GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- The Goliad Semiannual Fall Style Show will be Sept. 28 at the Mustang Cantina, 306 S. Commercial St., in downtown Goliad. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased from Goliad area merchants. The event offers appetizers, giveaways and a cash bar. For more information contact Goliad City Hall at 361-645-3454.
- A Cydectin Deworming Day Event will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 27 at Ag-Med Supply Company, 1552 U.S. 59 N. Talk one-on-one with Bayer veterinarians for insight on treatment options.
- Come out to An Evening at Oak Hill Cemetery, from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 3, 123 W. Oak St. in Goliad. Learn about the “residents” who helped build Goliad. Various local speakers will be stationed throughout the cemetery to give a brief synopsis of some of the former leaders of Goliad as the tour goes through the cemetery. The tour will last one hour. Wear comfortable flat shoes and feel free to bring a flashlight, camera and a portable chair or stool for your own comfort. The event is free.
- The Goliad County Fair Association Building and Fundraiser Committees are hosting the GCFA Barn Bash from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Goliad Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple and $350 for corporate table for eight. Each ticket includes two two beer/wine tickets. Fill free to bring your own bottle of liquor; set-ups are available for purchase. Doors open at 6 p.m.; a steak dinner will be served at 7 p.m. a live auction will be held after the meal.
- The Soul Emporium, 132 N. Courthouse Square is having a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7. The business will celebrate their grand opening Oct. 12.
- A Jon Hart Christmas Promotion Show will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11 at The Hen House, 1552 U.S. 59 N. Check out the trunk show. Free monogramming for Jon Hart items purchased at the show.
- Come experience Frida In Red 5-8 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Square Gallery, 123 S. Courthouse Drive in Goliad. This free event is a multi artist exhibition honoring Frida Kahlo including a Frida performance monologue, mariachis, hors d'oeuvres, drinks and Frida headbands
- Goliad Forge presents Oktoberfest at Goliad Brewery, 252 Metting Road Oct. 11-12. Events kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with McMillan’s BBQ dinner; tickets at $20 for adults and $10 for children. Christina Valdez will provide accordion music and the Goliad Forge will give demonstrations, vendors will also be available. At 7:30 p.m. there will be an auction and music. Saturday, events begin at noon with live music throughout the afternoon, blacksmithing demos, vendors, activities and games. Hand-crafted forged items will be raffled off beginning at 2:30 p.m., continuing each half hour until 4:30 p.m. (prefer you be present to win). For more information call 832-600-4031 or the Goliad Forge, at 361-237-8729.
- Goliad Rotary Club will host the annual Hunter’s Ball from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Goliad Memorial Auditorium, County Fairgrounds Road. Tickets are $20 per person or $25 per seat at corporate tables for eight. Tickets are available at Goliad National Bank, 1402 N U.S. 59 or the Goliad Chamber of Commerce, 231 S. Market St. All profits from the ball fund scholarships to Goliad High School seniors. For more information, call Christy Von Dohlen Billo, at 361-645-4070 or 361-550-5237.
- The grand opening of the The Soul Emporium 126 N. Courthouse Square in Goliad, is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12. Holistic practitioners will be available. Refreshments will be served at that event.
- Joshua Inacio, from England is offering Sound and Vibrational Healing and Intuitive Reading personal sessions from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 16 at teh Soul Emporium, 126 N. Courthouse Square. Sessions are $44 for 30 minutes and $88 for 60 minutes. Call 361-405-2056 for reservations.
- Join the 28th annual Mission Tour de Goliad, from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19. This annual ride offers routes for all ages and skills of rider. We offer 10 mile, 30 mile, 50 mile and 65 mile routes. Register online at goliadcc.org/community-calendar/missions-tour-de-goliad/.
Goliad’s 29th annual Scare on the Square is from 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 26 in downtown Goliad. Trick or treat around the Courthouse Square, enter the costume contest for children and pets, visit the haunted house. Games and activities will be available for the whole family. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Keli Miller, at 361-645-3454.
