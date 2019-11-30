LAVACA COUNTY
SHINER
Celebrate the annual
- at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Welhausen Park in Shiner. Activities include music, tables of treats, and festive lights. Come enjoy holiday music and a visit with Santa. Shiner businesses and organization are invited to sponsor a table for the Christmas sampler. Bring your lawn chair and arrive early. For more information, call the Shiner Chamber at 361-594-4180.
HALLETTSVILLE
- is Nov. 30 around the square in downtown Hallettsville. Food and market day booths open at noon. You can visit with Mr. and Mrs. Santa from noon to 4 p.m. The ornament contest is at 4 p.m. and the Lighting Extravaganza is from 5:45 to 6 p.m. Santa’s Kiddie Parade begins at 6:05 p.m. and the Lighted Christmas Parade begins at 6:15 p.m. After the parade, there will be a Christmas Pageant. The Festival of Lights Lighting Extravaganza will remain on until Jan. 6.
- The fifth annual Christkindlmarkt, a German Christmas Market, will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday from Nov. 30 to Dec. 22. Artist booths will offer handcrafted wares and culinary treats. The Ginger bread House will be open and there will be live music provided by Das Ist Lustig is from 1 to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public
- . The entertainment will change each weekend.
- will meet from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3. This is a casual meeting; refreshments will be served. You need not be a member to attend.
- Friends of the Friench Simpson Memorial Library, 705 E. Fourth St., will present Night of Old St. Nick, from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Come enjoy refreshments and shop the Holiday Store at this Friends Christmas fundraising event. The Holiday Store will feature hand-crafted gifts and decorations, home baked cakes, pies and cookies and homemade pickles, jams and jellies. A silent auction and a holiday raffle are also planned. All proceeds benefit Friench Simpson Memorial Library.
YOAKUM
Yoakum Heritage Museum’s 31st annual
- is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Jan. 8. Admission is $5 for adults, children are admitted free.
- San Ducerro Vineyards, 500 Dagg Road in Yoakum, will have a Holiday Sip and Shop from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30. Activities include local vendors, live music, food truck, local artisan vendors and San Ducerro Wine. Roger Cowan will perform live on stage from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.
- is 6:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Yoakum Heritage Museum, 312 Heritage St. This will be an evening of Christmas beauty, food, music and surprises.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
The Cuero Heritage Museum, 124 E. Church St., presents
- from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday, through Jan. 15. The exhibit will be open until 8 p.m. during Christmas in Downtown Dec. 13-14.
- Cuero Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon- cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Fishpond Development, 1219 SH 72 W. in Cuero.
- is a free self-guided driving tour featuring almost 300 lighted displays and several hundred snowflakes/trees at the Cuero Municipal Park. The display is open each evening from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 25-Jan. 1. Free hot chocolate nights are each Thursday in December. Almost 100,000 visitors in more than 19,000 vehicles go through the display annually. For more information on Cuero’s Christmas in the Park, contact the Cuero Development Corporation at 361-275-8178.
- Cuero ISD Libraries offer Magical Mondays from 3:30 to 7 p.m. every Monday for all community members. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Enjoy access to all print and digital resources, Ancestry.com databases, and Rosetta Stone language software. Additional programs vary by location. Library locations are John C. French, Hunt Elementary, Cuero Junior High Library and Cuero High School.
- The Cuero Gobbler Band Boosters will hold a chicken spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Cuero Intermediate Cafeteria. The meal will include chicken spaghetti, green beans, corn, roll and a dessert. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any Cuero High School Band member by Dec. 6. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or you can dine in if you would like. For more information, text the Band Booster president at 361-433-7244.
YORKTOWN
- will play at Gruenau Hall from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 1. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, call Vernell Dlugosch at, 361-816-7200.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
The
- of San Marcos, will present “Christmas Joy” in a community wide Christmas concert at 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Edna. The concert is free, but a love offering will be received.
- The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Jackson County, the Field Crops committee and the Beef Committee are sponsoring a five-hour CEU event from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Jackson County Services Building, 411 N. Wells St. in Edna. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the first program at 9 a.m.; programs will conclude at 3 p.m. A $30 registration fee will be charged, which includes refreshments and lunch.
- will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 in downtown Edna. Activities include lighted floats, bikes, cars and more. For more information, call the City of Edna, 361-782-3122. Sponsored by the city of Edna.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
Make your way to Downtown Goliad for
- from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30. Shoppers will receive shopping bags, coupons and a chance to win the Super Shopper Basket. For more information, follow the event on Facebook by Main Street Goliad. Many shops will be promoting special sales on Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday.
