GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 11 around the Courthouse Square in downtown Goliad. More than 100 vendors will be selling homemade goods, crafts, food and more.
- , 126 N. Courthouse Square, presents fifth-generation card reader and healer Curandera Liz Martin Pena with Reiki and sound vibrational healer Rene Resendez during Goliad Market Days Jan. 11. For an appointment, call 2361-405-2056.
- . The Resolution Run 5K Run/Walk will be at 9 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Ander Weser Volunteer Fire Department, 3306 E. Farm-to-Market Road 1961. You must be 5 or older to participate. Registration is $20 early registration and $30 late registration. There will be seven age divisions and prizes will be awarded to the first- and second-place athlete in each division. The route will be on paved roads in the Goliad County countryside on Farm-to-Market 1961 and Danforth Road. For more information, email askm4h@gmail.com Sign up for the run at runsignup.com/Race/TX/Goliad/ResolutionRun4H. Monies raised at the event will help fund scholarships for Ask’m 4-H club members.
LAVACA COUNTY
YOAKUM
- is at 4 p.m. Jan. 11. Brisket plates will be served from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. for $10 each at the Yoakum General Store. There will be a silent auction from 4 p.m to 8 p.m. and a live auction from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. and a 17-gun raffle. Tickets for the raffle are $10 each. Live music with Southpaw will be from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Sweet Home Hall.
Shiner
- is at noon Jan. 18-19 at Shiner’s on Sixth, 316 W. 6th St. The entry fee is $25 per team. Call 361-550-7384 to reserve a spot. Chili must be cooked on site. Cooks meeting is at noon Jan. 18. Turn in time is 4 p.m. Jan. 19; awards are at 5:30 p.m. and the DJ Big Show Music and Karaoke is 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
CALHOUN COUNTY
Port Lavaca
- which is involved in coordinating Harvey recovery efforts and planning for future disasters, will meet from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 16 at the First United Methodist Church, 814 San Antonio St., in Port Lavaca.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
January is National Blood Doner Month.
- from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Cuero Regional Hospital. To sign up, contact Kathy Simon, at 361-275-0510.
Cuero Rotary Club is having its
- from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Cuero High School Cafeteria. Tickets are $8; children under 3 are free. Plates to-go are available.
YORKTOWN
Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1214 Zorn Road in Yorktown will be
- at two showings, one at 2 p.m. and one at 5 p.m. Jan. 19 in the activity center. The event is free and refreshments will be served. Seating is limited, visit holycrossyorktown.net to reserve your seat, click on the photo that has the time you wish to attend.
WHARTON COUNTY
El CAMPO
. GreenPoint Ag is hosting a Chamber Blender from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. Jan. 9. Come check out the new location at 1717 Divide St. There will be refreshments and a chance to socialize. Make sure you don’t miss out. We hope to see you there.