- Enjoy the holidays with an evening stroll through the grounds of Mission Espiritu Santo and view the “History in Lights” exhibit from 6-10 p.m. nightly throughout December at Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6, in Goliad. Lights and shadows will tell the story of this site as visitors walk the same path taken by Native Americans and Spanish Franciscan priests. Entry fees are $4 for adult, TSPP card holders and children 12 and under are free. For after hours entrance, stop at the shade pavilion in front of park headquarters and place entrance fees into a self-pay envelope and drop in red fee box.
SCHROEDER
- Joel Nava acoustic show will be at the outdoor stage at Schroeder Hall,12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 27.
- Rocky King Band will be at Schroeder Hall Back at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 28.
- Tommy Elskes will perform live in The Saloon at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4.
Get all your early Christmas shopping done in one place at the Schroeder Hall Holiday Sip & Shop. Sip, shop and snack with local vendors inside the historic Dance Hall from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 8 at 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622 near Goliad. From 8-10 p.m. The event is free. Vendors include The Soap Lady, B’s Southern Scents, Bentley’s Boutique, Kristal’s Kloset, Griff + Jo Handmade Designs and Boots Are My Roots.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA.
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will have a chamber member appreciation lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Chamber Annex, 317 W. Main St. in Edna. For more information, call 361-782-7146.
- Complimentary breakfast for senior citizens is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at Whataburger, 112 E. Houston Highway in Edna; dine in only. Southbrooke Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center sponsors the event, held the last Wednesday of each month.
Bike Night at Texana Raceway Park, 258 County Road 412 is Sept. 28. Gates open at 3 p.m.; Go-Karts at 5:30 p.m. and races start at 7 p.m. General admission is $12.50 for adults and seniors and military are $6. A portion of the 50/50 ticket sales will be donated to the Jackson County Youth Fair Association.
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will have a Business to Business Lunch "Solar Power", at noon Oct. 1 at the Chamber Annex, 317 W. Main St. in Edna. Representatives with Savionn Solar Project will give a presentation and answer questions. Lunch is sponsored by Inteplast Group. RSVP to the chamber office at 361-782-7146.
- Bingo Bonanza Senior Citizens’ Day, is from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Harry Hafernick Recreation Center, 891 Brackenridge Parkway. Attendees will enjoy door prizes, music by DJ Kev, and lunch prepared by the Jackson County Law Enforcement Association. This free event is provided to area senior citizens, age 55 and older, by Jackson County Hospital District and the Jackson County Youth Fair. Booth space is available for your business to be a part of this event, contact Donna Coleman at dcoleman@jchd.org
- The Singing Men of South Texas will be in concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the First Baptist Church in Edna. This group is composed of Ministers of Music and church musicians from Baptist churches in South Texas. This chapter, one of six statewide chapters, draws members from Georgetown to McAllen and Del Rio to Port Lavaca. The South Texas chapter is directed by Larry Danks.
- Ganado Rotary Club will have a party with the Spazmatics at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Jackson County Service Building, 411 E. Wells St. in Edna. There will be a pork steak dinner, costume contest and dance. Tickets are $50; only 252 will be sold. People must be 21 or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 361-771-5308.
The 8th Annual Brackenridge Recreation Complex Spooktacular Trail and Carnival is from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Texana Park and Campground Pavilion. Activities include a costume contest, pumpkin contest, best campsite/cabin decorating contest, carnival games, hayride, the haunted trail and much more. Follow the BRC Spooktacular Trail Facebook page for upcoming details of the events.
GANADO
- Ganado's Fall Community Wide Garage Sale will be Sept. 28. The Ganado Farmer & Handmade Market will be downtown 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Food trucks will be located by the Farmer's Market area. Relay for Life will host a rummage sale at Citizen State Bank parking lot 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Individuals who would like to rent a spot from Relay for Life to have their own garage sale, or for a fundraiser, contact Heather Thornton at heather.thornton@yahoo.com or 361-235-0151 for a registration form. People throughout Ganado will have garage sales, yard sales, and who knows what else for sale. Several downtown businesses will have sidewalk sales.
