JACKSON COUNTY EDNA
The
- is Aug. 31-30 at the Texana Raceway Park, 258 County Road 412, in Edna. Friday, gates open at 4 p.m., kart races begin at 6:30 p.m., races start at 8 p.m. Saturday, gates open at 3 p.m., kart races at 6 p.m. and races at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $20 adults, $15 seniors and military and $10 kids 6-12; 5 and younger are free. The race honors Jim Scribellito, the former owner of Shady Oaks Speedway. Scribellito was severely injured in a racing accident 10 years ago and later died from complications from the injury. Visit texanaraceway.com/news for details on the race including the schedule, payout and start times.
The Ranch Cowboy Country Church — South Texas presents
- from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Ranch Cowboy Country Church, 128 County Road 119in Edna. This conference is for all men of all ages, childcare is not provided. Speakers for the event include pastors, Paul Kline, Lane Farr, Lee Cobb, and Harold Staples.
- is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m Sept. 25 at the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 211 N. Wells St. in Edna
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will have a chamber member appreciation lunch, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Chamber Annex, 317 W. Main St. in Edna. For more information, call 361-782-7146.
- Ganado Rotary Club will have a party with the Spazmatics at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Jackson County Service Building, 411 E. Wells St. in Edna. There will be a pork steak dinner, costume contest and dance. Tickets are $50; only 252 will be sold. People must be 21 or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 361-771-5308.
GANADO
- Ganado’s Fall Community Wide Garage Sale will be Sept. 28. The Ganado Farmer & Handmade Market will be downtown 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Food trucks will be located by the Farmer’s Market area. Relay for Life will host a rummage sale at Citizen State Bank Parking Lot 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Individuals who would like to rent a spot from Relay for Life to have their own garage sale, or for a fundraiser, contact Heather Thornton at heather.thornton@yahoo.com or 361-235-0151 for a registration form. People throughout Ganado will have garage sales, yard sales, and who knows what else for sale. Several downtown businesses will have sidewalk sales.
CALHOUN COUNTY PORT O’CONNOR
R&R RV Resort, 2350 W. Harrison St., in Port O’Connor will have a
- on Sept. 2 at the resort. Free hot dogs and fixing will be served, while supplies last. Other activities will include corn hole, swimming and a kid’s fishing tournament on the pond. Proceeds benefit Port O’Connor Elementary.
- at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 3 at the Port O’Connor Community Center. After lunch, there will be a game of Bingo.
- Powderhorn Shoreline Paddle; launch at 8 a.m. Sept. 8 at Boggy Bayou Nature Park and paddle up the Matagorda Bay shoreline into Powderhorn Lake to the take out at Coloma Creek Bridge. A $20 per person donation is requested. This event is recommended for intermediate and experienced paddlers. In the days leading up to the event, we watch the forecast very closely. Register and you will be notified by email if scheduling changes are necessary. For questions please contact Allan Berger 713-829-2852 allanrberger@comcast.net
- Kelley Ashley will present a program on Native Americans from Calhoun County from 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Port O’Connor Library, 506 W. Main St. The event is free.
- Port O’Connor Service Club will host a Fall Garage Sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Port O’Connor Community Center. The $1 bag sale begins at noon. Also planned are home-baked goodies and more. All proceeds benefit local scholarships and local improvement projects. To donate goods, call Donna Vuichard at 361-237-0476.
PORT LAVACA
Join
- from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at O’Neil and Sons Brewing Company, 206 S. Commerce St., in Port Lavaca.
Come out to the
- Aug. 30-Sept. 1. Gates open at 10 a.m. and music gates open at 3:45 p.m. each day. Enjoy shopping and food vendors, contests, kids’ zone and live music.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
Presidio La Bahia, 217 Loop 71 in Goliad, will present
at 9 a.m. Sept. 7-8. Living Historians and Reenactors bring to life the tense moments just before the Texian War for Independence erupted onto Presidio La Bahia. Dress for the weather as this event takes place outdoors. Admission is $5 for adults, $4.50 for seniors, $2 for children 6-11; children younger than 6 are free.{/span}
- Goliad High School is having a Homecoming Parade from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 in downtown Goliad. The theme for parade floats is “We Are Goliad.” Come out and show your team spirit.
- The Goliad Semiannual Fall Style Show is set for Sept. 28 at the Mustang Cantina 306 S. Commercial St., in downtown Goliad. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased from Goliad area merchants. There will also be appetizers, giveaways and a cash bar. For more information contact Goliad City Hall at 361-645-3454.