The Soul Emporium, 126 N. Courthouse Square in Goliad is offering yoga classes with Debra Hanua at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bring your own mat if you have one. The cost of the class is $10. For more information, call 361-405-2056.
Enjoy the holidays with an evening stroll through the grounds of Mission Espiritu Santo and view the
- exhibit from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly throughout December at Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6, in Goliad. Lights and shadows will tell the story of this site as visitors walk the same path taken by Native Americans and Spanish Franciscan priests. Entry fees are $4 for adult, TSPP card holders and children 12 and under are free. For after hours entrance, stop at the shade pavilion in front of park headquarters and place entrance fees into a self-pay envelope and drop in red fee box.
- The Goliad County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center has moved into its new office and are having a ribbon cutting ceremony. Come celebrate with them from 10 am. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at their new location at 138 S. Market St.
- The Ivy Vine is having a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7. Activities include live Christmas music and free margaritas and snacks. The Ivy Vine, 248 S Commercial St., is on the Courthouse Square in downtown Goliad.
BERCLAIR
Come celebrate the holiday season at
- . Enjoy lunch, Christmas shopping, and entertainment. Tickets are $25 per person. Two lunches will be served, one at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m.. Gates open at 11 a.m.Tickets will be available for purchase at Hogue’s Jewelry, the Wicker Basket, Schulz & Wroten Pharmacy and the Goliad Chamber of Commerce. Berclair Mansion is at 14 Moore St. in Berclair. For more information, call 361-318-8587.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- is from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Bauer Community Center. Activities include shopping, a raffle and much more. For more information, email brook@portlavacachamber.org or call 361-552-2959.
- Friends and family of violent crime victims are invited to place an angel ornament on a special tree during the Tree of Angels Ceremony from 7 to 9 p.m Dec. 5 at the Bauer Community Center. To have a picture of a loved one on display and included in the victims’ tribute PowerPoint presentation and a personalized candle, contact Mary Sue Woods, at 361-550-7481. The candles will be lit by friends and family members during the ceremony.
PORT O’CONNOR
Port O’Connor Chamber of Commerce will host a
- from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at King Fisher Beach. Registration is $15 per person. Pick up the scavenger hunt packet at King Fisher Beach Pavilion from 8:30.-9:30 a.m. A mandatory safety meeting for participants is at 9:30 a.m. and the hunt begins at 10 a.m. The hunt will end at 4 p.m. at Josie’s Cantina. Everyone is welcome to join us at the safety meeting to help us promote golf cart awareness and safety in our community.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
A
- will be from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Refugio Community Center. More than 20 vendors will be at the show. Homemade gumbo with crackers and a drink will be sold for $10. Visit with Santa from 1-5 p.m.
WOODSBORO
Come to downtown
- , from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 30. Activities include vendors, food and games throughout the day. The Lighted Christmas parade begins at 7 p.m. The theme of the event is “Whoville and the Grinch.” Live music will be provided by Stacey and Erin Allen and by Tim Stowe, Karaoke, Christmas song sing-along, a silent auction, cake decorating contest and much more.
WHARTON COUNTY
WHARTON
Come out to the Wharton County Fairgrounds for the
- Gates open at 10 a.m. Tickets for the rodeo only, are $10 for adults and $5, for ages 6-12; 6 and younger are free. Tickets for the rodeo, trail ride and concert are $20. Live music by Ronnie Bell, Hamilton Loomis and Keith Frank. DJ Walter D will also be there. For more information, contact Jeff Youngblood, at 361-484-3437.
- Wharton Chamber of Commerce, 225 N. Richmond Road, will have an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 5. For more information, contact Kim Peikert, at 979-532-1862.
EL CAMPO
The El Campo American Legion will have a
- from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 at the El Campo American Legion Hall, 2241 SH 71.
- Come out for lots of live music by the Cezchaholics, dancing, door prizes, food and more at the Polka Expo from 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 1. Pick up free tickets to the event from Texas Gulf Federal Credit, United Ag, New First National Bank, Wharton Electric Coop, The First State Bank and Cannell Air Conditioning and Heating. Hosted by KULP 106.7 FM/1390 AM.
- El Campo Chamber of Commerce will have its 11th annual Hometown Holiday Shop Hop from noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 3. Visit Shop Hop Merchants for holiday specials and a chance to win prizes. Visit www.facebook.com/events/2710218585708853/ for a list of participating merchants.
- The
is at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 downtown El Campo. The theme of this year’s parade is ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas! Families, businesses, and organizations are invited to incorporate their favorite night before Christmas festivities and traditions into their lighted floats. Presented by the El Campo Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.