JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
The
- at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the First Baptist Church in Edna. This group is composed of Ministers of Music and church musicians from Baptist churches in South Texas. This chapter, one of six statewide chapters, draws members from Georgetown to McAllen and Del Rio to Port Lavaca. The South Texas chapter is directed by Larry Danks.
- is from 10:10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19 at the church, 807 Apollo Drive. The day’s activities will include carnival-style games, inflatables, horse rides, a petting zoo, kiddie train rides, cakewalks, concessions, Nona’s Country Store, and Candy Rain from Heaven. The Fun Day auction will begin at 11 a.m. Proceeds benefit Edna Christian Academy.The event is free and open to the public, and visitors can purchase tickets for the day’s activities for 25 cents each. A $20 wristband will be sold for unlimited access to all activities and inflatables, including 15 free tickets that can be used on any games. Discounts will be offered to families with several children. Parking is free. For more information, contact Kimberly Kazmir at 361-782-3594.
- The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Association Fall Golf Tournament is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19 at Edna Country Club. Registration is at 9 a.m. Shotgun start is at 10 a.m. Registration is $100. You may register at the chamber office of at the Edna Country Club.
- will be from 7 p.m. Oct. 19 until 2 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Edna High School Cowboy Stadium, 1303 W. Gayle St. For more information, call 361-235-0151.
Ganado Rotary Club will have a
- at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Jackson County Service Building, 411 E. Wells St. in Edna. There will be a pork steak dinner, costume contest and dance. Tickets are $50; only 252 will be sold. People must be 21 or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 361-771-5308.
Design a Thanksgiving wreath at Edna
- is from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Deliverance and Restoration Church of God in Christ, 607 Carver St., in Edna. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/y395rw5k. The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 19. This event is hosted by The Wreath Guru.
The 8th Annual Brackenridge Recreation Complex
- is from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Texana Park and Campground Pavilion. Activities include a costume contest, pumpkin contest, best campsite/cabin decorating contest, carnival games, hayride, the haunted trail and much more. Follow the BRC Spooktacular Trail Facebook page for upcoming details of the events.
- will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Evermore. This year’s theme is “A Night in Old Texana.” The speaker will be Scott Hollingsworth, corporate magician. Individual tickets are $30; sponsorship tables range in price from $400-$1,500. For more information or to reserve a table, call the chamber office 361-782-7146.
GANADO
Ganado Feed & More, 102 W. Rogers St. in Ganado, will have
- , a customer appreciation event, from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19. The event celebrates 19 years of serving the Ganado community as a Purina dealer. Purina is also celebrating its 125th anniversary. Stop by for food, games, prizes, giveaways and special event pricing.
- is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26 at 111 S. Third St. in Ganado. Activities include food trucks, free kid activities, live music, fresh local produce, a kids play area and vendors. For vendor information, call 979-487-9932.
LA SALLE
St. Theresa Catholic Church, 4612 Country Road 325, in LaSalle, is having its
- Oct. 20 at the Parish Hall. The turkey and dressing meal, catered by werner’s of Shiner, will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; plates are $10. Other events of the day include a cake walk, country store, raffle and kids’ games. A live auction begins at 12:30 p.m.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
Join the
- , from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19. This annual ride offers routes for all ages and skills of rider. Routes are 10-mile, 30-mile, 50-mile and 65-mile routes. Register online at goliadcc.org/community-calendar/missions-tour-de-goliad/.
- The Soul Emporium, 126 N. Courthouse Square in Goliad is offering yoga classes with Debra Hanua at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring your own mat if you have one. The cost of the class is $10. For more information, call 361-405-2056.
- 10083 U.S. 59 N. in Goliad, will have its grand opening from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26. Lunch and refreshments will be served while supplies last. Everyone is welcome.
Goliad's
- is from 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 26 in downtown Goliad. Trick or treat around the Courthouse Square, enter the costume contest for children and pets, visit the haunted house. Games and activities will be available for the whole family. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Keli Miller, at 361-645-3454.
Enjoy the holidays with an evening stroll through the grounds of Mission Espiritu Santo and view the
- exhibit from 6-10 p.m. nightly throughout December at Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6, in Goliad. Lights and shadows will tell the story of this site as visitors walk the same path taken by Native Americans and Spanish Franciscan priests. Entry fees are $4 for adult, TSPP card holders and children 12 and under are free. For after hours entrance, stop at the shade pavilion in front of park headquarters and place entrance fees into a self-pay envelope and drop in red fee box.
SCHROEDER
- Nov. 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets visit schroederhall.com. Tickets are also available in Victoria at Victoria Harley Davidson and Bedbutlers Furniture or in Goliad at Aztec Ford and in Beeville at Blue Ribbon Country Store. For VIP tables, call 361-573-7002.
