GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- Urban Cowboy Classic Movie Night at Schroeder Hall at 6 p.m. Aug. 2. Schroeder Hall will have its first movie night in the courtyard. There will a mechanical bull, outdoor projector, food specials, drink specials and more. The event is free.
- Doors open at 6 p.m., the movie starts at 8 p.m.
- A free back-to-school health fair will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 9 at First United Methodist Church of Goliad, 134 W. Pearl St. Vaccinations, health screenings, health information, free school supplies and free vision screening will be offered.
- Goliad Market Days is from 9-3 p.m. Aug. 10. This is an open-air market held in downtown Goliad around the Goliad Courthouse lawn. The vendors line the streets and sidewalks. Goliad Market Days is held monthly on the second Saturday.
- The GoTexan Touring PBR is coming to Goliad at 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Goliad County Fairgrounds. VIP tickets are available by calling 361-645-8204 or 361-649-2302. Tickets on sale now at the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce office, 231 S Market St. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for 12 and younger, cash only.
- Visit Schroeder Hall from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 17 for Sip, Shop & Snack with local vendors inside the historic dance hall. From 8-10 p.m. enjoy live music by Free To The Public. Come early and try some of Schroeder Hall’s homemade food or wine and cold beer.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- Jackson County Memorial Library will celebrate the end of its Summer Reading Program with an The End of Summer Awards Ceremony featuring the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s Space Dome at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2. at the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium. Doors open at 9 a.m. T
- Blazing B Barrel Race is Aug. 2 at Brackenridge Main Event Center. The pole jackpot starts at 7:30 p.m., the barrel race will start immediately after poles. Exhibition barrels are from 3:30-6:30 p.m., exhibition poles are from 6:30-7:15 p.m.
- Saddle Up for Alzheimer’s, sponsored by AARN Health Services, is scheduled for Aug. 16-17 at the Brackenridge Main Event Center. Gates open for the Friday evening kick off at 4 p.m. and events begin at 7 p.m. Events include barrel racing, goat roping, IBCA Texas State Championship Cookoff, and Kids Q DJ Ray. On Saturday, gates open at 7 a.m. and events begin at 9 a.m. Events include ironman cowhand, team roping, kids dummy roping contest, ranch rodeo, mutton bustin, IBCA Cookoff & Awards, kids calf scramble, JP Production DJ Services. General admission is $5. Also planned is a gun raffle and silent auction. Mustang BBQ Concessions will be open throughout the weekend. All proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information, call Lacey Rosenquest at 361-571-2899.
- The first annual Larry Horton Memorial Barbecue Cook-Off Scholarship Fund will be Aug. 17 at the Old Jackson County Fairgrounds on Farm-to-Market 822. Entries are due by Aug. 3. Entries fees are $40 for brisket chicken, ribs, sausage and barbecue sauce and $50 for Jackpot Beans. Text 361-781-3130 for registration form and rules.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- Calhoun County Humane Society is having a benefit yard sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 3 at 912 N. Nueces, across from Travis Middle School. Come check out the sale. Donations of dog and cat food and kitty litter are also being collected at the sale. For more information, call 361-553-8916.
- Adriana Live will perform at the 2019 Bayfront Beats Summer Concert Series from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Bayfront Peninsula Park. Bring a lawn chair and cooler and enjoy the music.
- Dr. Paul Bunnell will discuss vibrio vulnificus, also known as flesh eating disease, and other saltwater infections that people may encounter, including what precautions to take, symptoms to look for and treatments at the Lavaca Bay Foundation meeting at 6 p.m Aug. 15. The meetings are held at Memorial Medical Center, 815 N. Virginia St. in Port Lavaca.
- Grace Funeral Home is honoring first responders with an appreciation luncheon from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Grace’s Austin Room, 1604 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca.
PORT O’CONNOR
- Sharptooth Shootout is Aug. 9-10. Registration along with live music will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Josie’s Cantina, 610 W. Adams, Port O’Connor. Fishing will begin at midnight after registration. Shirts, koozies and raffle tickets will be available. Weigh in at Froggies Bait Official weigh in times to be determined.
- Speedy Stop 19th Annual Kid’s Fishing Tournament is from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 10 at Port O’Connor Community Center, 3674 W. Adams St. in Port O’Connor. Kids ages 2-12 can participate for free. Register online at eventbrite.com. There will be goodie bags and T-Shirts provided to the first 500 kids to check in the day of the event. Registration is from 6-7:30 a.m. Weigh in is from 10-noon and lunch and awards is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more details, visit speedystop.com and click the Kids Fish Registration Link.
SEADRIFT
- A benefit barbecue for Eddie Rivera, to help defray medical expenses, will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Seadrift Bayfront Pavilion. Plates are $10 each and include a chicken leg quarter, beans and German potatoes. Delivery is available with the purchase of 10 or more plates.
- A Back-to-School Extravaganza will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 3 at the First Assembly of God Fellowship Hall at the corner of Dallas and Second Street. There will be free school supplies for Seadrift children enrolled in school; free haircuts, limit two per family for school aged children only and door prizes. Muffins, juice and coffee will be served from 9-10:30 a.m. and hot dog, chips tea and lemonade from noon to 1:309p.m. while supplies last. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- As part of the City of Cuero Summer Staycation program, free admission for the Cuero Municipal Pool and Splashpad is offered during regular hours on Aug. 1. Splashpad hours are from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; pool hours are noon-9 p.m.Ethosha Lynn’s fifth annual Back to School Bash is 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Cuero Municipal Park Pavilion. Registration begins at 8 a.m. There will be vendors, activities, entertainment and a 50/50 raffle.11th Annual World Series of Cuero is scheduled for Aug. 3 at The Venue on Church Street. New this year is the Shoppers Poker Run. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. A turkey fried turkey lunch with all the trimmings will be cooked and served by the Turkeyfest Committee. Play begins at 1 p.m. Register online at events.cuero.org or on our Cuero Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. For more information on the World Series of Cuero contact the Chamber at 361-275-2112.
