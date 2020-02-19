CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- A reception for Congressman Michael Cloud will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. The event is hosted by Anne Burt. The address for the event is available upon RSVP to bunni@cloudforcongress.com. Single tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at tinyurl.com/wsc6fe3 or you may contribute at the door.
- Learn to Fly Introductory Discover Flights offered 8 a.m..-5 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Gateway Flight Center at the Calhoun County Airport, 4876 Farm-to-Market Road 3084, Port Lavaca, Take a 30 minute introductory flight for up to two people. Get your first flight to begin a flight training program, or just see what flying opportunities are available for personal, business, or a career in aviation. For more information or to schedule a flight, call Gateway Flight Center, at the Calhoun County Airport. 361-552-1228.
- The Door Christian Church presents Port Lavaca Invasion Outreach/ Concert from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 22 at the church. 446 SH 35.
- Morningstar will perform live at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Indianola Fishing Marina, 8 Bell St., Port Lavaca. The genre is blues, classic rock and country.
- A Mardi Gras Boat Parade will be from 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Feb. 22 at Indianola Fishing Marina, 8 Bell St., Port Lavaca. Boats start lining up at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to enter and decorate their boats. There is no entry fee and beads will be provided. Highway 316 will perform live at 7 p.m.
PORT O’CONNOR
- All seniors are invited to a senior luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at the Port O’Connor Community Center. After lunch, around 1 p.m., enjoy a game of bingo.
- The Port O’Connor Champions Cup Barbecue Cook-Off is from 5 p.m. Feb. 28-noon Feb. 29 at the Port O’Connor Community Center. Visit tinyurl.com/vusr7pq to view the rules and for more information.
FAYETTE COUNTY
Schulenburg
- The Swiss Alp Dance Club will present the Red Ravens from 3-6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the KC Hall in Schulenburg. Admission is $10.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- Dennis Evins, CHT will present a free lecture on ”Everything You Want to Know About Hypnosis”, from 7-8 p.m Feb. 20 at the Soul Emporium, 126 N. Courthouse Square in Goliad. Seating is limited; reserve your space by calling 361-405-2056.
- Join the staff of Presidio La Bahia as they bring The Walls of Fort Defiance to life. Explore The Walls of Fort Defiance through historical interpretation and hands-on activities beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 22-23. Visit with living historians dressed and equipped as Texians manning the walls of the old Spanish fortress renamed by Fannin and his command in early 1836. Dress for the weather as this event takes place out of doors. Admission is $5 for adults, $4.50 for seniors, $2 for children 6-11, under 6 are free. Presidio La Bahia is at 217 Loop 71 in Goliad.
- Support the Class of 2020 and play Designer Purse Bingo, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Julie Wimberly Building, 925 U.S. 183 S. in Goliad. Pre-sale tickets are $30; $40 at the door. Other activities include a silent auction, light meal and drinks. Tickets are available at Lily Grace Boutique, Goliad National Bank or by calling 361-645-9267.
- The annual Goliad Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet will be Feb. 27, at Schroeder Hall. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a social mixer. Individual tickets are on sale now for $20 or $25 at the door and corporate tables are on sale for $300. Corporate Tables include seating for eight, first in line to dine, and 16 bar passes. The chamber is also accepting auction items that will be used for live and silent auctions and cash donations for the banquet. For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce for information, at 361-645-3563 or email director@goliadcc.org.
- The Goliad Drum Circle will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 21 at The Soul Emporium, 126 N. Courthouse Square. Bring your drum or rattle and a lawn chair. The event ill be held outside in front of the business, weather permitting.
- Join a ranger at Treats for Tweets and make pine cone bird feeders at 10-11 a.m. Feb. 22 at El Camino Real Visitors Center, 736 N. Jefferson St. in Goliad. Use peanut butter and sunflower seeds to make feeders that you can take home. The program is free with park entry fee.
