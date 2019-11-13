LAVACA COUNTY
SHINER
Shiner Gaslight Dinner Theatre presents
- for its fall production. Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday Nov. 8-24 and one Wednesday performance on Nov. 20. All are evening performances, except for Sunday matinees. A meal is served before the play. For evening performances, the box office opens at 6:30 p.m.; the meal is served at 7 p.m., and the curtain rises at 8 p.m. For Sunday matinees, the doors open at 12:30 p.m., serving starts at 1 p.m., and the play begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 each. Call 361-594-2079 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays to reserve tickets. All tickets must be reserved in advance. For more information, visit shinergaslight.org.
HALLETTSVILLE
a fundraiser benefiting Norma’s House, will be held from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Hallettsville KC Hall. Tickets are $40 per person, pre-sale and $50 at the door. A silent auction and cash bar will also be available. also included are music and drink. Cheer your favorite law enforcement officer as they model designer bags. Snacks will be provided.
- For more information, call 830-672-1278. Advance tickets may be purchased at Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce, 1614 N. Texana St.; Norma’s House, 401 E. First St. or online at normahouse.net.
Enjoy a day
in Houston Nov. 15. Meet at Hallettsville Walmart parking lot at 8:15 a.m., bus departs at 8:30 a.m., shop around six hours and return at about 7 p.m. Seats are $45 each. Call Shirley Rothbauer at 361-772-1345 for more information or to book the trip with Lucky Tours.
- is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall. There is a mix of indoor, covered pavilion, and tree-line shopping.
- will be Nov. 16 at St. Peter Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 100 Promenade St. in Hallettsville. Designer bag preview and silent auction begins at 6 p.m., bingo begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35, advance; $40 at the door. To purchase tickets, call St. Peter Church office, at 361-798-2808.
YOAKUM
Yoakum Heritage Museum is having its 31st annual
- from Nov. 17-Jan. 8. The display is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5 for adults, children are admitted free. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
- Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the second annual Sip-N-Shop from 1-8 p.m. Nov. 21 in downtown Yoakum. Enjoy extended shopping hours at local businesses. The event is sponsored by the Yoakum Area Chamber of Commerce, for more information, call the Chamber office at 361-293-2309.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
The
- is at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Evermore. This year’s theme is “A Night in Old Texana” and the speaker will be Scott Hollingsworth, corporate magician. Individual tickets are $30; sponsorship tables range in price from $400-$1,500. For more information or to reserve a table, call the chamber office 361-782-7146.
GANADO
- is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 16 at 111 S. Third St. in downtown Ganado. Lucky’s Kitchens Taco Truck and Funnel Cakes will be onsite. Other vendors include Candace Flores Yard Art; Rodriguez Imports; Chalk Country Charm; Two Broke Girls; AC/DC Cleaning Services; Mystic Carvings; Lucia’s Pies and More; Pretty Face Squad Paintings by Brandi Marie; Smart Coffee; Kasper Farms- Pecans and oranges; Chick A Dee Farms — Eggs; Truleas; Handmade Teddy Bears By Deena; Dry Creek; K Block Designs; Color Street; Bark City Bakery — Dog Treats; Anglo Cactus — Car Air Fresheners and more.
- Support local merchants at Ganado’s annual Shop at Home Night from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 21 in downtown Ganado. Santa will be at Ganado Nursing and Rehab office for free pictures between 5-7 p.m. Minnie and Mickey will be at Citizen State Bank 5-7 p.m. Several food trucks will be downtown parked next to Citizen State Bank. Restaurants and retails business will have specials, door prizes, and more to offer. Stop by any participating merchant to pick up a card to enter in the $100 shopping spree giveaway. More than 15 businesses will have extended hours this night for you to visit your local businesses.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
The second annual
- benefiting Goliad Volunteer Fire Department, is Nov. 15-16 at the park, 365 Coleto Creek Road. Contests include half chicken, pork spare ribs and brisket. Entry fee is $175. Check-in is from 2-7 p.m Friday. The head cook meeting is at 7 p.m. Friday. For more information, call Matt Knovicka, at 361-935-5574. To reserve campsites, call the Coleto Creek Park Office, at 361-575-6366.
BERCLAIR
The
- will be open for tours Nov. 17. The first tour begins at 1 p.m. and the second tour begins at 2:30 p.m. Unfortunately, guests arriving after 2:45 p.m. cannot be accommodated. The cost is $10 per person regardless of age. No photos are allowed inside the Mansion.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- involved in coordinating Harvey recovery efforts and planning for future disasters, will meet from 2-3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 814 San Antonio St., in Port Lavaca.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- will meet from noon-1 p.m. Nov. 14 at at Cuero Regional Hospital in the Education Classroom. Reservations are not required for this event. Room capacity is 35 and a light lunch will be served to attendees.
- will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Cuero Public Library. Cissy Beasley will discuss the Wildlife in Focus contest.
The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade St. in Cuero, presents
- an art exhibit featuring Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians series through Nov. 17. Other noted Western and Native American artists to be featured are Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck, and Ira Yeager. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-4:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and children younger than 5, and military are free.
- is running through Nov. 29. Donate new blankets and throws for area seniors. Cuero Home Health will distribute to low-income elderly this winter. Drop off locations: Cuero Home Health, 615 N. Esplanade or Cuero Regional Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade. For more information, call 361-275-8999.
YORKTOWN
Enjoy
- from 7-9 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Yorktown Fire Station. Coffee and donuts will be furnished.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church and St. James Catholic Church in Refugio and St. Therese Catholic in Woodsboro have joined together to have a
on Nov. 17 at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, 1008 S. Alamo St. in Refugio. Barbecue sausage plates with potato salad and all the trimmings will be sold from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Plates are $9 pre-sale and $10 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased at any of the three church offices. Bingo is from 3-6 p.m. There will also be kids games, a live and silent auction, cake walk and more.{/span}
WOODSBORO
Woodsboro is having a
- at 8 a.m. Nov. 16. Meet at the Town Square to get more information about the cleaning projects for the day. Groups will be divided up for different projects. Hosted by Woodsboro Community Involvement Committee
WHARTON COUNTY
EL CAMPO
Silicone Roofing of Houston is hosting a
from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the new Molli B’s, 1602 N. Mechanic St. Refreshments will be served. come out and socialize.
