GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- Mid Coast Taxidermy, 10083 U.S. 59 N. in Goliad, will have its grand opening from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26. Lunch and refreshments will be served while supplies last. Everyone is welcome.
Take a Haunted Hike from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 30 along the San Antonio river. Meet at Branch River Park, 445 S. Commercial St. in Goliad for a 45 minute walk along the river and into downtown where you will learn about Goliad's "spooky" history. Contact Nicki at napostolow@sara-tx.org or 210-302-3252 to RSVP for this free event. Meet up at 7 p.m. Be sure to bring flashlights. This event is outdoors so please dress for the weather.
- Enjoy the holidays with an evening stroll through the grounds of Mission Espiritu Santo and view the “History in Lights” exhibit from 6-10 p.m. nightly throughout December at Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6, in Goliad. Lights and shadows will tell the story of this site as visitors walk the same path taken by Native Americans and Spanish Franciscan priests. Entry fees are $4 for adult, TSPP card holders and children 12 and under are free. For after-hours entrance, stop at the shade pavilion in front of park headquarters and place entrance fees into a self-pay envelope and drop in red fee box.
BERCLAIR
The Berclair Mansion, 14 Moore St. in Berclair, will be open for tours Oct. 27. Two tours are offered, the first tour begins at 1 p.m. and the second tour begins at 2:30 p.m. Guests arriving after 2:45 p.m. cannot be accommodated.
SCHROEDER
- Charley Pride will be at Schroeder Dance Hall Nov. 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets visit schroederhall.com. Tickets are also available in Victoria at Victoria Harley Davidson and Bedbutlers Furniture or in Goliad at Aztec Ford and in Beeville at Blue Ribbon Country Store. For VIP tables, call 361-573-7002.
Get all your early Christmas shopping done in one place at the Schroeder Hall Holiday Sip & Shop. Sip, shop and snack with local vendors inside the historic dance Hall from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 8 at 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622 near Goliad. From 8-10 p.m. Devyn Whittington will perform. The event is free. Vendors include The Soap Lady, B’s Southern Scents, Bentley’s Boutique, Kristal’s Kloset, Griff + Jo Handmade Designs and Boots Are My Roots.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
Texana Raceway Park, 258 County Road 412, in Edna is having a Aaron Hudgeons Memorial races at 8 p.m Oct. 24-26 Practice night is Oct. 24; qualifying is Oct. 25; and final races and payout is Oct. 26.
- Join the Jackson County Memorial Library Cookbook Challenge. Find a recipe in a library cookbook that reminds you of fall. The recipe can be sweet or savory, and for any meal. Then, make the recipe and bring it to a potluck from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Library, 411 N. Wells St., to share, sample and socialize.
- Ganado Rotary Club will have a party with the Spazmatics at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Jackson County Service Building, 411 E. Wells St. in Edna. Activities include a pork steak dinner, costume contest and dance. Tickets are $50; only 252 will be sold. People must be 21 or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 361-771-5308.
Design a Thanksgiving wreath at Edna Beginner’s Thanksgiving Wreath Design Class is from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Deliverance and Restoration Church of God in Christ, 607 Carver St., in Edna. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/y395rw5k. The event is hosted by The Wreath Guru.
Complimentary breakfast for senior citizens is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at Whataburger, 112 E. Houston Highway in Edna; dine in only. Southbrooke Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center sponsors the event, held the last Wednesday of each month.
- Jackson County annual membership banquet will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Evermore. This year's theme is "A Night in Old Texana." The speaker will be Scott Hollingsworth, corporate magician. Individual tickets are $30; sponsorship tables range in price from $400-$1,500. For more information or to reserve a table, call the chamber office 361-782-7146.
GANADO
- Ganado Farmers Market Fall Family Festival and Car Show is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26 at 111 S. Third St. in Ganado. Activities include food trucks, free kid activities, live music, fresh local produce, a kids play area and vendors. For vendor information, call 979-487-9932.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
Alamo Heights Baptist Church, 110 Trinity Shores Drive in Port Lavaca, will have a Fall Family Festival from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The Kritter Korral will be there with animals to pet. Come get a “Smooch from a Pooch” at the Calhoun County Humane Society booth. There will be games and candy. Hot dogs, Frito pie, popcorn and more will be sold for $1.
