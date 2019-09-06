JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- Youth Rodeo Association - Benefit Rodeo is Sept. 6-8 at Brackenridge Main Event Center 284 Brackenridge Parkway in Edna. All rough stock events are on Friday and Saturday. Friday's event start at 7 p.m. Saturday, gates open at 11 a.m. chute dogging begins at 2 p.m. Sunday's performance starts 10 a.m. For more information, call Tony Reina at 979-799-6208 or email @ tonyreina1220@yahoo.com. Spectators are free.
- The Kiss-N-Kick Open 4D Jackpot is Sept 11 at the Brackenridge Main Event Center, 284 Brackenridge Parkway in Edna. Open is at 7:30 p.m.; baby training is 4-5 p.m. and exhibitions are 5-7 p.m. Entry fees are: Open $40; Youth $30; adult $25; senior $25; office fee $10 and baby training time is $15 per horse and $30 per person. To pre-enter, call or text 361-550-8872.
- The Ranch Cowboy Country Church - South Texas presents Pillars Men-Armed and Dangerous Conference from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Ranch Cowboy Country Church, 128 County Road 119 in Edna. This conference is for men of all ages; childcare is not provided. Speakers for the event include pastors, Paul Kline, Lane Farr, Lee Cobb and Harold Staples.
- Jackson County Job Fair and Business Expo is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m Sept. 25 at the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 211 N. Wells St. in Edna.
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will have a chamber member appreciation lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Chamber Annex, 317 W. Main St. in Edna. For more information, call 361-782-7146.
- Ganado Rotary Club will have a party with the Spazmatics at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Jackson County Service Building, 411 E. Wells St. in Edna. There will be a pork steak dinner, costume contest and dance. Tickets are $50; only 252 will be sold. People must be 21 or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 361-771-5308.
The 8th Annual Brackenridge Recreation Complex Spooktacular Trail and Carnival is from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Texana Park and Campground Pavilion. Activities include a costume contest, pumpkin contest, best campsite/cabin decorating contest, carnival games, hayride, the haunted trail and much more. Follow the BRC Spooktacular Trail Facebook page for upcoming details of the events.
GANADO
- Ganado's Fall Community Wide Garage Sale will be Sept. 28. The Ganado Farmer & Handmade Market will be downtown 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Food trucks will be located by the Farmer's Market area. Relay for Life will host a rummage sale at Citizen State Bank Parking Lot 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Individuals who would like to rent a spot from Relay for Life to have their own garage sale, or for a fundraiser, contact Heather Thornton at heather.thornton@yahoo.com or 361-235-0151 for a registration form. People throughout Ganado will have garage sales, yard sales, and who knows what else for sale. Several downtown businesses will have sidewalk sales.
- Ganado Farmers Market Fall Family Festival and Car Show is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26 at 111 S. Third St. in Ganado. There will be food trucks, free kid activities, live music, fresh local produce, a kids play area and vendors. For vendor information, call 979-487-9932.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT O’CONNOR
Powderhorn Shoreline Paddle; launch at 8 a.m. Sept. 8 at Boggy Bayou Nature Park and paddle up the Matagorda Bay shoreline into Powderhorn Lake to the take out at Coloma Creek Bridge. A $20 per person donation is requested. This event is recommended for intermediate and experienced paddlers. In the days leading up to the event, watch the forecast closely. Register and you will be notified by email if scheduling changes are necessary. For questions please contact Allan Berger 713-829-2852 allanrberger@comcast.net.
- Kelley Ashley will present a program on Native Americans from Calhoun County from 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Port O’Connor Library, 506 W. Main St. The event is free.
Adopt-A-Beach Fall Cleanup is from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 21. Check in at the birding observation deck to help with Boggy Nature Park/Port O'Connor. For more information, call Alexa Cordova at 361-573-2428. King Fisher Beach cleanup check-in is at the pavilion at King Fisher Beach. The contact person for that site is Roxanne Ochoa, 361-746-4965.
- Port O’Connor Service Club will host a Fall Garage Sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Port O’Connor Community Center. The $1 bag sale begins at noon. Also planned are home-baked goodies and more. All proceeds benefit local scholarships and local improvement projects. To donate goods, call Donna Vuichard at 361-237-0476.
PORT LAVACA
- The Garden Brothers Circus will be in Hallettsville from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Exposition Center, 449 County Road 200. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.
Kerry Roberson, a nonfiction poet from Bay City, will sign copies of his latest book, “Alive to Tell the Story: Did America Forget 9/11?," from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 14 at the Calhoun County Library in Port Lavaca.
- Adopt-A-Beach Fall Cleanup is from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 21. Check in at the Crabbin' Bridge to help with Magnolia Beach cleanup. For more information, Angie Finegan at 512-937-6684.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- Presidio La Bahia, 217 Loop 71 in Goliad, will presents The Calm Before the Storm at 9 a.m. Sept. 7-8. Living historians and re-enactors bring to life the tense moments just before the Texian War for Independence erupted onto Presidio La Bahia. Dress for the weather because this event takes place outdoors. Admission is $5 for adults; $4.50 for seniors; $2 for children 6-11; children younger than 6 are free.
- Goliad High School is having a homecoming parade from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 in downtown Goliad. The theme for parade floats is "We Are Goliad." Come out and show your team spirit.
Goliad Alumni Association is hosting its 9th annual fun run/walk and kids run from 8-10 p.m Sept. 21 at the Colonel Fannin monument located at 49 Barnhill Road in Goliad. Registration forms can be found at all the school offices and the Goliad Alumni Association Facebook Page. The entry fee is $25 for 5K; $25, no walk participant fee; $15 youth. A $10 late entry fee will be added to the cost for those registering the day of the race.
