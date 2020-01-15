CALHOUN COUNTY
Port Lavaca
- Calhoun County Long-Term Recovery Group, which is involved in coordinating Harvey recovery efforts and planning for future disasters, will meet from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 16 at the First United Methodist Church, 814 San Antonio St., in Port Lavaca.
- Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will have ”A Fresh Start to a Healthier You” class from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 16 and Jan. 23 at the Calhoun County Library. Classes are free to come and learn ways to eat healthier and save money. A recipe will be prepared to enjoy. Participants will also receive an item to help on the path to health. For more information, contact Karen Lyssy at 361-552-9747 ext. 203.
- Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will host “Stop the Bleed” and “Hands on CPR” classes from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 20 at the Extension Office. Classes are free but participants must RSVP bycalling 361-552-9747. Training will be provided by Calhoun County EMS.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- January is National Blood Donor Month. Donate blood from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Cuero Regional Hospital. To sign up, contact Kathy Simon, at 361-275-0510.
- Cuero Rotary Club will have its 69th annual pancake supper from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Cuero High School Cafeteria. Tickets are $8; children under 3 are free. Plates to-go are available.
YORKTOWN
- Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1214 Zorn Road in Yorktown will show the movie “Unplanned” at two showings, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Jan. 19 in the activity center. The event is free and refreshments will be served. Seating is limited, visit holycrossyorktown.net to reserve your seat, click on the photo that has the time you wish to attend.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- Test your skills with an ancient weapon; the atlatl from 9 a.m to 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at Goliad State Park and Historic Site, 108 Park Road 6 in Goliad. The atlatl was pivotal in ancient hunting techniques. Try your hand at the atlatl and see what kind of hunter you might have been. This is a come-and-go event. Each participant will be shown how to properly use the atlatl. Meet in the day-use area. Program is free with park entrance ($4 per adult, free for children 12 and younger). This event may not be suitable for very young children. For more information, contact the park at 361-645-3405.
- Goliad Education Foundation presents Goliad Boots and Boas with Micky and The Motorcars at 8 p.m. Jan. 18 Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622. Opening band is The Crowbars. Tickets are $60 per person includes dinner and two drink tickets. Other activities include a live and silent auction, 50/50 raffle, dinner and dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. Buy your tickets online at outhousetickets.com or at Ag Med Supply, Goliad National Bank and Goliad school district transportation office.
- Join a ranger on a 1-mile hike from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 19 for a Bird Walk at Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6. A limited number of binoculars will be available to loan for this program. Feel free to bring your own binoculars and/or camera. Meet in the day-use area. Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather. The program is free with park entrance, $4 per adult, free for children 12 and younger. For more information, call 361-645-3405.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- Jackson County Memorial Library is having Paws 2 Read from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 16. Come enjoy a book with a dog or join Mother Goose Story Time at 2 p.m. Jan. 22.
GANADO
- Marbin, a progressive jazz-rock band based in Chicago, will be playing at the Rear Window Listening Room in Ganado at 7 p.m. Jan. 19.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- The Antique Tractor Show and Pull is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 17 and 10 am. to 5 p.m. Jan. 18, featuring tractors of all sizes, ages and types competing to pull a weighted sled across the arena. Vendor booths and concession stand will be open.
YOAKUM
- Republican Women of Yoakum Area, DeWitt County GOP, Lavaca County GOP are having a forum at 5 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St., in Yoakum. Federal and state Republican candidates, as well as Republican candidates from DeWitt and Lavaca counties and candidates for the 2020 primary are invited to attend and speak. Citizens are invited to come early for personal meet and greet time.The event is hosted by Texans For Stovall.
- Enjoy Wings at the Winery and a special musical performance by Neil Tolbert on San Ducerro’s indoor stage from 6 p.m. to 9. p.m. Jan. 17 at the San Ducerro Winery, 500 Dagg Road, in Yoakum. Your reservation and ticket purchase allows you to enjoy all you can eat wings at San Ducerro and our live concert featuring singer songwriter Neil Tolbert. Tickets are not available at the door. Only advance ticket sales permitted. Individual tickets are $7 and reserved tables for eight are $60 per table. Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. Jan. 16. All tickets are held at San Ducerro, your email confirmation is your receipt. All guests must be 21 or older. Please have photo ID available.
SHINER
- SOS Chili Cookoff 4 is at noon Jan. 18-19 at Shiner’s on Sixth, 316 W. 6th St. The entry fee is $25 per team. Call 361-550-7384 to reserve a spot. Chili must be cooked on site. Cooks meeting is at noon Jan. 18. Turn in time is 4 p.m. Jan. 19; awards are at 5:30 p.m. and the DJ Big Show Music and Karaoke is 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
- A Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Refugio County Expo Center, 151 Fairgrounds Road. Registration is at 11 a.m., lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and the main event begins at 1 p.m. Registration is $100; additional chips are $50 and spectator meal with unlimited drink is $20. For registration assistance please call 361-330-9980.
WHARTON COUNTY
El CAMPO
- The 100 Club of Wharton County membership meeting is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 16 at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic St., in El Campo.
- Preferida De Monterrey is hosting a Chamber Blender from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 16. There will be food, refreshments and a chance to come socialize.
- St. Philips Youth Fried Chicken Dinner is from 11 a.m. until sold out Jan. 19 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Amory Road.
- Texas Jeet Kune Do is hosting a Chamber Blender at noon Jan. 23. There will be food, refreshments and a chance to come out and socialize.
