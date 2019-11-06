JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- 19th Annual Texana Chili Spill will be Nov. 7-9 at Brackenridge Recreation Complex Main Event Center, sponsored by the Lavaca-Navidad River Authority and the Jackson County Go-Texan Committee. To kick off this year’s festivities, there will be a Veterans Ceremony and Appreciation Dinner sponsored by H-E-B at 5 p.m. Nov. 7. The night will conclude with a fireworks display sponsored by Whataburger. All veterans, family and friends are invited. The cook-off portion of the event starts Nov. 8 with salsa and margarita competitions. Additional events include chef’s choice competition, sausage competition, and the Go-Texan dutch oven dessert cook-off. Cook-off awards start at 9 p.m. at the main stage. Nov. 9, cook-off competitions start at 9 a.m. a Bloody Mary Competition presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka followed by beans, Go-Texan jackpot chicken, gumbo, Go-Texan jackpot ribs, chili and Go-Texan brisket competitions. The Whataburger Jalapeno Eating Contest starts at 6 p.m. at the main stage with cook-off awards and scholarship auction to follow. For registration packets or for more information, visit texanachilispill.com. Additional activities lined up for Saturday are the Wine and Beer garden, Kids Que Competition, Kids Zone, Helicopter Rides, and the Texana Market. The Kids Zone will be open from 10 am.-6 p.m. and will include inflatables, a craft zone, face painting and nature exhibits. Saturday afternoon from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., visit the Wine and Beer Garden, spotlighting local acoustic artists. Taking the stage first from noon-3 p.m. is the Pearlsnaps Band. Followed by Stephanie Ross and Rick Evens from 3-6 p.m. and Zachary Grant, from 8-11 p.m. Lavaca Bluffs Winery will be on-site from 11 a.m. -10:30 p.m. Beer concessions will be open from 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. The Old Stogie Mobile Cigar Lounge will be onsite from 11 am.-10:30 p.m. Several food vendors will be at the event. Event admission is $5 per person (3 years and older), per day which gives children and adults access to everything. For more information regarding the event and cook-off competition registration, call 361-782-5229 or texanachilispill.com.
- The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce annual membership banquet is at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Evermore. This year's theme is "A Night in Old Texana" and the speaker will be Scott Hollingsworth, corporate magician. Individual tickets are $30; sponsorship tables range in price from $400-$1,500. For more information or to reserve a table, call the Chamber office 361-782-7146.
GANADO
- A Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Mixer will be from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Sweetheart Boutique, 110 S. Third St. in Ganado. Stop by for South Texas Milling chili and snacks and register for a Jon Hart duffel giveaway.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- The Goliad County Library and the Goliad Center for Texas History presents Mysteries of Rosario at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 134 W. Pearl St. in Goliad. Ernest Barnes, a Goliad State Park and Historic Site volunteer interpreter, will present the program. The event is free and open to the public.
- Goliad Market Days is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9. It is an open-air market held in downtown Goliad around the Goliad Courthouse lawn. The vendors line the streets and sidewalks with shopping reminiscent of the trade days from the 1700’s. Follow Goliad Market Days on Facebook.
- The Traveling Vietnam Wall will be on display at the Goliad Auditorium, 108 Park Road 6 through Nov. 11. The event is hosted by the VFW Post No. 9170.
- Goliad Boutique Flea Market 2019 is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9 at Goliad Memorial Auditorium. Shop discounted boutique, vintage and antique goods from local shops, makers and collectors.
Travel back in time at Rio! Rio!, Goliad State Park's annual fall event, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m Nov. 9. Demonstrators and reenactors will be showing off their rare skill sets. Visitors will get an idea of what it was like to live along the San Antonio River throughout different times in history. Demonstrators, reenactors, and educators include: blacksmith, candle maker, archaeology lab, Spanish colonial friar, Spanish colonial soldier, spinning and weaving and many more. In addition, try your hand at grinding corn, creating cordage, roping and ranching, and archaeology. Entrance fees to the event are $6 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under.
- The Soul Emporium, 132 N. Courthouse Square, is having a Mary Magdalene Blessing Meditation, channeled by Sharon Prince from 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 10. The event is $25. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Once the meditation begins, a do not disturb sign will be placed on the door. To register for the meditation, contact Diana Harrington: 361-405-2056 or dianaharrington@yahoo.com.
- Dinner Tonight Cooking School presents cooking demonstrations with samples and lessons on how to prepare easy, nutritious and economical meals at home. This event is brought to you by Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and Methodist Ministries. The cost for the program is $20 per person. Seating is limited. Register by calling 361-645-82804. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., program starts at 7 p.m. at the Goliad United Methodist Church, 134 W. Pearl St. Recipes will be demonstrated by the Ashlynn Le Blanc, Emika Moya, Monica Flores, Beth Linscomb, Melodie Friedrichs, and 4-H youth. For more information, call Boogie Barber, at 361-441-9084.