Get all your early Christmas shopping done in one place at the
- . Sip, shop and snack with local vendors inside the historic dance Hall from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 8 at 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622 near Goliad. From 8-10 p.m. Devyn Whittington will perform. The event is free. Vendors include The Soap Lady, B’s Southern Scents, Bentley’s Boutique, Kristal’s Kloset, Griff + Jo Handmade Designs and Boots Are My Roots.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- , through Oct. 18, is at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds. Activities include livestock show events, a carnival, games, food booth, live music and more. Visit calcofair.com for the full schedule.
- will meet from 2-3 p.m. Oct. 17 at the First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca. The group is involved in coordinating Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts and planning for future disasters.
- Brookie’s Cookies is offering a Halloween beginner cookie decorating class from 1-3 p.m Oct. 19 at Mad Batter Cheesecake, 495 Matson Road in Port Lavaca. Classes are $35 per person. Step-by-step decorating instructions will be given for six Halloween cookies. All resources, supplies, cookies and icing will be provided. In addition, each participant will be going home with their decorated cookies and a goodie bag. To register, you must send an email to brookiescookieco@gmail.com. In the subject line of the email, put the name of the class and the time you would like to attend. Invoices will be sent and must be paid within 48 hours to secure your spot in class.
- Indianola Fishing Marina, 8 Bell St., Indianola Beach, will have a Halloween Party from 6-11 p.m. Oct. 26. Costumes are encouraged. Activities include hayrides from 6-8 p.m., the cost is a non-perishable food item to be donated to Calhoun County Food Pantry; costume contests at 9 p.m., money prizes to the winners. HWY 316 is playing from 7-11 p.m. Volunteers are needed for the hayride. If you are interested, call or message 361-552-5350.
Join the
- is at 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at O’Neil and Sons Brewing Company 206 S. Commerce, in Port Lavaca.
The Port Lavaca Art Guild will have its
- from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3 at the Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca. The event features all handmade items. Also planned are a silent auction, door prizes every hour, pictures with Santa, open kitchen, and homemade desserts. Admissions for both days is $5. For information, call Patty Lowrie 361-649-4036.
A
- will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Red Barn, 3187 SH 35 S. in Port Lavaca. The benefit is to help with Dakota’s medical expenses. Brisket and sausage plates with German potatoes and green beans will be $12 each. Delivery is available with the purchase of eight of more plates.
LONG MOTT
The
- will be from noon-6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Rusty Hook Winery, 5880 SH 185 North in Long Mott. Enjoy live music, local vendors, Halloween costume contest, food truck, and so much more.
SEADRIFT
- is from 4-5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Seadrift School, 1801 W. Broadway, in Seadrift. Fire up your little pits and prepare for the big homecoming game. Contact Carly Ehrlich to sign up. Tailgate begins at 4 p.m. at the Seadrift School. Judging of burgers begins at 4:30 p.m. Homecoming game kicks off at 5 p.m. You provide small pits, equipment, food and items necessary for clean up. no entry fee, but need to pre-register so enough space is provided for each group. All tailgate areas must be cleaned up by the end of the Homecoming football game.
- Castaway Youth Charities and Castaway Lodge are having a pumpkin patch from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 25-27 at 109 W. Austin Ave. in Seadrift. Bring the family for fun, food, games, hay ride and get your Pumpkin entry for the carving contest.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade in Cuero, presents
an art exhibit featuring Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians series through Nov. 16. Other noted Western and Native American artists to be featured are Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck, and Ira Yeager. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for children and children younger then 5 and military are free.
presented by Texas A&M Healthy South Texas will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Cuero Wellness Center. The session will provide healthy tips, resources and information for your family to get healthy and stay healthy. The event is free and different topics are covered each month. The next meeting is Nov. 26.
The Cuero Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County along with Express presents
- at the Cuero Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Cuero Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the Boys and Girls Club. Call 361-524-0005 for more information.
St. Michael's Catholic School, 208 N. McLeod St., will have its
from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Plates include home-style chicken fried steak, gravy, buttered potatoes, green beans and dessert and will be sold for $10 each. The live auction and bingo begin at noon. Children’s game booths will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Other events of the day include a silent auction, raffle, artisan table, cake walk and more. Michael Crain will provide live music from 11 a.m.-noon. The annual 5K run is {span} at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 Entry forms are available on the school website and at the school office. For more information, visit stmschoolcuero.org or call the school office, at 361-277-3854.{/li}
The Cuero ISD Education Foundation presents 2019 Concert for Classrooms;
at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $35-$45; proceeds benefit the Cuero school district in the form of grants for resources, projects, programs outside the scope of traditional school funding. For more information call 361-275-1924.{/li}
YORKTOWN
- is Oct.19. The group will meet at the Lion’s Club Park in Yorktown at 8 a.m. and ride out at 8:30 a.m. for the parade. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Camping is available at the park for Friday and Saturday night with no water or electricity. Everyone should wear green shirts with a pink bandana for breast cancer awareness. The next meeting of the Rawhide Riders is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Rawhide Property on Stratton Road.
