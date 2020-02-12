CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- Rusty Hook Winery, 5880 SH 185 N. will have a Murder Mystery Dinner from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 14. Mad Batter Cheesecakes will provided the four-course meal. A murder mystery interactive play will be performed. A wine cash bar will be available. Tickets are $55 and are available online at eventbrite.com
- The 11th annual February Frenzy is Feb. 14-15 at the Bauer Community Center, 2300 N. SH 35. Pre-rounds begin at 7 p.m. Friday; mainstream/announced plus is from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dance attire is appreciated. On Saturday, roundsquare from 1:30-3 p.m., casual attire is permitted; fun squares is from 3:30-5 p.m. A candlelight dinner will be from from 5:30-6:30 p.m., preregistration is required. Pre-rounds are at 7 p.m., dance attire is appreciated; mainstream-announced plus is from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Afternoon and night dancing only is $15 per person; dinner and dancing is $25 per person and the full weekend package including all events is $30 per person. For more information, call Wayne and Linda Spiller, at 361-575-2665. Brad Caldwell is calling and Jerry and Lucy Pate are cueing.
- The Red Barn, 3197 SH 35, will have a Valentine's Night Dance, from 9 p.m.-midnight Feb. 14. Dance music play list starts at 9 p.m. No cover charge. Beer and wine will be available to purchase.
- LMR's Bar and Billiards, 224 N. Commerce St., in Port Lavaca will have a Valentine's Party from 9 p.m.-midnight Feb. 14. A complimentary rose will be given to the ladies, while they last. a best dressed couple contest will be held.
- a reception for Congressman Michael Cloud will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. The event is hosted by Anne Burt. The address for the event is available upon RSVP to bunni@cloudforcongress.com. Single tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/wsc6fe3 or you may contribute at the door.
PORT O'CONNOR
- A License to Carry a Handgun Class will be Feb. 15 at Port O' Connor Rod and Gun, 110 Steve St. You must register and prepay at Port O'Connor Rod and Gun before class day. Please be in attendance at 7:53 a.m. The class starts at 8 a.m. You may bring your own lunch, snack and drinks to the class, no alcohol. More information and registration available at Port O’Connor Rod & Gun.
- All seniors are invited to a senior luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Port O'Connor Community Center. After lunch, around 1 p.m., enjoy a game of bingo
- The Port O'Connor Champions Cup Barbecue Cook-Off is from 5 p.m. Feb. 28-noon Feb. 29 at the Port O'Connor Community Center. Visithttps://tinyurl.com/vusr7pq to view the rules and for more information.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- Join Sound and Vibration Healing with Joshua Inacio from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 13 at The Soul Emporium, 126 N. Courthouse Square. Call 361-405-2056 for more information.
- Join a ranger at Treats for Tweets and make pine cone bird feeders from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 14 at El Camino Real Visitors Center in Goliad State Park and Historic Site, 108 Park Road 6, in Goliad. Use peanut butter and sunflower seeds to make feeders that you can take home. The program is free with park entry fee.
- Goliad County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Center is hosting a Relay for Life Barbecue Chicken Fundraiser from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Goliad County Fairground. Tickets will be available to purchase at the Goliad Market Days and from any Relay for Life team member. Plates are $10 each and include half a chicken and all the fixin's. A bake sale will also be held. Drive through and pick up is available. Delivery can be arranged if informed by Feb. 15. Call Kenneth or Pat Edwards for more information or for delivery.
- Christopher Family Vineyards will have a grafting workshop from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 17. Space is limited to 30 people; email rchristopher79@gmail.com to register.
- Mental Health First Aid Youth for Goliad ISD, presented by Gulf Bend Center, is from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Goliad High School, 749 Tiger Drive. The course helps everyone learn how to provide the initial help for any youth experiencing a mental illness or crisis. The event is free; you may register online at eventbrite.com
- Dennis Evins, CHT will present a free lecture on "Everything You Want to Know About Hypnosis", from 7-8 p.m Feb. 20 at the Soul Emporium, 126 N. Courthouse Square in Goliad. Seating is limited; reserve your space by calling 361-405-2056.
Join the staff of Presidio La Bahia as they bring The Walls of Fort Defiance to life. Explore The Walls of Fort Defiance through historical interpretation and hands-on activities beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 22-23. Visit with living historians dressed and equipped as Texians manning the walls of the old Spanish fortress renamed by Fannin and his command in early 1836. Dress for the weather as this event takes place out of doors. Admission is $5 for adults, $4.50 for seniors, $2 for children 6-11, under 6 are free. Presidio La Bahia is at 217 Loop 71 in Goliad.
- Support the Class of 2020 and play Designer Purse Bingo, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Julie Wimberly Building, 925 U.S. 183 S. in Goliad. Pre-sale tickets are $30; $40 at the door. Other activities include a silent auction, light meal and drinks.
SCHROEDER
- A Valentine's Dinner and Dance with the Legal Limit Band will be from 8 p.m.-midnight Feb. 14 at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Schroeder. Tickets are $10, advance for general admission and $40 for dining for two. Tickets are available online at outhousetickets.com/VenueCustom/schroeder_hall/ or at the door.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- A Designer Purse Bingo will be Feb. 13, doors open at 5:30 p.m., bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Cuero VFW Hall 964 U.S. 183. Tickets are $40 advance; $50 at the door. Food, soft drinks and adult beverages will be provided. A silent auction is also planned. The event is hosted by the Cuero Chamber of Commerce.
- The Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County will have a Gospel Brunch from 11:30 am.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at The Venue on Church Street. Sponsor tables are $5,000 for Soprano; $2,500, Alto; $1,000, Tenor; and $500, Bass. Individual tickets are $50. Bass and individual seating is upstairs.