The Port Lavaca Art Guild will have its 48th Annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3 at the Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca. The event features all handmade items. Also planned are a silent auction, door prizes every hour, pictures with Santa, open kitchen, and homemade desserts. Admissions for both days is $5. For information, call Patty Lowrie 361-649-4036.
- A benefit for Dakota Taylor will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Red Barn, 3187 SH 35 S. in Port Lavaca. The benefit is to help with Dakota’s medical expenses. Brisket and sausage plates with German potatoes and green beans will be $12 each. Delivery is available with the purchase of eight of more plates.
SEADRIFT
- Castaway Youth Charities and Castaway Lodge are having a pumpkin patch from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 25-27 at 109 W. Austin Ave. in Seadrift. Bring the family for fun, food, games, hay ride and get your Pumpkin entry for the carving contest.
Seadrift Chamber of Commerce is having a Halloween Parade, Costume Contest and Trunk or Treat from 4:30-9 p.m. Oct. 26. Registration for the parade is from 4:30-5:15 p.m. at First National Bank and the parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and go to City Hall. The costume contest will take place at the pavillion on the bay front. Judging time will begin at 6:30 p.m. Pet in their Halloween costumes may be entered as well. Trunk or Treat will be on the bay front again. The fee to enter your "trunk" is $5. You can sign up online at seadriftchamber.com. Decorate your trunk and come on down to join the fun.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade in Cuero, presents Cuero Celebrates Warhol an art exhibit featuring Andy Warhol's Cowboys and Indians series through Nov. 17. Other noted Western and Native American artists to be featured are Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck, and Ira Yeager. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-4:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for children and children younger then 5 and Military are free.
- Share the Warmth Blanket Drive is running through Nov. 29. Donate new blankets and throws for area seniors. Cuero Home Health will distribute to low-income elderly this winter. Drop off locations: Cuero Home Health, 615 N. Esplanade or Cuero Regional Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade. For more information, call 361-275-8999.
The Cuero Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County along with Express presents Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s "Mary Poppins Jr." at the Cuero Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Cuero Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the Boys and Girls Club. Call 361-524-0005 for more information.
- St. Michael's Catholic School, 208 N. McLeod St., will have its Fall Festival from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Plates include home-style chicken fried steak, gravy, buttered potatoes, green beans and dessert, and will be sold for $10 each. The live auction and bingo begin at noon. Children's game booths will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Other events of the day include a silent auction, raffle, artisan table, cake walk and more. Michael Crain will provide live music from 11 a.m.-noon. The annual 5K run is at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26. Entry forms are available on the school website and at the school office. For more information, visit stmschoolcuero.org or call the school office, at 361-277-3854.
- Join the Ink Links Memoir Writing Group from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Cuero High School Library, 960 E. Broadway St. If you have a life story to tell, this group is for you. Ink Links Memoir Writing Group meets in conjunction with Magical Mondays. Ink Links is made possible by the Innovative Approaches to Literacy Grant. All levels of writers are welcome to attend. Come for support, encouragement, and the opportunity to write your life story. For further information, call or text 361-935-6677.
- Chick-fil-A's mobile unit will be at Cuero Regional Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade St. in Cuero from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be a limited menu; cash and cards will be accepted.
- The Cuero ISD Education Foundation presents 2019 Concert for Classrooms; An Evening with B.J. Thomas at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $35-$45; proceeds benefit the Cuero school district in the form of grants for resources, projects, programs outside the scope of traditional school funding. For more information call 361-275-1924.
YORKTOWN
Radio recording artist Vickie Cross will sing the country ‘oldies’ to support St Jude’s Children’s Hospitals from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Aunt Di’s Country Kitchen, 606 E. Main St. in Yorktown. All tips will be matched by the artist. She has been doing a once a month fundraiser for St Jude’s for the past six years. Come out for food, fun, fellowship and music.
