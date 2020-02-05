CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- The 11th annual February Frenzy is Feb. 14-15 at the Bauer Community Center, 2300 N. SH 35. Pre-rounds being at 7 p.m. Friday; mainstream/announced plus is from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dance attire is appreciated. On Saturday, roundsquare from 1:30-3 p.m., casual attire is permitted; fun squares is from 3:30-5 p.m. A candlelight dinner will be from from 5:30-6:30 p.m., preregistration is required. Pre-rounds are at 7 p.m., dance attire is appreciated; mainstream-announced plus is from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Afternoon and night dancing only is $15 per person; dinner and dancing is $25 per person and the full weekend package including all events is $30 per person. For more information, call Wayne and Linda Spiller, at 361-575-2665. Brad Caldwell is calling and Jerry and Lucy Pate are cueing
- Mad Batter Cheesecakes, 495 Matson Road in Port Lavaca will have a Conversation Heart Cheesecake Class from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 9. In this class you will learn how to make a simple cheesecake recipe and how to use molds, stamps, handpainting and color techniques. You will also receive a grab bag with recipes, tips and trick and a surprise. The cost of the class is $40.
- A Blood Drive will be from 2-6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Memorial Medical Center 815 N. Virginia St. in Port Lavaca.
SEADRIFT
- The second annual Castaway Classic Redfish Tournament and Barbecue Cookoff is from 7 p.m. Feb. 7 through 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at Castaway Lodge, 109 Austin Ave. in Seadrift.
- The South Texas Women's Heart Fund Fun Run will be from 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 8 at 37 E. Dewberry Lane, in Seadrift. The event is hosted by South Texas Assemblies of God Women. Visit stxagwm.org to register or for more information.
PORT O'CONNOR
- Port O'Connor Branch of the Calhoun County Library will have children's program at 10 a.m. Feb. 8.
- A senior luncheon will be at 11 a.m. at the Port O'Connor Community Center. After the lunch, enjoy a game of Bingo.
- A License to Carry a Handgun Class will be Feb. 15 at Port O' Connor Rod and Gun, 110 Steve St. You must register and prepay at Port O'Connor Rod and Gun before class day. Please be in attendance at 7:53 a.m. The class starts at 8 a.m. You may bring your own lunch, snack and drinks to the class, no alcohol. More information and registration available at Port O’Connor Rod & Gun.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- The Astron Club of Goliad will host its annual Taste of Goliad on Feb. 6 at the Goliad Auditorium. Serving will be from 5-6:45 p.m.. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, and children under 5 are admitted free.The Taste of Goliad is a fundraiser for Goliad County nonprofit organizations. Local restaurants, food trucks, vendors, and caterers will offer samples of their best dishes. The event will also feature a silent auction. Tickets are available from the Goliad Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Center, Ag-Med Supply Company, Goliad Senior Citizens Center, or any Astron Club member.
- A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Crazy 8 Western Wear will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at 144 S. Market St.
- Join the Drum Circle and drum with the Soul Emporium from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7 at 126 N. Courthouse Square. Bring your own drum rattle and lawnchair. For more information, call 361-405-2056.
- Goliad Market Days is an open-air market held in downtown Goliad around the Goliad Courthouse lawn. The vendors line the streets and sidewalks and local shops around the square are all open as well. Goliad Market Days is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8. This is an outdoor event and the hours of operation may vary due to weather conditions. For more information, call Goliad Chamber of Commerce at 361-645-3563.
- Goliad State Park presents Fire Building and More from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 8 at the park, 108 Park Road 6. Learn how to build a fire and light it using a fire striker, then reward yourself with a roasted marshmallow or s'more. Meet in the day-use area. The program is free with park entrance fee.
The Goliad Tiger Band Boosters will host its first Daddy Daughter Dance from 6-9 Feb. 8 at the Goliad County Auditorium. Tickets are $35 per couple and $10 for each additional daughter. Dinner and refreshments are included. It is open to elementary aged girls and their daddy or father-figures. Visit goliadcc.org/community-calendar/goliad-daddy-daughter-dance/ for a registration form.
- Learn about the Many Uses of Yucca from 10-11 a.m. Feb. 9 at Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6. Meet on the mission porch a few minutes prior to the program start time. The program is free with park entrance, $4 per adult, free for children 12 and younger. For more information, call 361-645-3405.
- Goliad County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Center is hosting a Relay for Life Barbecue Chicken Fundraiser from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Goliad County Fairground. Tickets will be available to purchase at the Goliad Market Days and from any Relay for Life team member. Plates are $10 each and include half a chicken and all the fixin's. A bake sale will also be held. Drive through and pick up is available. Delivery can be arranged if informed by Feb. 15. Call Kenneth or Pat Edwards for more information or for delivery.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
National Wear Red Day is Feb. 7. Wear your favorite red shirt or outfit and support heart education. Submit your photo in your red (individual or with co-workers/group) on CRH’s Facebook page. One submitter will receive a one month membership to Bfit Cuero Wellness Center and a $25 H-E-B gift card. By supporting National Wear Red Day, you help support educational programs aimed to increase awareness for women regarding cardiovascular health.
Join the Cuero Health staff as they promote heart health awareness on Feb. 8. Cuero Regional Hospital’s Heart & Sole Heart Walk 2020 will be at the Gobbler Stadium, 920 E. Broadway St. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. Registration is $20 per person. Visit Active.com to register or call the Wellness Center to register at 361-275-9355.
Cuero Regional Hospital Golden Years Group will meet from noon-1 p.m. Feb. 13 in Cuero Regional Hospital’s Education Classroom, 2550 N. Esplanade. The group of senior citizens meets on the second Thursday of the month. Reservations are not required for this event. A light lunch will be served to attendees.
YORKTOWN
The Cuero Deanery Women's ACTS Retreat is from 6 p.m. Feb. 6 through 10:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown, 1214 Zorn Road. For more information and for the form to register visit https://tinyurl.com/w5eq9db.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will have a Sip and Paint with Taryn Muncrief from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Chamber Annex, 317 W. Main St. RSVP by noon Feb. 12 to 361-782-7146.
- The Johnny and June Show and Dinner is from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Harry Havernick Recreation Center, 891 Brackenridge Parkway in Edna. Bennie Wheels, a Johnny Cash tribute artist will perform. The night will include dinner catered by Mustang Creek Barbecue and a Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash Tribute Concert. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 6 pm. The concert starts at 7 p.m.. General admission tickets are available to purchase at the Brackridge Park Office. General admission tickets are $30 per person and include dinner and the show. For more information, call Brackenridge Park at 361-782-5456.
GANADO
- Rear Window Listening is having a Valentine's Day Dinner and Live Music Show with Monroe Sun Feb. 14. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person. Visit rearwindowlisteningroom.com to purchase tickets. The menu will be posted soon on this site.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- Faith Family Church - Hallettsville, 5689 1262 U.S. 77 is having a Men's Steak Night from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 8. They will provide the fire and you can bring your own meat, for more information, call 361-237-9069.
- Twin Oaks Ranch and Callistro Culinary, 8289 U.S. 77 N. in Hallettsville is offering a Valentine Day Dinner from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 15. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased online at https://callisto-culinary.square.site
WHARTON COUNTY
El CAMPO
The Feed Store is hosting a Chamber Blender from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at 210 W. Railroad St. in El Campo. Food and refreshments, will be provided along with a chance to come out and socialize.
