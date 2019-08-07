CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT O’CONNOR
- Speedy Stop 19th annual Kids Fishing Tournament is from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 10 at Port O’Connor Community Center, 3674 W. Adams St. in Port O’Connor. Kids ages 2-12 can participate for free. Register online at eventbrite.com. There will be goodie bags and T-shirts provided to the first 500 kids to check in the day of the event. Registration is from 6-7:30 a.m. Weigh in is from 10 a.m.-noon and lunch and awards is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more details, visit speedystop.com and click the Kids Fish Registration Link.
- Sharptooth Shootout is Aug. 9-10. Registration along with live music will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Josie’s Cantina, 610 W. Adams, Port O’Connor. Fishing will begin at midnight after registration. Shirts, koozies and raffle tickets will be available. Weigh in at Froggies Bait Official weigh in times to be determined.
PORT LAVACA
- Coastal Conservation Association Port Lavaca Chapter will hold its banquet at 6 p.m. Aug. 9, at the Bauer Community Center. There will be dinner, drinks, auctions, a sportsman’s raffle, and more. Individual tickets are $50 and youth tickets, ages 6-17, are $35. Table reservations are available. For more information, tickets or reservations, contact ccatexas.org/2019-port-lavaca- banquet. Tickets are available at the door.
- Haley Closson will perform at the 2019 Bayfront Beats Summer Concert Series from 7-10 p.m Aug. 10. Bring a lawn chair, a cooler and a tent to every Saturday night until Aug. 17 for the ultimate Port Lavaca tailgate party.
- Dr. Paul Bunnell will discuss vibrio vulnificus, also known as flesh eating disease, and other saltwater infections that people may encounter, including what precautions to take, symptoms to look for and treatments at the Lavaca Bay Foundation meeting at 6 p.m Aug. 15. The meetings are held at Memorial Medical Center, 815 N. Virginia St. in Port Lavaca.
- Grace Funeral Home is honoring first responders with an appreciation luncheon from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Grace’s Austin Room, 1604 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca.
- Season tickets for Calhoun High School home football games are on sale for last year’s ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Aug. 16. All remaining season tickets, including those that were not picked up, will go on sale at 8 a.m. Aug. 19. Season ticket prices are $25 per set of five games. Single tickets will be pre-sold at CHS for $5 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $7. For more information, call 361-551-2669 or 361-551-2696.
- Join Workday Wind Down from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at O’Neil and Sons Brewing Company, 206 S. Commerce St. in Port Lavaca.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- Goliad Market Days is from 9-3 p.m. Aug. 10. This is an open-air market held in downtown Goliad around the Goliad Courthouse lawn. The vendors line the streets and sidewalks. Goliad Market Days is held monthly on the second Saturday.
- The GoTexan Touring PBR is coming to Goliad at 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Goliad County Fairgrounds. VIP tickets are available by calling 361-645-8204 or 361-649-2302. Tickets on sale now at the Goliad County Chamber of Commerce office, 231 S Market St. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for 12 and younger, cash only.
- Hal Davis will be speaking on Notorious Women of Texas at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 134 W. Pearl St. in Goliad. This free event is presented by Goliad County Library and The Goliad Center for Texas History.
- Visit Schroeder Hall from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 17 for Sip, Shop & Snack with local vendors inside the historic dance hall. From 8-10 p.m. enjoy live music by Free To The Public. Come early and try some of Schroeder Hall’s homemade food or wine and cold beer.
- A Back-to-School Vendor Show will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m Aug. 24 at Grace Temple Church Fellowship Hall, 745 E. Pearl St. in Goliad. Shop with local vendors, donate to the school supply drive and there will also be a raffle.
- Presidio La Bahia, 217 Loop 71 in Goliad, presents The Calm Before the Storm at 9 a.m. Sept. 7-8. Living Historians and Reenactors bring to life the tense moments just before the Texian War for Independence erupted onto Presidio La Bahia. Dress for the weather as this event takes place out doors. Admission is $5 for adults, $4.50 for seniors, $2 for children 6-11, children younger than 6 are free.
BERCLAIR
- The Berclair Mansion, 14 Moore St. in Berclair, will be open for tours Aug. 25. The first tour begins at 1 p.m. and the second tour begins at 2:30 p.m. Guests arriving after 2:45 pm cannot be accommodated. The cost is $10 per person. No photos are allowed inside the mansion.
WEESATCHE
- Weesatche 4 Warriors presents ”A Day in the Country” honoring our military, wounded warriors and their families and the lives lost during 9-11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Sept. 14 at the Weesatche Community Center, 161 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884 near Goliad. A chuck wagon meal will be served. Activities for the whole family will be held. The Wall of Warriors will also be on display along with classic cars and antique tractors.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- Jackson County Youth Rodeo is from 8 am.-11 p.m. Aug. 9-10 at Brackenridge Main Event Center. Events include tie down, breakaway, ribbons, team roping, cloverleaf, figure 8s, poles, goat tying and goat slapping. For more information, visit jcyra.com for call JCYRA
- President, Kenneth Hadley at 361-782-1163. Admission is free for spectators and Mustang Creek BBQ will be open.