- Ganado Farmers Market Fall Family Festival and Car Show is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26 at 111 S. Third St. in Ganado. Activities include be food trucks, free kid activities, live music, fresh local produce, a kids play area and vendors. For vendor information, call 979-487-9932.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT O’CONNOR
- 2019 Freedom Boat Owners Tournament will be from 6 p.m. Sept. 27 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Register online by going to this website https://www.eaglesboatyard.com/–fishing-tournament-registration-form Captain’s meeting is at Sharkies Bar and Grill, 1307 W. Jefferson Ave. from 6 - 9 p.m. Sept 27. Food and drinks are provided by sponsors. Weigh in is from 3:30 -5 p. m. Sept. 28.
- Port O’Connor Service Club will host a Fall Garage Sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Port O’Connor Community Center. The $1 bag sale begins at noon. Also planned are home-baked goodies and more. All proceeds benefit local scholarships and local improvement projects. To donate goods, call Donna Vuichard at 361-237-0476.
PORT LAVACA
Port Lavaca Main Street Theatre is celebrating 25 years with a gala and reserved performance of “If It’s Monday, This Must Be Murder,” Sept. 26. The gala is at 6:30 p.m. at Nautical Landings. Tickets are $10. The reserved performance is at 8 p.m. at Main Street Theatre. Tickets for the show are $10. RSVP by calling or texting 361-649-6116 or email plmstheatre@yahoo.com
- Workday Wind Down is from 5-6:30 p.m Sept. 26 at O'Neil and Sons Brewing Company, 206 S. Commerce St. in Port Lavaca. Join the Chamber of Commerce to network while you wind down. For more information, call 361-552-2959.
- Denim and Diamonds Date Night will be from 6 p.m.-midnight Sept. 28 at the Bauer Community Center, 2300 SH 35 N. in Port Lavaca. The evening will consist of a catered dinner, free beer, a live and silent auction and entertainment provided by Joel Nava and The Border. Tickets are $65 each. To purchase tickets, call Delfino Ornelas, at 210-445-5600. The event is hosted by the Lucia Ornelas Foundation..
The 14th annual Port Lavaca Life Chain is from 2-3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the intersection of SH Highway 35 and Virginia Street. A table will be set up at the Donut Palace parking lot beginning at 1:30 p.m. to pick up a sign. Bring your hat, sunscreen, bug spray and a chair if needed.
- Brookie’s Cookies is offering a Halloween beginner cookie decorating class from 1-3 p.m Oct. 19 at Mad Batter Cheesecake, 495 Matson Road in Port Lavaca. Classes are $35 per person. Step-by-step decorating instructions will be given for six Halloween cookies. All resources, supplies, cookies and icing will be provided. In addition, each participant will be going home with their decorated cookies and a goodie bag. To register, you must send an email to brookiescookieco@gmail.com. In the subject line of the email, put the name of the class and the time you would like to attend. Invoices will be sent and must be paid within 48 hours to secure your spot in class.
- Gateway Flight Center is having its annual fly-in from 10 am.-2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Calhoun County Airport, 4876 Farm-to-Market Road 3084 in Port Lavaca. Fly or drive to the airport to see vintage Warbirds and other unique airplanes and enjoy live music at the free family friendly event. Barbecue vendors will be on site selling lunch plates and all are welcome.
The Port Lavaca Art Guild is having its 48th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3 at the Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca. The event features all handmade items. Also planned are a silent auction, door prizes every hour, pictures with Santa, open kitchen, and homemade desserts. Admissions for both day is $5. For information, call Patty Lowrie 361-649-4036.
- A benefit for Dakota Taylor will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Red Barn, 3187 SH 35 S. in Port Lavaca. The benefit is to help with Dakota’s medical expenses. Brisket and sausage plates with German potatoes and green beans will be $12 each. Delivery is available with the purchase of eight of more plate.
SEADRIFT
Celebrate Estuary October by getting out on the water of San Antonio Bay to experience the wonders of bay waters from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. or from 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 5 on the Texas Floating Classroom, taking off fromSeadrift Marina,locate at Bay and Pine Steet in Seadrift. During this 90-minute boat trip you will help pull up the wildlife that make up the estuarine ecosystem. From tiny one-celled plankton to various species of crabs, shrimp, jellies and fish – you will touch and see the rich sea life in our estuary. Tickets are $10 for adults and $1 for kids 13 and younger. Registration required; space is limited. To register, visit sabaypartnership.org . For more information, call Allan Berger, at 713-829-2852.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
Cuero Downtown Farmer’s Market Days is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 28. Shop for fresh produce, artisan gifts and crafts at the Market Pavilion.
