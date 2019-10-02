JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- is Oct. 5-13 at the Brackenridge Park Main Event Center. Activities include live music, rodeo events, vendors, games, food, carnival, livestock judging and much more. Daily admission is $5 for adults and students 18 and older. Children 5 and under are free. Carnival armbands are $25. Visit jcyf.org/fair/ for the full schedule of events.
- is from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Harry Hafernick Recreation Center, 891 Brackenridge Parkway. Attendees will enjoy door prizes, music by DJ Kev, and lunch prepared by the Jackson County Law Enforcement Association. This free event is provided to area senior citizens, age 55 and older, by Jackson County Hospital District and the Jackson County Youth Fair. Booth space is available for your business to be a part of this event, contact Donna Coleman at dcoleman@jchd.org.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
Come out to
- , from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 3, 123 W. Oak St. in Goliad. Learn about the “residents” who helped build Goliad. Various local speakers will be stationed throughout the cemetery to give a brief synopsis of some of the former leaders of Goliad as the tour goes through the cemetery. The tour will last one hour. Wear comfortable flat shoes and feel free to bring a flashlight, camera and a portable chair or stool for your own comfort. The event is free.
- The Goliad County Fair Association Building and Fundraiser Committees are hosting the GCFA Barn Bash from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Goliad Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple and $350 for corporate table for eight. Each ticket includes two beer/wine tickets. Fill free to bring your own bottle of liquor; set-ups are available for purchase. Doors open at 6 p.m.; a steak dinner will be served at 7 p.m., a live auction will be held after the meal.
- 132 N. Courthouse Square, ill have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7. The business will celebrate its grand opening Oct. 12.
SCHROEDER
- will perform live in The Saloon at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT O’CONNOR
Port O’Connor Service Club will host a
- from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Port O’Connor Community Center. The $1 bag sale begins at noon. Also planned are home-baked goodies and more. All proceeds benefit local scholarships and local improvement projects. To donate goods, call Donna Vuichard at 361-237-0476.
PORT LAVACA
The 14th annual
- is from 2-3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the intersection of SH 35 and Virginia Street. A table will be set up at the Donut Palace parking lot beginning at 1:30 p.m. to pick up a sign. Bring your hat, sunscreen, bug spray and a chair if needed.
SEADRIFT
Celebrate Estuary October by getting out on the water of San Antonio Bay to experience the wonders of bay waters from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. or from 1-2:30 p.m. Oct. 5 on the
- taking off from Seadrift Marina, located at Bay and Pine Street in Seadrift. During this 90-minute boat trip you will help pull up the wildlife that make up the estuarine ecosystem. From tiny one-celled plankton to various species of crabs, shrimp, jellies and fish – you will touch and see the rich sea life in our estuary. Tickets are $10 for adults and $1 for kids 13 and younger. Registration required; space is limited. To register, visit sabaypartnership.org. For more information, call Allan Berger, at 713-829-2852.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
The
- and National Weather Service will teach attendees how to prepare and respond to flooding, including flash flooding from 6-8 p.m Oct 7 at the Cuero Municipal Park. Officials will also answer questions about how and why Cuero floods, and help residents sign up for emergency notifications.
- The DeWitt County Historical Museum will hold a fall luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at the museum. The theme this year is Stained Glass and Churches. A limited number of tickets are available for $15 each. Call the museum, at 361-275-6322 ticket availability.
- Cuero High School will hold its Fall Choir Concert from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center
- is Oct. 9-12. Events take place in downtown Cuero and at the Cuero Municipal Park. The Great Gobbler Gallop is at 10:30 a.m. and the Cuero Turkeyfest parade is 11 a.m. Oct. 12. Other attractions include a carnival, live music, vendors, food, cook-offs, turkey egg hunt and more. Visit turkeyfest.org/events for a complete schedule.
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade in Cuero, will present Cuero Celebrates Warhol, an art exhibit featuring Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians series Oct. 11-Nov. 16. Other noted Western and Native American artists to be featured are Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck, and Ira Yeager. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for children and children younger then 5 and military are free.
- is Oct. 12. Everyone is welcome to camp overnight at the Rawhide Property on Friday and or Saturday night. The group will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Rawhide Property and leave at 8:30 a.m. for a ride to the parade starting point on Hunt St. along the railroad tracks. The parade starts at 11 a.m. Everyone is asked to wear green shirts with a pink bandana for Breast Cancer Awareness.
YORKTOWN
- is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Yorktown Fire Station Senior Center. Senior Community Bingo the first Friday of each month brought to you by Yorktown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
- A Christian Warriors Retreat Breakfast Plate Fundraiser is planned for 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department, 107 W. Main St. Plates include waffles, eggs, sausage and cinnamon apples for $8 each; dine-in or take-out. Tickets will be sold at the Yorktown Post Office from 9-11 a.m. Oct 1. You may also purchase tickets or make donations by contacting Chris Romans at 361- 564-6101, Valerie Romans, at 361-550-0654 or Kim Afflerbach at 361- 563-6004. For more information, visit christianwarriorsretreat.org
- Gruenau Hall will have its annual sausage feast from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Gruenau Hall, 1012 Gruenau Road near Yorktown. Plates are $10 each and are available for dine-in or to-go. Additional sausage will also be available to purchase. For more information, call 361-215-2272.
Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown will hold a Public Square Rosary Rally at noon Oct. 12 under the oak tree in front of the Yorktown Public Library. Come and pray for peace and unity throughout the world.
YOAKUM
The
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- is from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 5. Maps with sale locations may be picked up beginning Oct. 1 at the Chamber office, 1614 N. Texana St.; Morton’s, 1603 N. Texana St. and Hoffer’s Drive-In Grocery.
- is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 5 at Morton’s, 1603 N. Texana St. There will be a variety of pumpkins as well as gourds to choose from, local vendors, photo opportunities as well as games.
- is from 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 5. at the Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. Everyone of all ages are welcome to come help. There are inside and outside projects to work on. RSVP to 361-217-7030 for outdoor project clothing instructions. Pancakes will be served.
- The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center Bloodmobile will be at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 100 N. Promenade St. for a blood drive from 8:15 a.m.-noon Oct. 6. Donors receive a $10 H-E-B gift card. For more information, call Barbara Grindeland, at 361-798-2808.
The Lavaca County Czech Society is celebrating Czech Heritage Month with a social, meal and program on the preservation of the Czech language in Texas presented by Thadious Polasek from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic Church Family Center. The meal, catered by Albert Pozzi, includes roast beef, rice and gravy, green beans and a salad. Members are asked to bring dessert. Call 409-937-6864 on or before Oct. 10 to reserve a spot. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for youth under 12. Anyone interested in learning more about Czech history and culture is welcome.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
First United Methodist Church of Refugio is having its annual
AUSTWELL
needs volunteers to help remove trash from the shorelines on Oct. 5. The whooping cranes will be arriving at the Refuge around mid-October and the goal is to help clean the area before the birds arrive. Meet at the Fulton Harbor at about 7:30 a.m., and depart on the Skimmer at 8 a.m., returning at about 2 p.m., with lunch provided. This event is extremely rewarding, but it is also hot, muddy and physically demanding at times, so please be prepared when you sign up. It is required to register for this event as there are limited spots of the boat. Register for event by contacting Nicole Poulson at npoulson@austin.utexas.edu
WOODSBORO
First Baptist Church of Woodsboro. 309 Johnson St., will have a Block Party at 6 p.m. Oct 12. This free event, for the whole family, will include a bounce house, hot dogs, face painting, popcorn, snow cones and more..
