights” exhibit from 6-10 p.m. nightly throughout December at Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6, in Goliad. Lights and shadows will tell the story of this site as visitors walk the same path taken by Native Americans and Spanish Franciscan priests. Entry fees are $4 for adult, TSPP card holders and children 12 and under are free. For after-hours entrance, stop at the shade pavilion in front of park headquarters and place entrance fees into a self-pay envelope and drop in red fee box.
- Check out the third annual Goliad Christmas Tree Project. Christmas Trees will be on display through Dec. 16 during Goliad Market Days. This year’s tent will feature trees decorated and sponsored by local businesses/organizations and students. Each tree along with its decorations will be donated to a deserving family. Anyone who would like to sponsor or decorate or know of a deserving family, contact Keli Miller at 361-645-3454 or at keli.miller@goliadtx.net.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce and The Kocian Building present the third annual
- from 2-10 p.m. Dec. 14 in downtown Hallettsville. Tickets are available at the chamber office for $30. Begin at the Kocian Building to pick up a wine glass and map of participating businesses. Return to the Kocian Building for entertainment, snacks and a drawing for Santa’s Bag at 8:30 p.m. Visit every business on the map to qualify for the Santa Bag Drawing. Shuttle service between locations is provided.
- Come out to Twin Oaks Ranch and Callistro Culinary, 8289 U.S. 77 N. for live music by Jeff Plankenhorn and his band at 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Holiday fun and games and food by Callisto Culinary; BYOB. Tickets are $70 and may be purchased online at eventbrite.com
- Lighting Extravaganza, around the square in downtown Hallettsville will remain on until Jan. 6.
- The fifth annual Christkindlmarkt, a German Christmas Market, will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. every Saturday through Dec. 22. Artist booths will offer handcrafted wares and culinary treats. The Gingerbread House will be open and there will be live music provided by Das Ist Lustig from 1-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public
- . The entertainment will change each weekend.
YOAKUM
Visit the Carl & Mary Welhausen Library in Yoakum, 810 Front St., and enjoy some
- from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Activities include board and card games, wooden building planks, magna tiles, door prize drawings, music, hot cocoa, smores, and refreshments. An Ugly Sweater Contest will be held with prizes to be awarded. A family photo backdrop will be provided for family photos — the library will take one free picture per family, first come, first served. The kids will also be surprised with a visit from Santa Claus and a mystery guest. Come dressed in your comfy pajamas, or not, and enjoy yourself.
- Yoakum Heritage Museum’s 31st annual Christmas Tree Forest display is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Jan. 8. Admission is $5 for adults, children are admitted free.
MOULTON
- , presented by the Moulton Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 14 in downtown Moulton. Eleven vendors will line Main Street and businesses will be open. Kloesels Restaurant will also be open. Enjoy wine and snacks while you shop. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the gazebo at the time of the event. Tickets will be entered into a drawing for prizes at the end of the night so save your ticket stubs. For more information, call Moulton Chamber of Commerce, at 361-596-7205.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
The Class of 2020 will be set up at Millie’s on Main from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12 to
- . Donations are welcomed and will go toward project graduation.
- The Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County, 1015 E. Courthouse St. in Cuero, is sponsoring a community wide book fair with Usborne Books and More from 3:30-6:30 p.m. through Dec. 12. Shop books and activities for all ages and interests. Purchases will help earn free books for the Boys & Girls Club of DeWitt County.
- Chick-fil-A restaurants in Victoria will host a Pop-Up Lunch event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 12 in the parking lot at Cuero Regional Hospital campus. The Chick-fil-A Mobile Unit is a service only trailer delivering a limited Chick-fil-A menu.
- will meet from noon-1 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Cuero Regional Hospital’s Education Classroom, 2550 N. Esplanade. Reservations are not required for this event. Room capacity is 35 and a light lunch will be served to attendees.
- Main Street and the Cuero Chamber are co-hosting a late night shopping event, Twas’ the night before Christmas in Downtown, from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12 in downtown Cuero. Pick-up a punch card from participating stores, fill it and return for a Dec. 20 drawing for $300 in Christmas Cuero Bucks. Plus stamp cards on Dec. 12 at participating locations for door prizes. Enjoy festive refreshments, live music by Neal Tolbert, free gift wrapping and an #uglysweater selfie station.
- The DeWitt County Go Texas Committee will have its annual chili and gun raffle event from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Friar Ag Center in Cuero City Park. The chili is $10 per quart and is to-go only. The Go Texan Committee is also selling gun raffle tickets. Chili tickets and gun raffle tickets may be bought from any Go Texan member or at the DeWitt County Extension Office or The Cuero High School Ag Building. For more information, call Anthony Netardus, at 361-275-0816 or Greg Nemec, at 361-275-1245.
- is from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center.
- St. Michael’s School presents Pancakes and Photos with Santa from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 14 at the school, 208 N. McLeod St. Tickets are $10 each and include a full breakfast and a 4 x 6 inch photo print. Student Christmas ornaments will also be available for purchase. Tickets are pre-sale only and are available at the school office.
- The Cuero Gobbler Band Boosters will hold a chicken spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Cuero Intermediate Cafeteria. The meal will include chicken spaghetti, green beans, corn, roll and a dessert. Tickets sales have closed. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or you can dine in if you would like. For more information, text Band Booster President Courtney at 361-433-7244.
- If you have a life story to tell, this group is for you. Ink Links Memoir Writing Group will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 in the Cuero High School Library, 960 E. Broadway in Cuero, in conjunction with Magical Mondays. Ink Links is made possible by the Innovative Approaches to Literacy Grant. All levels of writers are welcome to attend. Come for support, encouragement, and the opportunity to write your life story. For more information, call or text 361-935-6677.