- Saddle Up for Alzheimer’s, sponsored by AARN Health Services, is scheduled for Aug. 16-17 at the Brackenridge Main Event Center. Gates open at 4 p.m. for the Friday evening kick off and events begin at 7 p.m. Events include barrel racing, goat roping, IBCA Texas State Championship Cookoff, and Kids Q DJ Ray. On Saturday, gates open at 7 a.m. and events begin at 9 a.m. Events include ironman cowhand, team roping, kids dummy roping contest, ranch rodeo, mutton bustin, IBCA Cookoff & Awards, kids calf scramble, JP Production DJ Services. General admission is $5. Also planned is a gun raffle and silent auction. Mustang BBQ Concessions will be open throughout the weekend. All proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information, call Lacey Rosenquest at 361-571-2899.
- The first annual Larry Horton Memorial Barbecue Cook-Off Scholarship Fund will be Aug. 17 at the Old Jackson County Fairgrounds on Farm-to-Market 822. Entries are due by Aug. 3. Entries fees are $40 for brisket chicken, ribs, sausage and barbecue sauce and $50 for Jackpot Beans. Text 361-781-3130 for registration form and rules.
- Jackson County Job Fair and Business Expo is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m Sept. 25 at the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 211 N. Wells St. in Edna
GANADO
- Ganado’s Fall Community Wide Garage Sale will be Sept. 28 . The Ganado Farmer & Handmade Market will be downtown 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Food trucks will be located by the Farmer’s Market area. Relay for Life will host a Rummage Sale at Citizen State Bank Parking Lot 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Individuals who would like to rent a spot from Relay for Life to have their own garage sale, or for a fundraiser, contact Heather at heather.thornton@yahoo.com or 361-235-0151 for a registration form. Individuals throughout Ganado will have garage sales, yard sales, and who knows what else for sale. Several downtown businesses will have side walk sales. Stay tuned to this facebook event updates.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- Join Tunes ‘N Trucks from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 9 at Cuero Market Pavilion, 210 E. Main St. There will be food trucks, live music and lawn games, Bring your own lawn chair, ice chest and watch the bats emerge from the bat house. The music lineup is Dvyn Whittington, 6-7:30 p.m.; Matt Moeller, 8-10 p.m. and Mitchel Crain, 9-9:20 p.m. There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand revealing of the Miss Cuero parade float at 7 p.m. at the pavilion during the Tunes ‘N Trucks event.
- Make a self-portrait at Lego Club from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 9 at Cuero Municipal Library, 207 E. Main
- St. For more information,
- call 361-275-2864.
- A free family movie night featuring “Small Foot” will be at 8 p.m. Aug. 9 at First Presbyterian Church outdoor pavilion, 302 N. McLeod in Cuero. Come and enjoy free popcorn and toppings, drinks, snow cones and outdoor fun. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
- The Cuero Knights of Columbus is raffling off 12 guns for one of its annual fundraising events. The drawing will be Aug. 12. Raffle tickets are $10 each. Tickets can be purchased from KC members, St. Michael’s Catholic Church office, or from Knight member Anthony Netardus’ office (County Extension Office). For more information call Netardus at 361-564-8989.
- Cuero Farmers’ Market is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Market Pavilion in downtown Cuero. Neal Tolbert is providing live music for the event. Show up for fresh vegetables meats, honey, baked goods, crafted items and more.
- Come hear the Dave Roever story at 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Cuero Performing Arts Center. The event is free; a love offering will received. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
- Charlie Kouba will be signing his book, “Still Crazy” The Adventure of a Lifetime from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Cuero Public Library, 207 E. Main St. The book will also be available to purchase for $15 each. All proceeds from book sales will be donated to “Camp Rainbow,” a summer camp for those living with Type 1 Diabetes.
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade in Cuero, presents Cuero Celebrates Warhol an art
- exhibit
- featuring Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians series Oct. 11-Nov. 16. Other noted Western and Native American artists to be featured are Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck, and Ira Yeager. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for children and children younger then 5 and Military are free.
NORDHEIM
- A barbecue cook-off benefit in support of Charles Schroeder is planned for Aug. 23-24 at Nordheim Shooting Club, 101 W. Ninth St. in Nordheim. Activities include music with pulled pork, jackpot margaritas, washer tournament on Friday. Saturday is the barbecue cook-off. donated cook-off entries will be available for purchase at $10 each. A poker run and a live and silent auction are also planned. All proceeds to benefit the family. Monetary donations may be made at First National Bank of Beeville, 142 N. Riedel St. in Yorktown.