- 2019 Runway for a Cure: Breast Cancer Awareness Fashion Show and Luncheon is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 1 at The Venue on Church Street, 125 E. Church St. Tickets are $25 each. Proceeds will support providing mammograms to the underinsured. Modeling local fashions from area boutiques will be breast cancer survivors as well as supporters. Call 361-894-5112 or email eweatherly@cuerohospital.org to learn more. Tickets available online at eventbrite.com
The DeWitt County Historical Museum will hold a fall luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at the museum. The theme this year is Stained Glass and Churches. A limited number of tickets are available for $15 each. Call the museum, at 361-275-6322 ticket availability.
Cuero High School will hold its Fall Choir Concert from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center.
Cuero Regional Hospital wants to extend breast cancer education into the community. “Tackle Breast Cancer” is a special tie in event with the Cuero High School Gobbler’s football team’s home game on Oct. 11. Members of the medical staff and employees will be sporting their pink starting at 6:30 p.m. under the tent. Game attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth early to get educational materials, ask the doctors questions, as well as pick up a Tackle Breast Cancer flashing LED button and several T-shirts will be made available as well. Football game attendees are encouraged to sport their pink (and Gobbler green) at the game.
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade in Cuero, will present Cuero Celebrates Warhol, an art exhibit featuring Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians series Oct. 11-Nov. 16. Other noted Western and Native American artists to be featured are Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck, and Ira Yeager. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for children and children younger then 5 and military are free.
- Rawhide Riders Cuero Turkeyfest Parade ride is Oct. 12. Everyone is welcome to camp overnight at the Rawhide Property on Friday and or Saturday night. The group will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Rawhide Property and leave at 8:30 a.m. for a ride to the parade starting point on Hunt St. along the railroad tracks. The parade starts at 11 a.m. Everyone is asked to wear green shirts with a pink bandana for Breast Cancer Awareness.
The Cuero Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County along with Express presents Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s "Mary Poppins Jr." at the Cuero Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Cuero Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the Boys and Girls Club. Call 361-524-0005 for more information.
- St. Michael's Catholic School, 208 N. McLeod St., will have its Fall Festival is from 10:30 am.-4 pm. Oct. 27. Lunch will be served from 11 am.-1 p.m. Plates include home-style chicken fried steak, gravy buttered potatoes, green beans and dessert and will be sold for $10 each. The live auction and bingo begin at noon. Children's game booths will be open from 11 am.-3 p.m. Other events of the day include a silent auction, raffle, artisan table, cake walk and more. Michael Crain will provide live music from 11 a.m.-noon. The annual 5K run is Oct. 26 at 8:30 a.m. Entry forms are available on the school website and at the school office. For more information, visit stmschoolcuero.org or call the school office, at 361-277-3854.
- The Cuero ISD Education Foundation presents 2019 Concert for Classrooms; An Evening with B.J. Thomas at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $35-$45; proceeds benefit the Cuero ISD in the form of grants for resources, projects, programs outside the scope of traditional school funding. For more information call 361-275-1924.
YORKTOWN
Vickie Cross, songwriter and radio recording artist, will sing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Aunt Di’s Kountry Kitchen, 606 Main St. in Yorktown, to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals. All tips will be matched by the artist. Call 361-564-2897 for reservations.
- Jon Wolfe will be at 5D Steakhouse Yorktown, 632 W Main St., 7-11:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Tickets cost $20.
- A Christian Warriors Retreat Breakfast Plate Fundraiser is planned for 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department, 107 W. Main St. Plates include waffles, eggs, sausage and cinnamon apples for $8 each; dine-in or take-out. Tickets will be sold at the Yorktown Post Office from 9-11 a.m. Oct 1. You may also purchase tickets or make donations by contacting Chris Romans at 361- 564-6101, Valerie Romans, at 361-550-0654 or Kim Afflerbach at 361- 563-6004. For more information, visit christianwarriorsretreat.org
- Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown is holding a Public Square Rosary Rally at noon under the oak tree in front of the Yorktown Public Library. Come and pray for peace and unity throughout the world.
