GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- 10083 U.S. 59 N. in Goliad, will have its grand opening from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26. Lunch and refreshments will be served while supplies last. Everyone is welcome.
- Take a Haunted Hike from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 30 along the San Antonio river. Meet at Branch River Park, 445 S. Commercial St. in Goliad for a 45 minute walk along the river and into downtown where you will learn about Goliad’s “spooky” history. Contact Nicki at napostolow@sara-tx.org or 210-302-3252 to RSVP for this free event. Meet up at 7 p.m. Be sure to bring flashlights. This event is outdoors so please dress for the weather.
BERCLAIR
The
- , 14 Moore St. in Berclair, will be open for tours Oct. 27. Two tours are offered, the first tour begins at 1 p.m. and the second tour begins at 2:30 p.m. Guests arriving after 2:45 p.m. cannot be accommodated.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
Texana Raceway Park, 258 County Road 412, in Edna is having a
- races at 8 p.m Oct. 24-26 Practice night is Oct. 24; qualifying is Oct. 25; and final races and payout is Oct. 26.
- Join the Jackson County Memorial Library Cookbook Challenge. Find a recipe in a library cookbook that reminds you of fall. The recipe can be sweet or savory, and for any meal. Then, make the recipe and bring it to a potluck from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Library, 411 N. Wells St., to share, sample and socialize.
- Ganado Rotary Club will have a party with the Spazmatics at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Jackson County Service Building, 411 E. Wells St. in Edna. Activities include a pork steak dinner, costume contest and dance. Tickets are $50; only 252 will be sold. People must be 21 or older to attend. To learn more or buy tickets, call 361-771-5308.
- Design a Thanksgiving wreath at Edna Beginner’s Thanksgiving Wreath Design Class is from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Deliverance and Restoration Church of God in Christ, 607 Carver St., in Edna. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/y395rw5k. The event is hosted by The Wreath Guru.
- is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at Whataburger, 112 E. Houston Highway in Edna; dine in only. Southbrooke Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center sponsors the event, held the last Wednesday of each month.
GANADO
- is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26 at 111 S. Third St. in Ganado. Activities include food trucks, free kid activities, live music, fresh local produce, a kids play area and vendors. For vendor information, call 979-487-9932.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
Alamo Heights Baptist Church, 110 Trinity Shores Drive in Port Lavaca, will have a
- from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. The Kritter Korral will be there with animals to pet. Come get a “Smooch from a Pooch” at the Calhoun County Humane Society booth. There will be games and candy. Hot dogs, Frito pie, popcorn and more will be sold for $1.
SEADRIFT
Seadrift Chamber of Commerce is having a
- from 4:30-9 p.m. Oct. 26. Registration for the parade is from 4:30-5:15 p.m. at First National Bank and the parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and go to City Hall. The costume contest will take place at the pavillion on the bay front. Judging time will begin at 6:30 p.m. Pet in their Halloween costumes may be entered as well. Trunk or Treat will be on the bay front again. The fee to enter your “trunk” is $5. You can sign up online at seadriftchamber.com. Decorate your trunk and come on down to join the fun.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- is running through Nov. 29. Donate new blankets and throws for area seniors. Cuero Home Health will distribute to low-income elderly this winter. Drop off locations: Cuero Home Health, 615 N. Esplanade or Cuero Regional Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade. For more information, call 361-275-8999.
- The Cuero Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County along with Express presents Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins Jr.” at the Cuero Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Cuero Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the Boys and Girls Club. Call 361-524-0005 for more information.
Radio recording artist
with music provided by DJ Peecho. There is no cover charge
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
The Sacred Heart Home and School Association of Hallettsville is hosting its 68th annual
SHINER
Come visit Spoetzl Brewery on Oct. 26 for
- . They will be pouring Shiner Beer and serving up fresh-baked pretzels and kolaches provided by Kountry Bakery as well as real German sausage and sauerkraut from Maeker’s Sausage & Processing. Kids’ activities include lawn games, face painting, snow cones and a petting zoo. There will be plenty of fun and games for adults, too. Special guest, Texas-born country artist Mason Lively, will perform at 5 p.m. to cap off the festival. Brewery tours are from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with complimentary beer tasting. The gift shop is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Admission is $10 for adults and comes with free beer. Upgrade to the VIP tour for a commemorative stein. Age 18 and younger get in free. No outside coolers allowed. But lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.
from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Arthur Kaspar Pavilion, 135 County Road 350, in Shiner. A meal of picnic stew, sausage, green beans, buttered potatoes, sauerkraut and dessert will be served from 11 am.-1 p.m. for $10 per plate. Meals are available for dine-in or to-go. Activities for all ages are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and include a silent auction, pie contest, pantry wheel, kid zone, 50/50 raffle, country store and more. Bring your lawn chairs and coolers and enjoy the live music and fellowship. Advance meal tickets are available to purchase at Patek’s, Tinky’s Howards’, Bea’s, Maeker’s Processing, Boehm Tractor, First National Bank at the Shiner Lutheran Church Office. To learn more, call 361-594-2345.
YOAKUM
Come to
- at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at the Carl and Mary Welhausen Library, 810 Front St. The event is free and open to anyone 60 or older.
WIED
The
, hosted by Pink Chandelier Market, is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Wied Hall, 6301-6399 alternate U.S. 90 near Shiner. Come to the middle of nowhere for some good ole junk, homemade, handmade, unique items and free parking.