- Come to the 5D Steak House, 632 W. Main St. in Yorktown from 8 p.m.-midnight Oct. 26 for a Halloween Costume Contest and Party with music provided by DJ Peecho. There is no cover charge
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- The Sacred Heart Home and School Association of Hallettsville is hosting its 68th annual Apple Strudel Bake from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct 26 at the Sacred Heart Family Center in Hallettsville. The strudels come ready to eat or unbaked for a fresh treat at a later date. Unbaked strudels sell for $15 each or baked and ready to eat at $17 each, Strudels will be available for pickup at the Sacred Heart Family Center on the day of the event. To order, call Sharon Wagner, at 361-649-8101; Charlene Bradbury, at 361-798-3224 or Barbara Grahmann, at 361-798-4167 or email shsstrudelbake@gmail.com or online at http://www.facebook.com/indianshsa. Advance orders are required to guarantee order fulfillment. For Victoria residents, pickup of frozen strudels will be available at the Our Lady of Victory Cathedral parking lot in Victoria between 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Oct. 27.
SHINER
- Come visit Spoetzl Brewery on Oct. 26 for Shiner Oktoberfest. They will be pouring Shiner Beer and serving up fresh-baked pretzels and kolaches provided by Kountry Bakery as well as real German sausage and sauerkraut from Maeker's Sausage & Processing. Kids’ activities include lawn games, face painting, snow cones and a petting zoo. There will be plenty of fun and games for adults, too. Special guest, Texas-born country artist Mason Lively, will perform at 5 p.m. to cap off the festival. Brewery tours are from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with complimentary beer tasting. The gift shop is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Admission is $10 for adults and comes with free beer. Upgrade to the VIP tour for a commemorative stein. Age 18 and younger get in free. No outside coolers allowed. But lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.
- Shiner Lutheran Church is having a festival from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Arthur Kaspar Pavilion, 135 County Road 350, in Shiner. A meal of picnic stew, sausage, green beans, buttered potatoes, sauerkraut and dessert will be served from 11 am.-1 p.m. for $10 per plate. Meals are available for dine-in or to-go. Activities for all ages are from 11 am.-2 p.m. and include a silent auction, pie contest, pantry wheel, kid zone, 50/50 raffle, country store and more. Bring your lawn chairs and coolers and enjoy the live music and fellowship. Advance meal tickets are available to purchase at Patek's, Tinky's Howards', Bea's, Maeker's Processing, Boehm Tractor, First National Bank at the Shiner Lutheran Church Office. For more information, call 361-594-2345.
Celebrate the annual Christmas in the Park at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Welhausen Park in Shiner. Activities will include music, tables of treats, and festive lights. Come enjoy holiday music and a visit with Santa. Shiner businesses and organization are invited to sponsor a table for the Christmas sampler. Bring your lawn chair and arrive early. For more information, call Shiner Chamber at 361-594-4180.
YOAKUM
- Come to Bingo for Seniors at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at the Carl and Mary Welhausen Library, 810 Front St. The event is free and open to anyone 60 or older.
- Yoakum Community Hospital and Golden Crescent Area on Aging are hosting the 2020 Benefits Fair/ Open Enrollment from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Austin Street Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1308 E. Gonzales St., in Yoakum. A presentation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., followed by individual consultations until 1:30 p.m. Times will be extended if needed. Please be sure to bring your Medicare card and list of medication with you. Use the Plan Finder and other tools at medicare.gov or call 1-800-6333-4227, TTY 1-877-486-2048, for help. RSVP to Stephanie Lerch at 361-293-2321 Ext. 464 if you plan to attend, as lunch will be served.
WIED
The Vintage Junk and Artisan Show, hosted by Pink Chandelier Market, is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Wied Hall, 6301-6399 alternate U.S. 90 near Shiner. Come out in the middle of nowhere for some good ole junk, homemade, handmade, unique items and free parking.
REFUGIO COUNTY
BAYSIDE
- The Bayside Historical Society will present “Mexican Folk Healing, the Ancient Art of Curanderismo,” from 2-3 p.m. Nov. 9 at 909 First St. in Bayside.
GONZALES COUNTY
GONZALES
Gonzales Master Gardeners will have its Fall Tree and Plant Sale from 8:30 am.-1 p.m. Nov. 2 on Texas Heroes Square in downtown Gonzales. Moonglow and Shinko varieties of pears will be available. Methley and Santa Rosa plums will be available for sale along with peach varieties Tex Star and La Felicianna, both of which are well suited and productive in this area. A selection of cool weather vegetables will be available as transplants ready to plant in your fall garden.