YORKTOWN
- San Ducerro Vineyards, 500 Dagg Road in Yoakum will host a Masquerade Ball from 2-6 p.m. Aug. 10 to release its newest wine “Masquerae.” Mask will be provided or you may bring your own. Live music will be provided by Savanna Adkins.
- An Emergency Preparedness Fair will be from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 15 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 234 Gohmert St. in Yorktown, Admission and parking is free. Refreshments and door prizes will be provided. For more information, contact Amber Pawlik or Alison Salas, at 361-564-2275.
- Miss Yorktown Pageant is at 5:30 p.m Aug. 25 at the Yorktown ISD Auditorium. Contestants must register by Aug. 20. Registration is $25. For more information, call 361-564-2661.
- Join Baskets, Bags and Boxes Bingo Aug. 28 at Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, 141 S. Riedel St. Doors open at 6 p.m. bingo is from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 after Aug. 19. Ticket include one playing card and complimentary food and wine. Door prizes, a raffle and silent auction will also be available. For more information, cal the chamber at 361-564-2661.
YOAKUM
- Steel Magnolias will be perform live in a fully choreographed Southern Gospel concert, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Austin Street Baptist Church, 1308 E. Gonzales St. in Yoakum. The concert is free and the public is invited. For more information, call the church office, at 361-293-7300.
- Join Creative Kids at in the Witte Room at the Carl and Mary Welhausen Library at 10 a.m. Aug. 15. This is an interactive hour filled with stories, crafts, games, dancing, learning and more.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- Friench Simpson Memorial Library, 705 E 4th St., will have Story Time from 9-10 a.m. Aug. 8 for very young children- infant to 3 years old. Older children are welcome, but the programs will be for the younger ones.
- A fundraiser for the Stevenson United Chapel Fund will begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at the Hallettsville KC Hall, 321 U.S. 77 S. A chicken stew meal will be served from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for $10 each. A free dance with Broken Alibi will be from 2-6 p.m. The silent auction is from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The KC Bar will be open until 6 p.m.
- Hallettsville Market Days is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Hallettsville KC Hall, 321 US Highway 77 S. Shopping is available inside the air-conditioned KC Hall, covered pavilions and on Live Oak Row. The market includes wood and metal art, paintings and photography, furniture and home decor, clothing and jewelry. Admission and parking is free.
SHINER
- “Doublewide Texas,” the summer production at the Shiner Gaslight Theatre, is a fast-paced comedy involving the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas. Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday Aug. 9-11 and 16-18. All are in the evening except for Sundays, which are matinees. The ticket price is $30, and includes the meal and play. For evening performances, the box office opens at 6:30 p.m. The meal is served at 7 p.m., and the curtain rises at 8 p.m. For Sunday matinees, the doors open at 12:30 p.m., serving starts at 1 p.m., and the play begins at 2 p.m.
- All Request Piano will be at TKOs Bar-Grill-Music, 103 E. Seventh St. in Shiner from 9 p.m.-midnight Aug 17. A $5 cover will be charged. Doors open at 6 p.m.
- Auditions for the Shiner Gaslight Dinner Theatre 2019 Fall Play, “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a comedy, are scheduled for 7 p.m.
- Aug 19 and 20 at the theatre. Patti Morales will direct. There are four speaking parts and one non-speaking part all for women. Lighting, sound and backstage help are also needed. Proposed play dates are the second, third and fourth weekends in November plus a Wednesday date to be determined.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
- Refugio Boys & Girls Club will have its annual Casino Night Gala from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Refugio County Community Center, 305 Swift St. Guests will be treated to hors d’oeuvres, an open beer and wine bar will be available. A silent auction and 50/50 drawing will be held. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple and can be purchased from Boys and Girls Club board members. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the event. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend.
- Mission River Classic Steer and Heifer Show will be Aug. 17-18 at the Refugio County Fairgrounds, 106 Fairgrounds Road. You must be a TJLA member to enter showmanship. Dinner, planned for 5:30 p.m . Saturday, is free. For more information, call Jonette Wiginton 210-274-0806 or Ruben Garcia 361-646-9410
- Williamson Senior Center, 414 N. Alamo St. in Refugio will have senior bingo from 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
Woodsboro
- Twin Cities United Celebration & Parade to recognize Purple Heart recipients and honor all veterans, and active duty service men and women from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at Woodsboro Town Square. Parade, performance of the Corpus Christi Military Band, fundraiser raffle drawing, and a dedication of two streets in Woodsboro as Purple Heart Memorial Highways. Huey Chopper will also be at the purple heart celebration to give the Vietnam Vets aride. Huey Chopper will also be open to the public, $100 for a memorable 8 minute flight. A “Back to School Bash” will also be held with free hot dogs, chips and drinks.