- The Goliad Semiannual Fall Style Show is set for Sept. 28 at the Mustang Cantina 306 S. Commercial St., in downtown Goliad. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased from Goliad area merchants. There will also be appetizers, giveaways and a cash bar. For more information contact Goliad City Hall at 361-645-3454.
Goliad’s 29th annual Scare on the Square is from 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 26 in downtown Goliad. Trick or treat around the Courthouse Square, enter the costume contest for children and pets, visit the haunted house. There will also be lots of games and activities for the whole family. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Keli Miller, at 361-645-3454.
SCHROEDER
- Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622 will hold a free movie night featuring “Grease”on Sept. 13. This is a free family-friendly event. The kitchen will be open as well. Bring your classic car our; a separate area will be set aside to park the classics. The venue opens at 6 p.m.; the movie starts at 8 p.m.
WEESATCHE
- Weesatche 4 Warriors presents "A Day in the Country" honoring our military, wounded warriors and their families and the lives lost during 9-11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Sept. 14 at the Weesatche Community Center, 161 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884 near Goliad. A chuck wagon meal will be served. Activities for the whole family will be held. The Wall of Warriors will also be on display along with classic cars and antique tractors.
ANDER-WESER
- Ander-Weser Volunteer Fire Department barbecue fundraiser will occur from 4-8:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Fire Department, 3306 E. Farm-to-Market Road 1961. Barbecue plates, catered by Firepit Junction, are $10 each and include brisket, pinto beans, potatoes, tea and a dessert. The event also includes a live and silent auction, bake sale, country store and raffle. The meal will be served from 4-6 p.m. and the silent auction will end before the live auction starts at 6:30 p.m. All forms of payment will be accepted this year including credit and debit cards.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- Cuero Development Corporation will have its Community Leaders’ Meeting at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 6 at the Cuero Public Library, 207 E. Main St. RSVP to ssolis@cityofcuero.com.
- Charlie Kouba will be signing his book, “Still Crazy The Adventure of a Lifetime" from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Cuero Public Library, 207 E. Main St. The book will also be available to purchase for $15 each. All proceeds from book sales will be donated to “Camp Rainbow," a summer camp for those living with Type 1 Diabetes.
DeWitt County Historical Commission presents “Lives Remembered”, a program about local lives affected by events of Work War II and those who participated in D-Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at Lifeway Baptist Church, 403 E. Sarah St. in Cuero. Admission is $5 for adults, those 18 and younger are free. Tickerts are available from DeWitt Coiunty Historical Commission members, Cuero Record, Cuero Chamber of Commerce and at the door. For more information, call 361-799-9753 or 361-648-0003.
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade in Cuero, will present Cuero Celebrates Warhol, an art exhibit featuring Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians series Oct. 11-Nov. 16. Other noted Western and Native American artists to be featured are Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck, and Ira Yeager. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for children and children younger then 5 and military are free.
LINDENAU
- Lindenau Rifle Club and Lindenau Hall are having their annual Sausage Feast from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., or until sold out, on Sept. 15. Plates are $10 each and include pork sausage, stuffed cabbage, buttered potatoes and beans and are available to-go or dine-in. Fresh sausage will also be for sale by the pound, while supply lasts. Proceeds will be used for preservation of the hall. For more information or presale tickets call 361-564-8148.
YORKTOWN
- Yorktown Community Bingo is from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Yorktown Fire Station Senior Center.
Vickie Cross, songwriter radio recording artist, will be singing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Aunt Di’s Kountry Kitchen, 606 Main St. in Yorktown, to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals. All tips will be matched by the artist. Call 361-564-2897 for reservations.
YOAKUM
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- The Garden Brothers Circus will be in Hallettsville from 4:30-6 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Exposition Center, 449 County Road 200. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.
Ella Gauthier, State Secretary/Treasurer of Texas Retired Teachers Association, will be the speaker at the Sept. 10 meeting of the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 206 S. Dowling, in Hallettsville. This meeting is open to public. For more information, call 361-594-3185.
- The Kolache Festival is scheduled for Sept. 28. The day starts with the Kolache Fest Parade at 10 a.m. on the town square, then moves to the Hallettsville KC Hall for the domino tournament, kolache bake-off, polka music, arts and crafts booths, kolaches and more.
SHINER
- The public is invited to join the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild for a chartered bus trip on Sept. 20, to the “Color the World with Quilts” Show at the San Antonio Event Center. The show features more than 300 quilts, more than 40 vendors, handmade items boutique, daily demonstrations, special exhibits, door prizes and more. The cost of the bus trip is $30 per person and $8 per entrance ticket. Plans are to leave at 8 a.m. and return around 5 p.m. from the Methodist Church in Shiner. Reservation deadline is Sept. 17. For more information and to reserve a seat, call 361-772-4331.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
- A Social Media Lunch and Learn from noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Refugio County Chamber of Commerce Building, 301 N. Alamo St. Come learn all about social media use for your business/organization with Rebecca Esparza of Score.
WOODSBORO
- Come to the Woodsboro Town Square from 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. after the homecoming game Sept. 6 for the first annual Woodsboro Ex's Jam. All ages, class years, current and former teachers are welcome. There will be live music food and fun.
AUSTWELL
Adopt-A-Beach Fall Cleanup is from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 21. Check-in at the site of the Austwell Pier before Hurricane Harvey to help with cleanup. Contact Dwight Mutschler at 361-286-3762 for more information.