- Make a self-portrait at Lego Club from 3-5 p.m. Aug.9 at Cuero Municipal Library, 207 E. Main St. For more information, call 361-275-2864.
- Dr. Cody Walthall is joining the Parkside Family Clinic. From 4:30-6 p.m. Aug. 29, the community is invited to a meet-and-greet with Walthall and his family at the clinic, 1109 E. Broadway St. in Cuero. For more information, call 361-275-2800.The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade in Cuero, presents Cuero Celebrates Warhol an art exhibit featuring Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians series Oct. 11-Nov. 16. Other noted Western and Native American artists to be featured are Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck, and Ira Yeager. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for children and children younger then 5 and Military are free.
YORKTOWN
- Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters will perform live in concert at 6:30 p.m.-midnight Aug. 2 at 5D Steakhouse – Yorktown, 632 W. Main St. in Yorktown. General admission tickets are $30. Tickets available on Facebook or in-store.
- Yorktown Market Days is Aug. 3,. There will be craft, niche, food and farmer’s market vendors at the city park at 100 Block of East Main Street and downtown at the 100 Block of West Main street. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 361-564-2661 or email office@yorktowntx.com
- Yorktown Community Bingo is from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Yorktown Fire Station Senior Center.
- Keep Yorktown Beautiful will meet from 4-5 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Yorktown Public Library meeting room
YOAKUM
- Steel Magnolias will be perform live in a fully choreographed Southern Gospel concert, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Austin Street Baptist Church, 1308 E. Gonzales St. in Yoakum. The concert is free and the public is invited. For more information, call the church office, at 361-293-7300.
- Broken Alibi will perform at the Sweet Home Community Center, 348 County Road 391, from 8 p.m.-midnight Aug. 3. The group plays everything from 80’s to 90’s country along with some Texas Country and Southern Rock.Join Creative Kids at Carl and Mary Welhausen Library Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. in the Witte Room at the Library. This is an interactive hour filled with stories crafts, games, dancing, learning and more.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- Massey’s Texas Made BBQ will celebrate its grand opening from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 3. Hourly food specials and giveaways will be offered all day to random patrons.
- Friench Simpson Memorial Library, 705 E 4th St., is having Story Time from 9-10 a.m. Aug. 8 for very young children- infant to 3 years old. Older children are welcome, but the programs will be for the younger ones.
- A free beginning genealogy seminar, “Genealogy Begins With I” will be presented by local history researcher and the Hallettsville Library Director Brenda Lincke Fisseler from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St. For more information, contact Doris Obsta, at 361-575-4303 or Patsy Hand, at 361-575-0049.
- A fundraiser for the Stevenson United Chapel Fund will begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at the Hallettsville KC Hall, 321 U.S. 77 S. A chicken stew meal will be served from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for $10 each. A free dance with Broken Alibi will be from 2-6 p.m. The silent auction is from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The KC Bar will be open until 6 p.m.
SHINER
- “Doublewide Texas,” the summer production at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre, is a fast-paced comedy involving the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas. Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday Aug. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18 and a Wednesday performance on Aug. 7. All are in the evening except for Sundays, which are matinees. The ticket price is $30, and includes the meal and play. For evening performances, the box office opens at 6:30 p.m. The meal is served at 7 p.m., and the curtain rises at 8 p.m. For Sunday matinees, the doors open at 12:30 p.m., serving starts at 1 p.m., and the play begins at 2 p.m.
- All Request Piano will be at TKOs Bar-Grill-Mu
- sic, 103 E. Seventh St. in Shiner from 9 p.m.-midnight Aug 17. A $5 cover will be charged. Doors open at 6 p.m.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
- Saints Memorial Church of God in Christ, 212 Barefield St. in Refugio, is having a Women’s Conference at 10 a.m. Aug. 3. The theme is “Stay in the Fight! You Win!”. Guest speakers are Nancy Rangel and Halee Porter.
- Refugio Boys & Girls Club will have its annual Casino Night Gala from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Refugio County Community Center, 305 Swift St. Guests will be treated to hors d’oeuvres, an open beer and wine bar will be available. A silent auction and 50/50 drawing will be held. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple and can be purchased from Boys and Girls Club board members. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the event. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend.
- Mission River Classic Steer and Heifer Show will be Aug. 17-18 at the Refugio County Fairgrounds, 106 Fairgrounds Road. You must be a TJLA member to enter showmanship. Dinner, planned for 5:30 p.m . Saturday, is free. For more information, call Jonette Wiginton 210-274-0806 or Ruben Garcia 361-646-9410
- Williamson Senior Center, 414 N. Alamo St. in Refugio will have senior bingo from 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
Woodsboro
- Twin Cities United Celebration & Parade to recognize Purple Heart recipients and honor all veterans, and active duty service men and women from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at Woodsboro Town Square. Parade, performance of the Corpus Christi Military Band, fundraiser raffle drawing, and a dedication of two streets in Woodsboro as Purple Heart Memorial Highways. Huey Chopper will also be at the purple heart celebration to give the Vietnam Vets aride. Huey Chopper will also be open to the public: $100 for a memorable 8 minute flight. A “Back to School Bash” will also be held with free hot dogs, chips and drinks.
