CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT O’CONNOR
PORT LAVACA
- Dr. Paul Bunnell will discuss vibrio vulnificus, also known as flesh eating disease, and other saltwater infections that people may encounter, including what precautions to take, symptoms to look for and treatments at the Lavaca Bay Foundation meeting at 6 p.m Aug. 15. The meetings are at Memorial Medical Center, 815 N. Virginia St. in Port Lavaca.
- Season tickets for Calhoun High School home football games are on sale for last year’s ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Aug. 16. All remaining season tickets, including those that were not picked up, will go on sale at 8 a.m. Aug. 19. Season ticket prices are $25 per set of five games. Single tickets will be pre-sold at CHS for $5 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $7. For more information, call 361-551-2669 or 361-551-2696.
- Grace Funeral Home will honor first responders with an appreciation luncheon from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Grace’s Austin Room, 1604 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca.
- Mad Batter Cheesecakes presents “It’s about Jam Time” from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 17. This is a lesson in canning and preserving and the differences in jelly, jam, preserves and curd.
- They will make peach or strawberry jam and can it. Also participants will learn how to decorate jars in preparation for the gift giving season. The cost is $45 and all materials and a sway bag is included. Feel free to BYOB.
- Enjoy Bayfront Beats, at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Bayfront Peninsula with Tipjar Romeo. Bring lawn chairs, ice chests, blankets and listen to the music. The event is free.
- Join Workday Wind Down from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at O’Neil and Sons Brewing Company, 206 S. Commerce St. in Port Lavaca.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- Hal Davis will speak on Notorious Women of Texas at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 134 W. Pearl St. in Goliad. This free event is presented by Goliad County Library and The Goliad Center for Texas History.
- Visit Schroeder Hall from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 17 for Sip, Shop & Snack with local vendors inside the historic dance hall. From 8-10 p.m. enjoy live music by Free To The Public. Come early and try some of Schroeder Hall’s homemade food or wine and cold beer.
- A Back-to-School Vendor Show will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m Aug. 24 at Grace Temple Church Fellowship Hall, 745 E. Pearl St. in Goliad. Shop with local vendors, donate to the school supply drive and there will also be a raffle.
- Presidio La Bahia, 217 Loop 71 in Goliad, will presents
- The Calm Before the Storm
- at 9 a.m. Sept. 7-8. Living Historians and Reenactors bring to life the tense moments just before the Texian War for Independence erupted onto Presidio La Bahia. Dress for the weather as this event takes place out doors. Admission is $5 for adults, $4.50 for seniors, $2 for children 6-11, children younger than 6 are free.
BERCLAIR
- The
- Berclair Mansion
- , 14 Moore St. in Berclair, will be open for tours Aug. 25. The first tour begins at 1 p.m. and the second tour begins at 2:30 p.m. Guests arriving after 2:45 p.m. cannot be accommodated. The cost is $10 per person. No photos are allowed inside the mansion.
WEESATCHE
- Weesatche 4 Warriors presents
- ”A Day in the Country”
- honoring our military, wounded warriors and their families and the lives lost during 9-11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Sept. 14 at the Weesatche Community Center, 161 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884 near Goliad. A chuck wagon meal will be served. Activities for the whole family will be held. The Wall of Warriors will also be on display along with classic cars and antique tractors.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- Saddle Up for Alzheimer’s, sponsored by AARN Health Services, is scheduled for Aug. 16-17 at the Brackenridge Main Event Center. Gates open at 4 p.m. for the Friday kick off and events begin at 7 p.m. Events include barrel racing, goat roping, IBCA Texas State Championship Cook-off, and Kids Q DJ Ray. On Saturday, gates open at 7 a.m. and events begin at 9 a.m. Events include ironman cowhand, team roping, kids dummy roping contest, ranch rodeo, mutton bustin, IBCA Cook-off & Awards, kids calf scramble, JP Production DJ Services. General admission is $5. Also planned is a gun raffle and silent auction. Mustang BBQ Concessions will be open throughout the weekend. All proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information, call Lacey Rosenquest at 361-571-2899.