- Rawhide Riders Yorktown Western Days Parade ride is Oct.19. The group will meet at the Lion's Club Park in Yorktown at 8 a.m. and ride out at 8:30 a.m. to our parking spot for the parade. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Camping is available at the park for Friday and Saturday night with no water or electricity. Everyone should wear Green Shirts with a pink bandana for Breast Cancer Awareness. The next meeting of the Rawhide Riders is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Rawhide Property on Stratton Road.
YOAKUM
- 4th Annual BBQ Shack Alibi Trail Ride is Sept. 27-29, 909 Alternate U.S. 77 in Yoakum. Trail ride cost $10, wagon drivers are free. Everyone gets a wristband. No cover Friday and Saturday into the Alibi Bar. Friday sign-up in camp 4-6 p.m. Saturday morning sign-up 7- 8:45 a.m. in camp. This is a family friendly ride, kids are welcome. All meals on your own. Bar will provide a meal Saturday night. Saturday’s ride leaves out 9 a.m. with a lunch stop at San Ducerro Winery; pack your lunch. Sunday’s ride leaves out 10 a.m. with a lunch stop downtown Yoakum; pack your lunch.
- The Texas Writes Program will be at the Carl and Mary Welhausen Library, 810 Front St. in Yoakum from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 5, to present free a program. Attendees will hear from author Jessica Wilbanks on how to write vivid scenes to connect with readers of memoir and author Stacey Swann on the question how one can incorporate place into their fiction. This program will include a discussion with the authors, and a chance for the audience to ask questions. This event is for writers and readers alike. Refreshments will be provided.
LAVACA COUNTY
- The Pre-Kolache Parade Open-House Party and Spotlight Exhibit is from 8-10 a.m. Sept. 28 at Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville. The event will feature paintings from Michael Windberg’s students titled “Portraits of Celebrities.” Free balloons will be available while supplies last. Stop by for coffee and kolaches, donated in memory of Abdon Stanley Cejka.
- The Kolache Festival is from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall, 1614 N. Texana St. in Hallettsville. The day starts off with the 5K Run Fun at 7:30 a.m. on the downtown square followed by the Parade at 10 a.m. The rest of the activities will be at the KC Hall for the "42" Domino Tournament, Arts & Crafts Booths, Food Booths, Kolache demo, polka music, kolaches, and more. Twisted Amusements Carnival is at the Kolache Fest this year. The carnival will be open 5-10 p.m. Sept 26-27; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 29. Wristbands are $15.
- Kolache Fest "42" Domino Tournament is inside the air-conditioned KC Hall. Warm-up registration begins at 5 p.m. Sept. 27 with play starting at 6:15 p.m. Play registration begins at 7 a.m. Sept. 28 with play beginning at 8:15 a.m. Register online at hallettsville.com/event-docs/40/46/ For more information, call the Hallettsville Chamber office at 361-798-2662.
- Hallettsville Fall City Wide Garage is from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m .Oct. 5. Maps with sale locations may be picked up beginning Oct. 1 at the Chamber office, 1614 N. Texana St.; Morton's, 1603 N. Texana St. and Hoffer's Drive-In Grocery.
Hallettsville Farmers & Artisan Market Pumpkin Patch is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 5 at Morton’s, 1603 N. Texana St. There will be a variety of pumpkins as well as gourds to choose from, local vendors, photo opportunities as well as games.
- The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center Bloodmobile will be at St. Peter Lutheran Church,100 N. Promenade St. for a blood drive from 8:15 a.m.-noon Oct. 6. Donors receive a $10 H-E-B gift card. For more information, call Barbara Grindeland, at 361-798-2808.