- is from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 13 and noon-10 p.m. Dec. 14. Downtown Cuero will be transformed into a holiday destination with a giant Snowzilla slide, Rock Climbing Wall, Ice Skating Rink, Trackless Train, Petting Zoo, entertainment, Carolers, food and craft vendors, decorated store fronts, horse carriage rides and so much more
- Cuero Home Health provides free blood pressure checks and blood sugar checks from 11 am.-noon Dec. 17 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Cuero as the schedule allows. For more information, call Cuero Home Health at 361-275-8999.
- The Cuero Heritage Museum, 124 E. Church St. presents Nutcrackers in Candy Land from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday, through Jan. 15. The exhibit will be open until 8 p.m. during Christmas in Downtown Dec. 13-14.
- is a free self-guided driving tour featuring almost 300 lighted displays and several hundred snowflakes/trees at the Cuero Municipal Park. The display is open each evening from 6-10 p.m. thru Jan. 1. Free hot chocolate nights are each Thursday in December. Almost 100,000 visitors in more than 19,000 vehicles go through the display annually. For more information on Cuero’s Christmas in the Park, contact the Cuero Development Corporation at 361-275-8178
- Cuero school district libraries offer Magical Mondays from 3:30-7 p.m. every Monday for all community members. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Enjoy access to all print and digital resources, Ancestry.com databases, and Rosetta Stone language software. Additional programs vary by location. Library locations are John C. French, Hunt Elementary, Cuero Junior High Library and Cuero High School.
- , 312 E. Main St. in Cuero is having an open house from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 18. Everyone is invited to stop by for cookies, hot chocolate and Wassail. Bring your own camera for a free picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
- St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero, 400 N. Esplanade, is having a Blue Christmas Service at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 in the fellowship hall. The candle lighting service is for those who may be experiencing grief or loneliness during the Christmas season. Reflective music will be played, scripture will be read, prayers will be said and candles will be lit. Holy Communion will be offered to all who desire. Refreshments will be served after the service.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
Come celebrate
- from 11 am.-1 p.m. Dec. 13. There will be a free hot dog lunch and more . The store is at 1116 S. Wells St. in Edna. You will also have an opportunity to register for a $250 United Ag gift card, to be given away daily between Dec. 12-14.
- Shiloh Baptist Church Fine Arts Ministry is having a Dinner Theatre with “Home for Christmas”, at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Shiloh Baptist Church G.L. Roberts Activity Center, 604 MLK Drive in Edna. The play is written and directed by Patricia Thomas. Come out for an evening of fellowship, spiritual entertainment and a dinner. Donations will be accepted at the door. For more information, call Ashley Harris at 361-308-0707.
- The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce,
{span class=”LrzXr”}317 W. Main St{/span}. in Edna, is having a
- from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 18. Stop by and drop off your business card for a chance to win $75 Chamber Bucks. For more information, call the Chamber office at 361- 782-7146.
GANADO
Ganado Townhall Players present
- at the Rear Window Listening Room, 107 E. Menefee St. in Ganado. As a robbery in a small town mini-bank goes awry, bank teller Jannelle Brewster discovers that she shares a very complicated past with the would-be robber. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Ticket are $15 and may be purchased online at https://rearwindowlisteningroom.com/events
- Come out to Christmas on the Square from 1-8 p.m. Dec. 19 in downtown Ganado. There will be vendor booths, food trucks, kid’s games and rides and more. The event is free this year for the first time.
- is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Citizen Bank parking lot, 111 S. Third St. Come for a day of shopping and live music. Stop by and grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks on site. Choose from BBQ or Street Tacos.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
Brookie’s Cookies is offering
- on Dec. 14 at Mad Batter Cheesecakes, 495 Matson Road in Port Lavaca. Beginner class is from 10 a.m.-noon and the advanced class is from 1-4 p.m. All of resources, supplies, cookies and icing will be provided. Each participant will be going home with their decorated cookies and a goodie bag containing some fun cookie items, recipes and tips and tricks. Beginner registration is $35 and advanced class is $50. To register, send an email to brookiescookieco@gmail.com. In the subject line of the email, put the name of the class and the time you would like to attend. Invoices will be sent and must be paid within 48 hours to secure your spot in class.
- Rusty Hook Winery is having a Christmas event, ”We’re Dreaming of a White Christmas,” from noon-6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the winery, 5880 SH 185 North, in Long Mott, near Port Lavaca. Come out for wine tasting, local vendors, musicians and more.
- O’Neil and Sons Brewing Company, 206 S. Commerce St. in Port Lavaca is having a Christmas Sweater Fest beginning at 7 p.m. Dec. 14. For more information, call 361-676-6023
- involved in coordinating Harvey recovery efforts and planning for future disasters, will meet from 2-3 p.m. Dec. 19 at the First United Methodist Church, 814 San Antonio St. in Port Lavaca.
PORT O’CONNOR
Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce is having a
- from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Port O’Connor Community Center, 3674 W. Adams St. There will also be chamber board elections for the next year. The party is free and everyone is invited.
- Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Christmas Lighting Contest. Categories to be judged are: best overall; most decorated; best Christmas theme; most unique; most colorful; best commercial; most spirited; best religious theme; best coastal theme; best RV park. Judging will take place from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 18-19. For more information, call the Chamber office, at 361- 983-2898.
WHARTON COUNTY
WHARTON
Faith Christian Academy will have its
- at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at Holy Family Life Center. For more information, call 979-531-1000.
will be Dec. 13-15. at the Plaza Theatre in Wharton. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Charles Dickens holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy), and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage, as the familiar story unfolds. For more information, call The Plaza Theatre, at 979-282-2226 Tickets are $15 each; purchase online at whartonplazatheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.