- The first annual Larry Horton Memorial Barbecue Cook-Off Scholarship Fund will be Aug. 17 at the Old Jackson County Fairgrounds on Farm-to-Market Road 822. Entries are due by Aug. 3. Entries fees are $40 for brisket chicken, ribs, sausage and barbecue sauce and $50 for Jackpot Beans. Text 361-781-3130 for registration form and rules.
- Jackson County Job Fair and Business Expo
- is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m Sept. 25 at the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 211 N. Wells St. in Edna
GANADO
- Ganado’s Fall Community Wide Garage Sale
- will be Sept. 28. The Ganado Farmer & Handmade Market will be downtown 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Food trucks will be located by the Farmer’s Market area. Relay for Life will host a rummage sale at Citizen State Bank Parking Lot 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Individuals who would like to rent a spot from Relay for Life to have their own garage sale, or for a fundraiser, contact Heather Thornton at heather.thornton@yahoo.com or 361-235-0151 for a registration form. People throughout Ganado will have garage sales, yard sales, and who knows what else for sale. Several downtown businesses will have sidewalk sales.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- Cuero Farmers’ Market
- is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Market Pavilion in downtown Cuero. Neal Tolbert will provide live music for the event. Show up for fresh vegetables, meats, honey, baked goods, crafted items and more.
- Come hear the Dave Roever story at 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center. The event is free; a love offering will received. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
- A travel presentation, “Shades of Ireland”, will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, 210 E. Main St.
- Charlie Kouba will be signing his book, “Still Crazy” The Adventure of a Lifetime from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Cuero Public Library, 207 E. Main St. The book will also be available to purchase for $15 each. All proceeds from book sales will be donated to “Camp Rainbow,” a summer camp for those living with Type 1 Diabetes.
- Dr. Cody Walthall is joining the Parkside Family Clinic, 1109 E. Broadway St. The community is invited to a meet-and-greet with Dr. Walthall and his family from 4:30-6 p.m. Aug. 29.
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade in Cuero, will present
- Cuero Celebrates Warhol,
- an art exhibit featuring Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians series Oct. 11-Nov. 16. Other noted Western and Native American artists to be featured are Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck, and Ira Yeager. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for children and children younger then 5 and Military are free.
- NORDHEIM
- A
- barbecue cook-off benefit in support of Charles Schroeder
- is planned for Aug. 23-24 at Nordheim Shooting Club, 101 W. Ninth St. in Nordheim. Activities include music, pulled pork, jackpot margaritas, washer tournament on Friday. Saturday is the barbecue cook-off. Donated cook-off entries will be available for purchase at $10 each. A poker run and a live and silent auction are also planned. All proceeds to benefit the family. Monetary donations may be made at First National Bank of Beeville, 142 N. Riedel St. in Yorktown.
-
YORKTOWN
- An Emergency Preparedness Fair will be from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 15 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 234 Gohmert St. in Yorktown, Admission and parking is free. Refreshments and door prizes will be provided. For more information, contact Amber Pawlik or Alison Salas at 361-564-2275.
- Miss Yorktown Pageant is at 5:30 p.m Aug. 25 at the Yorktown school district auditorium. Contestants must register by Aug. 20. Registration is $25. For more information, call 361-564-2661.
- Join
- Baskets, Bags and Boxes Bingo
- Aug. 28 at Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, 141 S. Riedel St. Doors open at 6 p.m. bingo is from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 after Aug. 19. Ticket include one playing card and complimentary food and wine. Door prizes, a raffle and silent auction will also be available. For more information, cal the chamber at 361-564-2661.
YOAKUM
- Join Creative Kids at in the Witte Room at the Carl and Mary Welhausen Library at 10 a.m. Aug. 15. This is an interactive hour filled with stories, crafts, games, dancing, learning and more.
- Senator Lois Kolkhorst and Sheriff A. J. Louderback are the guest speakers at the August meeting of the Republican Women of Yoakum Association at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St. The public is welcome to attend and admission is free.
