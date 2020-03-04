LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- The Texas State Championship 42 Domino Tournament is from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. March 6-7 at the Knights of Columbus Hall,321 U.S. 77 S. Warm-ups begin at 5 p.m. March 6 and play starts at 6:30 p.m. Entry fee is $20 per team. On March 7, signup is from 7-8 a.m.; play starts at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee is $40 per team. Fish plates will be for sell Friday night, priced at $10 each, and pork barbecue meals will be sold Saturday for $10.
SHINER
- Shiner City-Wide Garage Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 13-14 at the Shiner Chamber of Commerce, 817 N. Avenue.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
- Refugio Market Days is noon-3 p.m. March 7 at 102 E. Houston St.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- Hope Reformed Baptist Church Classical Conversations Community will have a fundraiser with the showing of the documentary, ”The Riot and the Dance: Water” at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at the church, 210 E. Main St. Enjoy free popcorn while you watch the movie. General admission is $5 per person; 4 and younger are free.
- A Boater Education Class will be from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. March 7 at the Calhoun Count Extension Office, 186 Henry Barber Way. The coast of the class is $20. For more information, call 361-552-9747.
- Memorial Medical Center Hospital, 815 N. Virginia St., will have a blood drive, from 2-6 p.m. March 11.
PORT O’CONNOR
- Join the Coast Trip to Army Hole at 8 a.m March 7 and return 5 p.m March 8 . Meet at The Inn At Clark’s before heading out. Some plan to stay through Monday. The plan is to anchor/camp at Army Hole on Saturday. Army Hole is a former Army air field run by the TPWD on Matagorda Island. It is accessible via a channel on the Intracoastal Waterway into Espiritu Bay. The event is hosted by the Brazos Sailing Club.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- Enjoy Tequila and Treats Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. March 5 at Blue, 547 E. Pearl St. 2Shabby Chicks will host the event with samples of their desserts. Free flu shots will also be available.
- The Goliad County Library and The Goliad Center for Texas History will celebrate Texas History Month with a Lunch N Learn at 12:15 p.m. March 5 at the Goliad County Library, 320 S. Commercial St.. The event features Charles Ellis and David Parks, sharing the romantic humorous and lonely life of the cowboy through Cowboy Poetry and Songs. Bring your own lunch and find out about this legacy left to us through cowboy poetry and music.
- Goliad State Park and Historic Site will have Spring Bread crafts and activities from 2-4 p.m. March 9-13. The activities are free with park entrance, $4 for adults and children 12 and younger are free. The schedule of activities is Monday, corn husk dolls; Tuesday, God’s Eyes Weaving; Wednesday, pinch pots; Thursday, atlatl; Friday, roping and cordage. All of the classes meet on the Mission Porch except for the Thursday atlatl class, which meets in the day use area. For more information, call Emily Byrd, at 361-645-3405.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- The Cuero Turkeyfest Ragin’ Cajun Barbecue Cook-Off is March 6-7 at Cuero City Park. The entry fee is $150. Register online at turkeyfest.org. Call Brenda Martin, at 361-243-6114 for more information.
- The Republican Women of the Yoakum Area present An Evening With Diamond & Silk at 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the Performing Arts Center, 920 E. Broadway in Cuero. Lynnett Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, known as Diamond and Silk, are American live-stream video bloggers, social media personalities, political activist and Fox Nation Hosts. They are know for their commentary in support of President Donald Trump. Tickets are $75. For tickets, call Paul Guidry, at 361-210-9792.
- Enjoy Coffee with the Mayor from 9:30-10:30 a.m. March 10 at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade. Stop by and have a cup of coffee and chat with the mayor. For more information, call city of Cuero Museums Department at 361-485-8090.
- Cuero Regional Hospital Golden Years Group will meet from noon-1 p.m. March 12 in the Cuero Regional Hospital’s Education Classroom, 2550 N. Esplanade. The group of senior citizens meets on the second Thursday of the month. Reservations are not required for this event. Room capacity is 35 and a light lunch will be served to attendees.
- Celebrate Texas Independence Day with a dinner and social at 5:30 p .m. March 12 at the Cuero Country Club, 1305 E. South Railroad St. Come for a “dutch” dinner and meeting with Elizabeth Post Berens, executive assistant to the athletic director as the guest speaker. RVSP by March 6 to Rocky Arrel, 361-571-7906 or email rocky@ewbjr.com. The event is hosted by the Texas Exes Cuero Chapter
- The latest exhibit at the Cuero Heritage Museum, “Historic Guns & Blades,” featuring weaponry from the 1600s up to the 1950s is now open for viewing until mid-April. Local residents have loaned parts of their collections for this display. The Cuero Heritage Museum, 124 E. Church St., is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, contact Amber Fitts Jones at 361-485-8090.
YORKTOWN
- Geezer Rock and Roll will play at Gruenau Hall near Yorktown, from 3-6:30 p.m. March 8. Tickets are $10 with doors opening at 2:30.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- Lassoing Loving Care: Benefit Team Roping is March 7 at Brackenridge Park Main Event Center. Books open at 9:30 a.m. and roping starts at 10 a.m. An auction will be at 1 p.m. Admission is free. Concessions will be available.
- A Wine Bottle Succulent Workshop will be from 5-6:30 p.m. March 12 at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, 317 W. Main St. in Edna.
- Barracho de Pescado, a catfish trotline, crappie, and bass tournament on Lake Texana. Proceeds from the tournament this year will be donated to the Jake Neumann Memorial Scholarship Fund. Tournament starts at noon March 12; 5-8 p.m. is check in at Main Event Center; 6 p.m., hamburger supper for contestants and family; 7:30 p.m., calcutta. March 13 events include a weigh-in at 1 p.m. and crappie and bass check in at 5 p.m. March 14 events begin at 1 p.m. with a weigh-in and conclude with at fish fry at 5 p.m for all the contestants. Plates are $8 each for all others.
- The City of Edna Flag City Community Market is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14 on the Courthouse lawn, 115 W. Main St. Vendors will be selling baked goods, goats milk soaps, honey, jams, garden vegetables, plants, custom creations, handcrafted items and more. For more information, call 361-782-3122, Ext. 301.
Wharton County
El Campo
- St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 512 Tegner St. in El Campo, will have Senior Citizen Bingo at 1 p.m. March 8. Admission is free.
- Check out Decorating Magic at the El Campo Library. Lisa Bubela, of Flowers, Etc. will demonstrate spring decorating techniques from 10-11 a.m. March 5 at the El Campo Branch Library, 200 W. Church St. Light refreshments will be available and door prizes awarded.
- First Baptist Church of El Campo, 206 Depot St. will have a Movie Night at 6:30 p.m. March 11, showing the movie “Hop.” Admission for the movie is free. Concessions will be sold at the movie and donations will be accepted; all proceeds will go to help Wharton County Toys for Tots. Bring your own chair or blanket to sit on.
