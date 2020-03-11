GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- Goliad Market Days, an open-air market held in downtown Goliad around the Goliad Courthouse lawn, will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14. More than 100 vendors will line the streets and sidewalks.
- Come drum with the Soul Emporium from 6-8 p.m. March 13 at 126 N. Courthouse Square. The Drum Circle will be held the Friday before the full moon each month through October. Bring your own drum, rattle and lawn chair. For more information, call 361-405-2056.
- Goliad State Park and Historic Site will have Spring Break crafts and activities from 2-4 p.m. through March 13. The activities are free with park entrance, $4 for adults and children 12 and younger are free. The schedule of activities is Monday, corn husk dolls; Tuesday, God's eyes weaving; Wednesday, pinch pots; Thursday, atlatl; Friday, roping and cordage. All of the classes meet on the Mission Porch except for the Thursday atlatl class, which meets in the day use area. For more information, call Emily Byrd, at 361-645-3405.
- The Goliad County Library and the J.A. White Family Goliad Center for Texas History are having their first lecture of the 2020 series from 6-7 p.m March 19 at the Library, 320 S. Commercial St. Raymond Starr will be speaking on The Cart Wars and the Goliad Hanging Tree. Lecture is free and open to the public.
- The Goliad Fair and Rodeo is March 19-22 at the Goliad County Fairgrounds. The pro rodeo is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night, tickets $15 pre-sale and $20 at the gate for Friday and $10 presale and $15 at the gate for Saturday. Presale tickets are available at the Goliad Chamber of Commerce, AGMed and Goliad Extension Office.
- Explore how Native Americans utilized the plants in the area for food, clothing, tools, and moreat Plants of the Mission from 10-11 a.m. March 21 at Goliad State Park. Meet on the mission porch. Program is free with park entrance ($4 per adult, free for children 12 & under).
- Get up close and personal with some of the animals of Goliad State Park by looking at and feeling their fur, talons and teeth at Skins and Skulls from 9-11 a.m. March 22 at the Goliad State Park and Historic Site. The program takes place on the mission porch. The program is free with park entrance of $4 per adult. Admission for children 12 and younger are free.
- Join Relay for Life for a Pink-out at Goliad Fair and Rodeo from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. March 21. Wear pink and purchase raffle tickets, koozies and bandanas to show support for cancer awareness.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- Hallet Oak Gallery is hosting its Spring Chalk Art Celebration sponsored by Peoples State Bank. The public is invited to draw chalk art in front of Hallet Oak Gallery from 4-6 p.m. March 19. Chris Rybak will provide an outdoor performance with polka and country music. Refreshments will be served inside the Gallery. Admission is free and open to the public. The Space Tunnel will be open and more art activities will be inside the Gallery. The Gallery is at 115 N. Main St., in Hallettsville. For more information, call 361-217-7030.
- The 41st annual South Texas Polka and Sausage Fest is March 20-22 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville. On Friday, a fish fry will be at 5 p.m., the Czechaholics and The Moravians will perform from 6-11 p.m. On Saturday, the Polka Mass is at 3 p.m. at the hall and the supper begins at 4 p.m. The dance, with Sujka Brothers and Jodie Mikula is from 5-11 p.m. On Sunday, the meal begins at 10:30 a.m., food will be served throughout the afternoon. Shiner Hobo Band will perform from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the Battle Dance is 1-8 p.m. and the concert is from 4:30-5 p.m. Other bands performing include: The Red Ravens, Ennis Czech Boys and Mark Halata and Texavia. Admission is $10 per person on Friday and Saturday and $12 on Sunday. A weekend pass is $30 per person.
- Victoria County United Way is having a Census Party! from 4-6 p.m. March 23 at 727 S. Promenade St. in Hallettsville. Assistance with completing the census will be on hand. The Golden Crescent Food Bank will be there with food and games for the kids.
SHINER
- Shiner City-Wide Garage Sale is 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 13-14 at the Shiner Chamber of Commerce, 817 N. Ave. E.
- Victoria United Way is having a Census Party from 4-6 p.m. March 16 at 505 Texas Ave. in Shiner. Assistance with completing the census will be on hand. The Golden Crescent Food Bank will be there with food and games for the kids.
Yoakum
- Spring Break at the Spoetzl Brewery is March 14-22. Activities include live music and food trucks. Events begin at 9 a.m. each day except for Sundays which will begin at noon. Visit their Facebook page for a full lineup of music.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
Refugio County Fair is from 5-10 p.m. March 25-28 at the Refugio County Fairgrounds, 106 Fairgrounds Road.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- The Democrats Club will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. March 17 at the Calhoun County Public Library, 200 W. Mahan St. A meet and greet potluck starts at 5:30 p.m.