- Blue Vendor Village, 547 E. Pearl St. in Goliad is having a Succulent Garden Party from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22, weather permitting. Come play in the dirt and create your own succulent arrangement and shop in the nursery and boutique for containers to get started. You must sign up at Blue to reserve your spot. For more information, call 361-319-4210.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- Domestic Violence awareness 5K run/walk is Feb. 20 at the Cuero Municipal Park. The event will start at 8 a.m. with registration, at 8:45 a.m. a gratitude speech will be given. Race registration per participate is $25. For more information, call Andrea Strait at 361-550-6515 or Janie Hill, treasurer, at 361-212-7835.
- Miss Cuero Court is hosting a Father Daughter Dance from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Club House, 210 Leonard Roy Harmon Drive. Enjoy a night of snacking, dancing and fun. Tickets may be purchased at the Cuero Chamber of Commerce or at the door.
- The latest exhibit at the Cuero Heritage Museum, “Historic Guns & Blades,” featuring weaponry from the 1600s up to the 1950s is now open for viewing until mid-April. Local residents have loaned parts of their collections for this display. The Cuero Heritage Museum is at 124 E. Church St. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, contact Amber Fitts Jones at 361-485-8090.
YORKTOWN
- A Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1214 Zorn Road in Yorktown.
- Cuero Home Health will provide free blood pressure checks and blood sugar checks from 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 25 at the Yorktown Fire Station, 107 W. Main St.
YOAKUM
- The Chick-fil-A Victoria Mobile Unit will be in Yoakum from 11 a.m.-2 p.m Feb. 20 at Yoakum Chamber of Commerce, 105 Huck St.
- Abigail Taylor will be at San Ducerro Vineyards, 500 Dagg Road in Yoakum from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 22. There is no cover charge.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- The Jackson County Master Gardeners will host a “Come Grow With Us” seminar at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 411 N. Wells, in Edna. Debbie Hopper, a Victoria County Master Gardener, will present a program on raised bed gardens. The program is free and open to the public.
- The Juneteenth Jackson County Pageant is at 3 p.m Feb. 22 at Shelby Park , 973 E. Division St. in Edna
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will present Lunch and Learn Workplace Communication Training from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 27, at the Chamber Annex, 317 W. Main St. in Edna. Lunch will be provided and sponsored by Your Place Counseling. Participants may register by calling the chamber office, at 361-782-7146. The seminar may be canceled if minimum registration is not met. Register by Feb. 25. For more information, call 361-782-7146.
GANADO
- Ganado Handmade and Farmers Market is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 22 at 103 S. Third St. in Ganado.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St., is having a Seniors Lunch and Music, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 21. Old time mountain music will be provided by Carolyn Arrington. RSVP for the free senior lunch by calling 361-217-7030. Donations appreciated. Walk-ins are welcome, but you will have to bring your own lunch.
- Iron Men of Grace – Golf Extravaganza is at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Hallettsville Golf Course. All men are welcome to join in as we pretend that drops don’t count, no one sees our mulligans, and everyone believes it when we say we shot a 72. Play 9 or 18, walk or rent a cart and remember there are no scratch golfers here.
- Miss Hallettsville Scholarship Pageant is at 7-9 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Sacred Heart Gymnasium. Admission is $5 for 16 and older; 15 and younger is free.
SHINER
- A one-day community health screening will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 20 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 W. Church St. in Shiner. Call Life Line Screening, at 800-690-6495 for an appointment. This is a five test package to check you for the risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions.
- The Shiner 5K Color Run/Walk is from 8:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 22 at Green-Dickson Baseball Park, 66 County Road 350 in Shiner. Packet pick up is from 7-8 a.m. and late registration is at 8:30 a.m. The kids color run starts at 9:45 a.m. Registration for the 5k Color Run/Walk is $30; the Kids 1k Color Run is $20. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/TX/Shiner/Shiner5kColorRunWalk.
REFUGIO COUNTY
Refugio
The 87th annual Refugio County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, Bling and Blue Jean, is Feb 22 at the Refugio County Expo Center, 151 Fairgrounds Road. Social hour is at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and awards are at 6:30 p.m. Wear your best bling and denim.Tickets are $20 each or $140 for a table for eight. Tickets are available at Refugio County Chamber office, 301 N. Alamo St. or at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.