- is Oct. 19-20 in downtown Yorktown. Activities include a parade, live music, kid’s rodeo events and games, quilt show, artifact exhibit and more. The Yorktown Western Days parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 19. Visit yorktowntx.com/western-days/ for a complete schedule.
- Cuero Home Health will be doing free health checks from 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 22 at the Yorktown Fire Station. They will be checking blood pressure and blood sugar levels.
Radio recording artist
- from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Aunt Di’s Country Kitchen, 606 E. Main St. in Yorktown. All tips will be matched by the artist. She has been doing a once a month fundraiser for St Jude’s for the past six years. Come out for food, fun, fellowship and music.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville is having a
- from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 19. Winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. The deadline to drop off pumpkins for the contest is 4-7 p.m. Oct. 18. The Haunted Tunnel will be open. Dress up in your silliest costume and come trick or treat at seven different candy stations. Take a photo with some special guests with your smart phone, crawl through the haunted tunnel, visit an artist or two, and more. All ages are welcome. There will be prizes. $50 prize will be awarded to the All Around Favorite pumpkin. See contest rules at halletoakgallery.com.
is from 7:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 19 at Wied Hall, alternate U.S. 90.
The
is from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Kocian Building, 100 E. Third St. in Hallettsville. The theme is “Once We Were a Republic; Rekindled 1836-1845.” Speakers include Kenneth W. Howell, Scott Sosebee, Chuck Swinnland and Donaly Brice. A chicken noodle soup lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is $5 with pre-registration and $10 onsite. To pre-register, text or call Dustin Speyrer, at 361-772-2544.
The Sacred Heart Home and School Association of Hallettsville is hosting its 68th annual
- from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct 26 at the Sacred Heart Family Center in Hallettsville. The strudels come ready to eat or unbaked for a fresh treat at a later date. Unbaked strudels sell for $15 each or baked and ready to eat at $17 each, Strudels will be available for pickup at the Sacred Heart Family Center on the day of the event. To order, call Sharon Wagner, at 361-649-8101; Charlene Bradbury, at 361-798-3224 or Barbara Grahmann, at 361-798-4167 or email shsstrudelbake@gmail.com or online at http://www.facebook.com/indianshsa. Advance orders are required to guarantee order fulfillment. For Victoria residents, pickup of frozen strudels will be available at the Our Lady of Victory Cathedral parking lot in Victoria between 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Oct. 27.
SHINER
The sixth annual
is from 2 p.m.-midnight Oct. 19 at Green-Dickson Park, 65 County Road 350 in Shiner. The music line up includes Parker McCollum, American Aquarium, Cory Morrow and Jarrod Birmingham. Tickets range in price from $30-$125; purchase online atuniverse.com/events/shiner-music-festival-2019-tickets-R6V8PL.Celebrate the annual
at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Welhausen Park in Shiner. Activities will include music, tables of treats, and festive lights. Come enjoy holiday music and a visit with Santa. Shiner businesses and organization are invited to sponsor a table for the Christmas sampler. Bring your lawn chair and arrive early. For more information, call Shiner Chamber at 361-594-4180.
MOULTON
is from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26 at 784 County Road 251 near Moulton. Tickets range in price from $10-$25 and may be purchased online at Facebook.com/events/ 2453108381675358/. Listen to a scary tale on the hayride on your way down to the back corn field. Then find your way through the dimly lit trail.
WIED
The
, hosted by Pink Chandelier Market, is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Wied Hall, 6301-6399 alternate U.S. 90 near Shiner. Come out in the middle of nowhere for some good ole junk, homemade, handmade, unique items and free parking.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
A
- will be from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at A Little “Britt” of Heaven Downtown Venue, 7111 Commerce St., in Refugio. This is a three -hour holiday making workshop with guest designer Mona Workes. All materials and instruction will be provided. The cost of the workshop is $75. Preregistration is required and payment is due at the time of registration. Snacks and beverages will be provided during the event. To register, call 361-330-0077.
TIVOLI
Visit Aransas National Wildlife Refuge from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 19 for
, a free, family-friendly, fun day outdoors. Activities include archery and BB gun shooting, kids’ fishing, cast netting lessons, crafts, kayaking, junior wildland firefighter events, face painting, casting and fly fishing practice, wildlife games, and more. You can also meet some of the fish and other live critters that live in our local bays, prairies, and wetlands, try your hand at nature sketching, participate in a photo scavenger hunt, and learn about how scientists sample our local bays and estuaries. The Tivoli Volunteer Fire Department will offer burgers, chips, and drinks for sale. We are excited to work with some of our great partners on this event: Friends of Aransas and Matagorda Island, Texas Parks and Wildlife Coastal Fisheries and Goose Island State Park, Texas Master Naturalist Mid-Coast Chapter, Flatsworthy, Inc., and the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve. For more information, call 361-349-1181, visit our website, fws.gov/refuge/aransas, or “like” us on Facebook, facebook.com/AransasNWR.
BAYSIDE
The Bayside Historical Society will present
from 2-3 p.m. Nov. 9 at 909 First St. in Bayside.