- A Free Health Checks in Cuero, presented by Cuero Home Health, will be from 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 18 at Calvary Baptist Church. Cuero Home Health will provide free blood pressure checks and blood sugar checks. For more information, 361-275-8999.
- Cuero Regional Hospital is offering a CPR Class from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 in the Cuero Regional Hospital Education Classroom. Learn CPR in this interactive class taught by Cuero Regional Hospital staff. The costs is $20 per person to attend. For more information, contact Keisha Whitman, registered nurse, Infection Prevention/Employee Health/Education coordinator at Cuero Regional Hospital, 361-275-6191 Ext. 2379.
- A Travel Presentation for Autumn in Vermont will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, 210 E. Main St. For more information, call 361-275-2112.
YORKTOWN
- 5D Steakhouse, 632 W. Main St., in Yorktown will have a Valentine's Day Dinner and Dance from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 14. John Wayne Schulz and Ben Farias will perform live. Table reservations are welcome and there is no cover charge.
- The Learning Garden Childcare Center, 234 Gohmert St. in Yorktown, will have a Valentine's Dinner and Silent Auction from 6:30-10 p.m. Feb. 14. Only 100 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $35 per person, adults only. Tickets are available at the Learning Garden Office. The meal will include a ribeye steak, baked potato, green beans, salad and dessert. For more information, call 361-564-9444.
- A Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1214 Zorn Road in Yorktown.
- Cuero Home Health will provide free blood pressure checks and blood sugar checks from 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 25 at the Yorktown Fire Station, 107 W. Main St.
YOAKUM
- The Chick-fil-A Victoria Mobile Unit will be in Yoakum from 11 a.m.-2 p.m Feb. 20 at Yoakum Chamber of Commerce, 105 Huck St.
- Abigail Taylor will be at San Ducerro Vineyards, 500 Dagg Road in Yoakum from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 22. There is no cover charge.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will have a Sip and Paint with Taryn Muncrief from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Chamber Annex, 317 W. Main St. RSVP by noon Feb. 12 to 361-782-7146.
- My Eyes on You Valentine, fundraiser event for Edna Elementary is from 6-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Zen Martial Arts Texas, 207 N. Wells St. The event is designed for children ages 5-12. Pizza and drinks are included. To register, call 361-571-7809. Admission is $20 per child.
- The Johnny and June Show and Dinner is from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Harry Hafernick Recreation Center, 891 Brackenridge Parkway in Edna. Bennie Wheels, a Johnny Cash tribute artist will perform. The night will include dinner catered by Mustang Creek Barbecue and a Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash Tribute Concert. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 6 pm. The concert starts at 7 p.m.. General admission tickets are available to purchase at the Brackridge Park Office. General admission tickets are $30 per person and include dinner and the show. For more information, call Brackenridge Park at 361-782-5456.
- The THSRA Region VII Rodeo Series is Feb. 15-16 at Brackenridge Main Event Center, 284 Brackenridge Parkway in Edna. Admission is free for spectators.
- The Jackson County Master Gardeners will host a “Come Grow With Us” seminar at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 411 N. Wells, in Edna. Debbie Hopper, a Victoria County Master Gardener, will present a program on raised bed gardens. The program is free and open to the public.
- A Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Mixer is planned for 5-6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Oak and Clay, 205 W. Main St. in Edna. Bring your business card for a chance to win $25 in Chamber Bucks and door prizes. Light refreshments will be provided.
- The Juneteenth Jackson County Pageant is at 3 p.m Feb. 22 at Shelby Park , 973 E. Division St. in Edna
VANDERBILT
- St. John Bosco Catholic Church will have a Valentine Spring Fling at the Trinity Family Center. The raffle begins at 7 p.m. and the free dance is at 8 p.m. Also planned are a silent auction and door prizes.
GANADO
- Rear Window Listening will have a Valentine's Day Dinner and Live Music Show with Monroe Sun Feb. 14. Doors open at 7 p.m.; the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person. Visit rearwindowlisteningroom.com to purchase tickets. The menu will be posted soon on this site.
- Silence will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Rear Window Listening Room, 107 E. Menefree St. in Ganado. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets for dinner and the show are $27 each and $15 for the show only. Purchase tickets online at brownpapertickets.com
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- Twin Oaks Ranch and Callistro Culinary, 8289 U.S. 77 N. in Hallettsville is offering a Valentine Day Dinner from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 15. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased online at https://callisto-culinary.square.site A.
- Hallettsville Market Days is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 321 U.S. 77 in Hallettsville.
- Candidate meet and Greet with Travis Henderson will be from 11 am.-1 p.m. Feb. 18 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 100 N. Promenade St. in Hallettsville. Henderson will answer questions, share ideas and listen to the citizens to see how he can improve Precinct 1
SHINER
- A one-day community health screening will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 20 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 W. Church St. in Shiner. Call Life Line Screening, at 800-690-6495 for an appointment. This is a five test package to check you for the risk of stroke, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions.
- The Shiner 5K Color Run/Walk is from 8:30 a.m.-noon Feb. 22 at Green-Dickson Baseball Park, 66 County Road 350 in Shiner. Packet pick up is from 7-8 a.m. and late registration is at 8:30 a.m. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Shiner/Shiner5kColorRunWalk
WHARTON COUNTY
El CAMPO
- Enjoy Senior Citizen Bingo from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 16 at St. Robert Bellamine Catholic Church, 512 Tegner St. in El Campo. Refreshments will be provided.
- An El Campo Chamber Blender will be from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 13 at The Workshop - Canvas and Cocktails, 115 N. Washington St. in El Campo. Activities include refreshments, door prizes, and a chance to make a last-minute valentine.