- The Lavaca County Czech Society is celebrating Czech Heritage Month with a social, meal and program on the preservation of the Czech language in Texas presented by Thadious Polasek from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic Church Family Center. The meal, catered by Albert Pozzi, includes roast beef, rice and gravy, green beans and a salad. Members are asked to bring dessert. Call 409-937-6864 on or before Oct. 10 to reserve a spot. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for youth under 12. Anyone interested in learning more about Czech history and culture is welcome.
- Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Garage Sale is from 7:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 19 at Wied Hall, alternate US Highway 90.
- The 2019 Alton C. Allen Historical Conference is from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Kocian Building, 100 E. Third St. in Hallettsville. The theme is “Once We Were a Republic; Rekindled 1836-1845." Speakers include Kenneth W. Howell, Scott Sosebee, Chuck Swinnland and Donaly Brice. A chicken noodle soup lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m.-1 pm. Admission is $5 with pre-registration and $10 onsite. To pre-register, text or call Dustin Speyrer, at 361-772-2544.
- The Sacred Heart Home and School Association of Hallettsville is hosting its 68th annual Apple Strudel Bake from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct 26 at the Sacred Heart Family Center in Hallettsville. The strudels come ready to eat or unbaked for a fresh treat at a later date. Unbaked strudels sell for $15 each or baked and ready to eat at $17 each, Strudels will be available for pickup at the Sacred Heart Family Center on the day of the event. To order, call Sharon Wagner, at 361-649-8101; Charlene Bradbury, at 361-798-3224 or Barbara Grahmann, at 361-798-4167 or email shsstrudelbake@gmail.com or online at http://www.facebook.com/indianshsa. Advance orders are required to guarantee order fulfillment. For Victoria residents, pickup of frozen strudels will be available at the Our Lady of Victory Cathedral parking lot in Victoria between 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Oct 27.
SHINER
- First National Bank of Shiner, 103 W. Seventh St., will have a customer appreciation lunch, grand re-opening from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 27. Stop by and check out the newly renovated lobby and sign up for raffle items.
- Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E Brewery St., will have the first-ever Shiner Brewery Cook-Off from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28. There will be meat to sample and Shiner Beer to go with it. The Bob-B-Q food truck and R&R Shaved Ice truck will also be on site. Join a game of washers or cornhole. No tickets are required. Brewery tours are $5 each with beer provided at no charge on the tour.
- The sixth annual Shiner Music Fest is from 2 p.m.-midnight Oct. 19 at Green-Dickson Park, 65 County Road 350 in Shiner. The music line up includes Parker McCollum, American Aquarium, Cory Morrow and Jarrod Birmingham. Tickets range in price from $30-$125; purchase online at www.universe.com/events/shiner-music-festival-2019-tickets-R6V8PL
Celebrate the annual Christmas in the Park at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Welhausen Park in Shiner. Activities will include music, tables of treats, and festive lights. Come enjoy holiday music and a visit with Santa. Shiner businesses and organization are invited to sponsor a table for the Christmas sampler. Bring your lawn chair and arrive early. For more information, call Shiner Chamber at 361-594-4180.
MOUlTON
Haunted Trail at Rocky Creek Maze is from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 11-12, Oct. 18-19 and Oct. 25-26 at 784 County Road 251 near Moulton. Tickets range in price from $10-$25 and may be purchased online at Facebook.com/events/2453108381675358/. Listen to a scary tale on the hayride on your way down to the back corn field. Then find your way through the dimly lit trail.
WIED
The Vintage Junk and Artisan Show, hosted by Pink Chandelier Market, is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct 26 at Wied Hall, 6301-6399 alternate U.S. 90 near Shiner. Come out in the middle of nowhere for some good ole junk, homemade, handmade, unique items and free parking.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
- A barbecue benefit for Joe Pena will be from noon until sold out Sept. 29. Plates are $10 each and consist of brisket, sausage, rice and beans, tea and all the trimmings. DJ Isaac will provide entertainment from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Admission is $5. For more information, call Alfred Valenzuela, 361-676-1077 or 3610543-0660.
- The Bayside Historical Society will present “Mexican Folk Healing, the Ancient Art of Curanderismo,” from 2-3 p.m. Nov. 9 at 909 First St. in Bayside.