SCHROECDER
Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622 will hold a free movie night featuring “Grease”on Sept. 13. This is a free family-friendly event. The kitchen will be open as well. Bring your classic car our; a separate area will be set aside to park the classics. The venue opens at 6 p.m.; the movie starts at 8 p.m.
WEESATCHE
Weesatche 4 Warriors presents
- honoring our military, wounded warriors and their families and the lives lost during 9-11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Sept. 14 at the Weesatche Community Center, 161 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884 near Goliad. A chuck wagon meal will be served. Activities for the whole family will be held. The Wall of Warriors will also be on display along with classic cars and antique tractors.
DEWITT COUNTY CUERO
Dr. Cody Walthall is joining the Parkside Family Clinic, 1109 E. Broadway St. The community is invited to a
- with Walthall and his family from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Cuero Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will have a presentation on
- from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at the Cuero Public Library, 207 E. Main St.
- Charlie Kouba will be signing his book, “Still Crazy The Adventure of a Lifetime” from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Cuero Public Library, 207 E. Main St. The book will also be available to purchase for $15 each. All proceeds from book sales will be donated to “Camp Rainbow,” a summer camp for those living with Type 1 Diabetes.
YORKTOWN
- is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Yorktown Fire Station Senior Center.
YOAKUM
Carl and Mary Welhausen Library, 810 Front St., will have
- at 10 a.m. Aug. 30. The event is free and open to anyone 60 or older.
HALLETTSVILLE
- will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Youth Center, 109 Park St. in Hallettsville. Troops are forming now.
will be at the KC Hall in Hallettsville on Sept. 1. Dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The meal consists of country fried chicken, stew, homemade cornbread dressing with all the trimmings. Plates are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Activities of the day include a cakewalk, country store, booths and much more. Bingo is from noon to 6 p.m. An auction begins at 1 p.m. and the washer-pitching tournament at 5 p.m. Music on the main pavilion will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Kovanda Czech Band. A free dance will be on the Polka Pavilion/Biergarten from 1 to 8 p.m. with Red Ravens, Dujka Brothers and The Czechaholics. The Mama Tried Band will provide music in the KC Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. Hamburgers, fries, nachos, popcorn, funnel cakes, snow cones, lemonade and soda will be available all afternoon.
- will meet from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at Hallet Oak Gallery. This is a casual meeting; refreshments will be served. You need not be a member to attend.
The
- will be in Hallettsville from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Exposition Center, 449 County Road 200. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com
- The Kolache Festival is scheduled for Sept. 28. The day starts with the Kolache Fest Parade at 10 a.m. on the town square, then moves to the Hallettsville KC Hall for the domino tournament, kolache bake-off, polka music, arts and crafts booths, kolaches and more.
SHINER
Shiner Catholic Church is holding its 98th
at the KC Park, 103 S. Ave. G on Sept. 1. Dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the dining room. Plates to go will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until sold out at the Kaspar Pavilion in Green-Dickson Park. A country store featuring kolaches, pigs in the blanket, canned and baked goods will begin at 8 a.m. Music will provided all day by the Shiner Hobo Band, Los Kolaches Band, Texas Legacy Czech Band, Jungmeisters, Steve Curd, Southpaw and The Emotions. Other activities include an auction, arts and crafts booths, bingo, plant and cake wheels, ball throw, fish pond, ring toss, wheel of fortune, moonwalk and other games. Hamburgers will be available to purchase all day. For more information, call the parish office at 361-594-3836.
- The public is invited to join the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild for a chartered bus trip on Sept. 20, to the “Color the World with Quilts” Show at the San Antonio Event Center. The show features more than 300 quilts, more than 40 vendors, handmade items boutique, daily demonstrations, special exhibits, door prizes and more. The cost of the bus trip is $30 per person and $8 per entrance ticket. Plans are to leave at 8 a.m. and return around 5 p.m. from the Methodist Church in Shiner. Reservation deadline is Sept. 17. For more information and to reserve a seat, call 361-772-4331.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
The Refugio Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual
- from 11 am. to 2 p.m Sept. 2 at Our Lady of Refuge Church Cafeteria, 1008 S. Alamo St., in Refugio. The menu is fried chicken, baked potato, green beans, rolls, tea and dessert for $8 per plate. All proceeds go toward everyday operations of the department.
- A Social Media Lunch and Learn from noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Refugio County Chamber of Commerce Building, 301 N. Alamo St. Come learn all about social media use for your business/organization with Rebecca Esparza of Score.
WOODSBORO
Come to the Woodsboro Town Square from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. after the homecoming game Sept. 6 for the first annual
- All ages, class years, current and former teachers are welcome. There will be live music food and fun.