- The Harbor Children's Alliance and Victim Center will have a Designer Purse Bingo from 6-10 p.m. March 26 at the VFW Hall, 16 Konrad Road in Port Lavaca. Doors open and dinner is served at 6 p.m.; games begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 advance or $45 at the door and include one bingo card pack and two drink tickets and a seated dinner and dessert. Call 361-552-1982 for ticket availability.
PORT O'CONNOR
- Sharkies Bar and Grill, 1307 W, Jefferson Ave., is having an Oyster Cook-Off at noon March 14. Registration for categories ranges from $20-$50. Categories include dessert, margarita, oyster, seafood chefs choice, gumbo and Kids minnow seafood choice. Cornhole and washer tournaments, liquor cart raffle, silent and live auction are also planned.
- All seniors are invited to a senior luncheon at 11:30 a.m. March 17 at the Port O'Connor Community Center. After lunch, around 1 p.m., enjoy a game of Bingo
Seadrift
- Seadrift Chamber of Commerce will have a Spring Community Garage Sale from 8 a.m.-noon March 28 at the Chamber. Spots are $20 each. Setup begins at 7 a.m. and the sale begins at 8 a. m. For more information, call the Chamber, at 361-746-2840.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- Cuero Regional Hospital Golden Years Group will meet from noon-1 p.m. March 12 in the Cuero Regional Hospital’s Education Classroom, 2550 N. Esplanade. The group of senior citizens meets on the second Thursday of the month. Reservations are not required for this event. Room capacity is 35 and a light lunch will be served to attendees.
- Celebrate Texas Independence Day with a dinner and social at 5:30 p .m. March 12 at the Cuero Country Club, 1305 E. South Railroad St. Come for a "dutch" dinner and meeting with Elizabeth Post Berens, executive assistant to the athletic director as the guest speaker. Reservations have closed. The event is hosted by the Texas Exes Cuero Chapter.
- Health Checks in Cuero Presented by Cuero Home Health, is from 11 a.m.-noon March 17 at Calvary Baptist Church. Cuero Home Health provides free blood pressure checks and blood sugar checks the third Tuesday of the month at the Calvary Baptist Church in Cuero as the schedule allows. For more information, call Cuero Home Health at 361-275-8999.
- Cuero Regional Hospital will hold a CPR Class from 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 18 in the Cuero Regional Hospital Education Classroom. Learn CPR in this interactive class taught by Cuero Regional Hospital staff. The class is $20 per person. For more information, contact Keisha Whitman, RN, Infection Prevention/Employee Health/Education coordinator at Cuero Regional Hospital, 361-275-6191 Ext. 2379.
- The latest exhibit at the Cuero Heritage Museum, “Historic Guns & Blades,” featuring weaponry from the 1600s up to the 1950s is now open for viewing until mid-April. Local residents have loaned parts of their collections for this display. The Cuero Heritage Museum, 124 E. Church St., is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, contact Amber Fitts Jones at 361-485-8090.
- The Knights of Columbus will have a shrimp dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 22 at St. Michael's Hall in Cuero. Plates are $10 each and include shrimp, cole slaw, rice and hush puppies. For tickets, call 361-243-0136 or 361-564-8989.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- A Wine Bottle Succulent Workshop will be from 5-6:30 p.m. March 12 at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, 317 W. Main St. in Edna.
- Barracho de Pescado, a catfish trotline, crappie, and bass tournament on Lake Texana. Proceeds from the tournament this year will be donated to the Jake Neumann Memorial Scholarship Fund. Tournament starts at noon March 12; 5-8 p.m. is check in at Main Event Center; 6 p.m., hamburger supper for contestants and family; 7:30 p.m., calcutta. March 13 events include a weigh-in at 1 p.m. and crappie and bass check in at 5 p.m. March 14 events begin at 1 p.m. with a weigh-in and conclude with at fish fry at 5 p.m for all the contestants. Plates are $8 each for all others.
- The City of Edna Flag City Community Market is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 14 on the Courthouse lawn, 115 W. Main St. Vendors will be selling baked goods, goats milk soaps, honey, jams, garden vegetables, plants, custom creations, handcrafted items and more. For more information, call 361-782-3122, Ext. 301.
The Jackson County Master Gardener Association will hold its Spring Plant Sale from 8 am.-noon March 21 the Jackson County Service Building Auditorium, 411 N. Wells St. Plants offered for sale, some of which are native, are those known to flourish in the Texas Coastal Prairie. Proceeds go toward college scholarships for careers in horticulture or agriculture and the maintenance and development of the Texana Educational Garden located adjacent to the County Service Building. Birdhouses hand-made by master gardeners will be available for sale. Activities during the sale include a “make and take” fairy garden for kids age 6-12, a raffle of garden-related items, and an opportunity to stroll through the Texana Educational Garden.
Wharton County
El Campo
- Check out the Downtown Dinner Food Truck Frenzy from 5-8 p.m March 17 in Evans Park 112 E. Monseratte St. Admission is free, however seating is limited so you must reserve a seat. Individual seats are $5, reserved tables range in price from $40-$50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.