REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
- Refugio And Surrounding Counties Team Roping and Ranch Rodeo is Feb. 29 at the Refugio County Fairgrounds, 106 Fairgrounds Road. Books open for the team roping at 10 a.m.; roping starts at 10:30 a.m. Entry, $40 for three events. For more information, call Amy Burnett, at 210-508-1223. Books open for the Ranch Rodeo at 4 p.m. Entry is $500 for a 4-man team. Events include loading, penning, branding and mugging. For more information about the Ranch Rodeo, call Wes Myer, at 361-649-9914.
- Refugio County Fair Week is March 25-28 at the Refugio County Fairgrounds, 106 Fairgrounds Road.
WOODSBORO
- A blood drive from 12:30-6 p.m. March 16 at Woodsboro Elementary School, 105 Myrtle St.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- A Mardi Gras Masquerade will be from 5-10 p.m Feb. 27 at O'Neil and Sons Brewing Company, 206 S. Commerce St. Choose a mask and wear it so no one can tell your true identity. Music will be provided by Korey Davis, Seaux Cajun Food Truck will be onsite. Mask are requested but not required.
Morningstar will perform live at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Indianola Fishing Marina, 8 Bell St., Port Lavaca. The genre is blues, classic rock and country.
- Hope Reformed Baptist Church Classical Conversations Community will have a fundraiser with the showing of the documentary, "The Riot and the Dance: Water" at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at the church, 210 E. Main St. Enjoy free popcorn while you watch the movie. General admission is $5 per person; 4 and younger are free.
PORT O'CONNOR
- The Port O'Connor Champions Cup Barbecue Cook-Off is from 5 p.m. Feb. 28-noon Feb. 29 at the Port O'Connor Community Center. Visithttps://tinyurl.com/vusr7pq to view the rules and for more information.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
The annual Goliad Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet will be Feb. 27, at Schroeder Hall. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a social mixer. Individual tickets are on sale now for $20 or $25 at the door and corporate tables are on sale for $300. Corporate tables include seating for eight, first in line to dine, and 16 bar passes. The chamber is also accepting auction items to be used for live and silent auctions and cash donations for the banquet. For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce for information, at 361-645-3563 or email director@goliadcc.org.
- Explore the Keeper's Cottage at the El Camino Real Visitors Center as a ranger presents the story of the building from 3:15-3:45 p.m March 1. The tour and entrance to the visitors center is free. For more information, call Emily Byrd, at 361-645-3405.
- Enjoy Tequila and Treats Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. March 5 at Blue, 547 E. Pearl St. 2Shabby Chicks will host the event with samples of their desserts. Free flue shots will also be available.
The Goliad County Library and The Goliad Center for Texas History will celebrate Texas History Month with a Lunch N Learn at 12:15 p.m. March 5 at the Goliad County Library, 320 S. Commercial St.. The event features Charles Ellis and David Parks, sharing the romantic humorous and lonely life of the cowboy through Cowboy Poetry and Songs. Bring your own lunch and find out about this legacy left to us through cowboy poetry and music.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- The Republican Women of the Yoakum Area present An Evening With Diamond & Silk at 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the Performing Arts Center, 920 E. Broadway in Cuero. Lynnett Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, known as Diamond and Silk, are American live-stream video bloggers, social media personalities, political activist and Fox Nation Hosts. They are know for their commentary in support of President Donald Trump. Tickets are $75. For tickets, call Paul Guidry, at 361-210-9792.
- Enjoy Cowboy Cocktails at Chisholm Trail Museum adult class night at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28. For more information, call 361-277-2866.Take a trip back to the saloons of the Wild West with the first Chisholm Trail Adult Education Class “Cowboy Cocktails”. Guests will learn about the types of drinks commonly served. Only a few spots are left in this event.
- Miss Cuero Court is hosting a Father Daughter Dance from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Club House, 210 Leonard Roy Harmon Drive. Enjoy a night of snacking, dancing and fun. Tickets may be purchased at the Cuero Chamber of Commerce or at the door.
- Strait from the Heart 5K is Feb. 29 at the Cuero Municipal Park. Registration is at 8 a.m., followed at 8:45 a.m. with a gratitude speech. Registration for the race is $25.
- Cuero Livestock Show is March 3-6 at the Friar Ag Center, 501 Airport Drive. The grand opening will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 29.
- Chick-fil-A Mobile Unit will be at Cuero Regional Hospital, 2550 N .Esplanade St. at 11 a.m. March 3.
- The latest exhibit at the Cuero Heritage Museum, “Historic Guns & Blades,” featuring weaponry from the 1600s up to the 1950s is now open for viewing until mid-April. Local residents have loaned parts of their collections for this display. The Cuero Heritage Museum, 124 E. Church St., is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, contact Amber Fitts Jones at 361-485-8090.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture will present Lunch and Learn Workplace Communication Training from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 27, at the Chamber Annex, 317 W. Main St. in Edna. Lunch will be provided and sponsored by Your Place Counseling. Participants may register by calling the chamber office, at 361-782-7146. The seminar may be canceled if minimum registration is not met. Register by Feb. 25. For more information, call 361-782-7146.
GANADO
- Ganado Handmade and Farmers Market is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 22 at 103 S. Third St. in Ganago.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- Friends of Hallettsville Downtown Revitalization will meet from 4:30-6 p.m. March 3 at the Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. THis is a casual meeting, refreshments will be served. You do not need to be a member to attend.
- The Texas State Championship 42 Domino Tournament is from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. March 6-7 at the Knights of Columbus Hall,321 U.S. 77 S. Warm-ups begin at 5 p.m. March 6 and play starts at 6:30 p.m. Entry fee is $20 per team. On March 7, signup is from 7-8 a.m.; play starts at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee is $40 per team. Fish plates will be for sell Friday night, priced at $10 each, and pork barbecue meals will be sold Saturday for $10.
SHINER
- Shiner City-Wide Garage Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 13-14 at the Shiner Chamber of Commerce, 817 N. Avenue.
