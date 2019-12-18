LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- Hallettsville Festival of Lights Lighting Extravaganza, around the square in downtown Hallettsville will remain on until Jan. 6.
- The fifth annual Christkindlmarkt, a German Christmas Market, will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 21. Artist booths will offer handcrafted wares and culinary treats. The Gingerbread House will be open and there will be live music provided by Das Ist Lustig from 1-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The entertainment will change each weekend.
YOAKUM
- Yoakum Heritage Museum's 31st annual Christmas Tree Forest display is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Jan. 8. Admission is $5 for adults, children are admitted free.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- Come spend the day to get your sparkle on at Sparkle 2020, a workshop at the Soul Emporium. The eventwill start with brunch, then a meditation to release 2019 and some visioning to set goals for the magical year of 2020. Everyone will leave with a new plan and guides for the new year, a goddess photo of themselves, an energetic face lift, a candle, a vision board, sound healing, meridian tapping and more. The cost is $191 payment options available. Contact the Soul Emporium if you have any questions. Includes brunch and lunch and all materials.
- Goliad State Park & Historic Site is offering First Day Hike Disconnect, Reconnect at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 1. Starting in the Day-Use area, we will walk down the River Trail to the Dining Hall, where we'll stop to refuel with some refreshments. Then we'll continue to the Angel of Goliad Hike and Bike Trail and down Park Road 6 back to Day-Use. This loop, just shy of 2 miles long, is on mostly even terrain with a mix of paved and natural trail surface. Park entrance fees apply. $4 per adult, free for children 12 and under. Meet in the Day-Use area a few minutes prior to event. Wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Light refreshments will be provided at the Dining Hall but we highly encourage you to bring water. Feel free to bring binoculars, a camera, etc.
- Enjoy the holidays with an evening stroll through the grounds of Mission Espiritu Santo and view the “History in Lights” exhibit from 6-10 p.m. nightly throughout December at Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6, in Goliad. Lights and shadows will tell the story of this site as visitors walk the same path taken by Native Americans and Spanish Franciscan priests. Entry fees are $4 for adult, TSPP card holders and children 12 and under are free. For after-hours entrance, stop at the shade pavilion in front of park headquarters and place entrance fees into a self-pay envelope and drop in red fee box.
SCHROEDER
Kevin Fowler's Deck the Dance Halls Tour is from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 28 at Schroeder Hall. Tickets are $18 advance and $23 at the door. Purchase tickets online at http://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/12581-Kevin_Fowler/ You can also purchase tickets at Victoria Harley-Davidson, Bedbutlers Furniture, Outlaw Off-Road of Texas, Goliad Aztec Ford & in Beeville at Blue Ribbon Country Store.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Cuero, 400 N. Esplanade, will have a Blue Christmas Service at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 in the fellowship hall. The candle lighting service is for those who may be experiencing grief or loneliness during the Christmas season. Reflective music will be played, scripture will be read, prayers will be said and candles will be lit. Holy Communion will be offered to all who desire. Refreshments will be served after the service.
- Christmas in the Park is a free self-guided driving tour featuring almost 300 lighted displays and several hundred snowflakes/trees at the Cuero Municipal Park. The display is open each evening from 6-10 p.m. thru Jan. 1. Free hot chocolate nights are each Thursday in December. Almost 100,000 visitors in more than 19,000 vehicles go through the display annually. For more information on Cuero’s Christmas in the Park, contact the Cuero Development Corporation at 361-275-8178.
- Join the Cuero Health staff for the New Year Fresh Start! Community Walk, which will include a 1-mile walk or jog through Cuero’s Christmas in the Park on Jan. 2. Registration is at 5 p.m. and the walk/run starts at 6 p.m. Families are invited to participate as this will not be a timed walk/jog. This event is to encourage a healthy start to the new year as well as a chance to walk thru and see the lights at Cuero's Christmas in the Park. Proceeds will support the continued maintenance and growth of Cuero's Christmas in the Park. The first 100 paid participants will receive a T-shirt. Registration is $15 per person before Dec. 23. After that date, the registration fee increases to $20. If you would like to walk, but not register and receive a T-shirt, come the day of the race at 5 p.m. to fill out a release form. Register online at active.com/cuero-tx/walking/new-year-fresh-start-cuero-community-walk-2020. For more information, call Bfit Cuero Wellness Center at 361-275-9355 or visit cuerohospital.org
- Cuero school district libraries offer Magical Mondays from 3:30-7 p.m. every Monday for all community members. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Enjoy access to all print and digital resources, Ancestry.com databases, and Rosetta Stone language software. Additional programs vary by location. Library locations are John C. French, Hunt Elementary, Cuero Junior High Library and Cuero High School.
YORKTOWN
- Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1214 Zorn Road in Yorktown, will have its annual Christmas Pageant after the 5 p.m. Mass on Dec. 21. The pageant will be in the church and after the pageant, all are invited to a casserole potluck supper in the newly renovated activity center. Bring your favorite casserole along with a side dish or dessert to share. All are welcome.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- The Edna First United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Main and Allen Street, will have a Christmas Cantata at 11 a.m. Dec. 22.
Join Story Time with Mrs. Claus from 5-5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Jackson County Memorial Library.
GANADO
- Come out to Christmas on the Square from 1-8 p.m. Dec. 19 in downtown Ganado. There will be vendor booths, food trucks, kid's games and rides and more. The event is free this year for the first time.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- Calhoun County Long Term Recovery Group involved in coordinating Harvey recovery efforts and planning for future disasters, will meet from 2-3 p.m. Dec. 19 at the First United Methodist Church, 814 San Antonio St. in Port Lavaca.
WHARTON COUNTY
El CAMPO
- The Feed Store will have a New Year's Eve Dinner Dec. 31. Menu choices include ageds ribeye, porterhouse steak, jumbo stuffed shrimp or stuffed chicken breast. There will be live acoustic performance by Eric Woodring, and a champagne toast to the New Year. Call 979-541-5229 for reservations.
WHARTON
- Faith Christian Academy will have its annual Christmas play and dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at Holy Family Life Center. For more information, call 979-531-1000.
- Wharton's second annual Snow Day will be from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 20 in downtown Wharton on the Wharton County Courthouse Lawn, 100 S. Fulton St. For more information, call Wharton Chamber of Commerce, at 979-532-1862.
- Milam Street Coffee presents Story Time with Santa from 5:30-6 p.m. and 7-7:30 p.m. Dec. 20
A Not So Silent Night Shopping featuring merchandise from local vendors will be from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 21 at Milam Street Coffee, 200 W. Milam St. in Wharton. There will be last minute gift ideas from artwork, antiques, men's gifts to beauty trends and more, For more information, call Milam Street Coffee at 979-488-2885.