- Carl and Mary Welhausen Library, 810 Front St., will have
- Bingo for seniors
- at 10 a.m. Aug. 30. The event is free and open to anyone 60 or older.
GRUENAU
- Geezer Rock & Roll will play
- from 3-6 Aug. 25 at Gruenau Hall. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- Hallettsville Market Days is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Hallettsville KC Hall, 321 U.S. 77 S. Shopping is available inside the air-conditioned KC Hall, covered pavilions and on Live Oak Row. The market includes wood and metal art, paintings and photography, furniture and home decor, clothing and jewelry. Admission and parking is free.
- Victoria College’s Zelda L. Allen School of Nursing, 1410 N. Texana in Hallettsville will hold a Nursing Pathways Info Night from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 22. The free event will inform potential students on nursing pathways, including nurse aide, vocational nursing and professional nursing. The sessions will also cover prerequisite changes, curriculum changes, admission requirements, estimated tuition and financial assistance, with a spotlight on the vocational nursing program. For more information, call 361-798-2289.
- A Girl Scouts Parent Information Night
- will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Youth Center, 109 Park St. in Hallettsville. Troops are forming now.
- The
- Kolache Festival
- is scheduled for Sept. 28. The day starts off with the Kolache Fest Parade at 10 a.m. on the town square, then moves to the Hallettsville KC Hall for the domino tournament, kolache bake-off, polka music, arts and crafts booths, kolaches and more.
SHINER
- “Doublewide Texas,” the summer production at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre, is a fast-paced comedy involving the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas. Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday Aug. 16-18. All are in the evening except for Sundays, which are matinees. The ticket price is $30, and includes the meal and play. For evening performances, the box office opens at 6:30 p.m. The meal is served at 7 p.m., and the curtain rises at 8 p.m. For Sunday matinees, the doors open at 12:30 p.m., serving starts at 1 p.m., and the play begins at 2 p.m.
- All Request Piano will be at TKOs Bar-Grill-Music, 103 E. Seventh St. in Shiner from 9 p.m.-midnight Aug 17. A $5 cover will be charged. Doors open at 6 p.m.
- Auditions for the Shiner Gaslight Dinner Theatre 2019 Fall Play, “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a comedy, are scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug 19 and 20 at the theater. Patti Morales will direct. There are four speaking parts and one non-speaking part all for women. Lighting, sound and backstage help are also needed. Proposed play dates are the second, third and fourth weekends in November plus a Wednesday date to be determined.
- The public is invited to join the
- Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild for a chartered bus trip
- on Sept. 20, to the “Color the World with Quilts” Show at the San Antonio Event Center. The show features more than 300 quilts, more than 40 vendors, handmade items boutique, daily demonstrations, special exhibits, door prizes and more. The cost of the bus trip is $30 per person and $8 per entrance ticket. Plans are to leave at 8 a.m. and return around 5 p.m. from the Methodist Church in Shiner. Reservation deadline is Sept. 17. For more information and to reserve a seat, call 361-772-4331.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
- Refugio Boys & Girls Club will have its annual Casino Night Gala from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Refugio County Community Center, 305 Swift St. Guests will be treated to hors d’oeuvres, an open beer and wine bar will be available. A silent auction and 50/50 drawing will be held. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple and can be purchased from Boys and Girls Club board members. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the event. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend.
- Mission River Classic Steer and Heifer Show will be Aug. 17-18 at the Refugio County Fairgrounds, 106 Fairgrounds Road. Participants must be a TJLA member to enter showmanship. Dinner, planned for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, is free. For more information, call Jonette Wiginton 210-274-0806 or Ruben Garcia 361-646-9410
- Williamson Senior Center, 414 N. Alamo St. in Refugio will have senior bingo from 1-2:30 p.m.
- Aug. 19.
- A
- Social Media Lunch and Learn
- from noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Refugio County Chamber of Commerce Building, 301 N. Alamo St. Come learn all about social media use for your business/organization with Rebecca Esparza of SCORE.