SCHROEDER
- Get all your early Christmas shopping done in one place at the Schroeder Hall Holiday Sip & Shop. Sip, shop and snack with local vendors inside the historic dance Hall from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 8 at 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622 near Goliad. From 8-10 p.m. Devyn Whittington will perform. The event is free. Vendors include The Soap Lady, B’s Southern Scents, Bentley’s Boutique, Kristal’s Kloset, Griff + Jo Handmade Designs and Boots Are My Roots.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce is having its 55th annual Chamber Banquet Nov. 7 at the Bauer Community Center. Events include a social from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; dinner and awards is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nominations for awards can be made at portlavacachamber.org. Table sponsors are $450, the price includes recognition in the program, dinner and VIP table for eight. Individual tickets are $40 each and include dinner. RSVP to 316-553-2959 or cathy@portlavacachamber.org
SEADRIFT
- Seadrift Chamber of Commerce and Seadrift PTO are having a Fall Festival from 2-8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Seadrift School, 1801 W. Broadway Ave. Activities at the event include a turkey shoot, family games, cake and canned goods auctions and a chili dinner. Seadrift PTO is also hosting a dance for all school kids and their families.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- A 5-Hour CEU Event to be held Nov. 7 at the Cuero VFW Hall, U.S.183, north of Cuero. Registration is from 7-8 a.m. with the program starting promptly at 8 a.m. Participants do not need to RSVP to attend this event. Just be sure to show up early enough to allow time for registration. The program will conclude around 1:30 p.m. A fee of $20 per person will be charged. Lunch will not be served; however, light snacks will be provided throughout the morning. For more information, contact Anthony Netardus at the DeWitt County Extension Office at 361-275-0816.
- An Evening with B.J. Thomas at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $35-$45; proceeds benefit the Cuero school district in the form of grants for resources, projects, programs outside the scope of traditional school funding. For more information call 361-275-1924.
- Cuero Heritage Museum presents “A Tribute to Our Veterans WWI, WWII, Korean and Vietnam Wars” through Nov. 12. The exhibit includes documentaries about WWI, WWII and the Korean War. The WWII documentary is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Korean War is from 10:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. and WWI is from 11:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. There will also be a Veterans Day Reception at 3 p.m. Nov. 11 to honor veterans. All events are held at the Cuero Heritage Museum, 124 E. Church St. in Cuero. The events are open to the public and are free of charge. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, call the museum, at 361-485-8090.
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade St. in Cuero, presents Cuero Celebrates Warhol an art exhibit featuring Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians series through Nov. 17. Other noted Western and Native American artists to be featured are Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck, and Ira Yeager. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-4:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and children younger than 5, and military are free.
- Share the Warmth Blanket Drive is running through Nov. 29. Donate new blankets and throws for area seniors. Cuero Home Health will distribute to low-income elderly this winter. Drop off locations: Cuero Home Health, 615 N. Esplanade or Cuero Regional Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade. For more information, call 361-275-8999.
YORKTOWN
- A dance with Geezer Rock and Roll will be from 3-6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Gruenau Hall. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- First United Methodist Church, 206 S. Dowling St. is having a Fundraiser Coffee and Country Store from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7. They will serve sandwiches, salads, soups, desserts and chips. Drinks are complimentary.
- Beauty Boutique, 200 Crockett St., will hold its annual "Honoring Our Veterans" luncheon from 11 am.-2 p.m. Nov. 7. The event is open to all Veterans and their spouses. The Honoring Our Veterans Bake Sale will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 7. All proceeds from the event will go to the local VFW, American Legion and Vietnam Veterans. Beauty Boutique is taking pre-orders for the bake sale at 361-798-2891.
- Bingo Bags and Badges, a fundraiser benefiting Norma's House, will be held from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Hallettsville KC Hall. Tickets are $40 per person, pre-sale and $50 at the door. There will also be a silent auction and cash bar. Come out for a night of music, drink and fun. Cher your favorite law enforcement officer as they model designer bags. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call 830-672-1278. Advance tickets may be purchased at Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce, 1614 N Texana St.; Norma's House, 401 E. First St. or online at normahouse.net.
- Enjoy a day trip to the Nutcracker Market in Houston Nov. 15. Meet at Hallettsville Walmart parking lot at 8:15 a.m., bus departs at 8:30 a.m., shop around 6 hours and return at approximately 7 p.m. Seats are $45 each. Call Shirley Rothbauer at 361-772-1345 for more information or to book the trip with Lucky Tours.
- Hallettsville Market Days is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall. There is a mix of indoor, covered pavilion, and tree-line shopping.
SHINER
- Shiner Gaslight Dinner Theatre presents “Savannah Sipping Society” for its fall production. Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday Nov. 8-24 and one Wednesday performance on Nov. 20. All are evening performances at except for Sunday matinees. A meal is served before the play. For evening performances, the box office opens at 6:30 p.m.; the meal is served at 7 p.m., and the curtain rises at 8 p.m. For Sunday matinees, the doors open at 12:30 p.m., serving starts at 1 p.m., and the play begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 each. Call 361-594-2079 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays to reserve tickets. All tickets must be reserved in advance. For more information, visit shinergaslight.org.
- Shiner Catholic Church is having its annual strudel sale on Nov. 9 at the Shiner KC Dining Hall. The strudels will come in the unbaked version with baking instructions. The price is $16 each. To place an order for strudels to be picked up in Shiner, call Quality Pharmacy at 361-594-2262 or Marjorie Kresta at 361-594-2361. Pick-up time at the K.C. Hall will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For the convenience of patrons, orders can be picked up in drive-thru lines at the hall. For delivery to the Victoria area, call 361-594-3836, Yoakum 361-594-2638, Moulton and Flatonia 361-594-2343, and East Bernard 361-293-6574. To assure availability, strudel orders should be placed by Nov. 8.
- Wied Hall Historical Marker Dedication and Celebration begins at noon Nov. 9 with music provided by Zach Novak, Shiner Hobo Band, Jade Marie Patek and Los Kolaches. The marker dedication ceremony is at 3 p.m. There will also be a silent auction and historical displays. Barbecue on a bun, sausage warps, desserts, sodas and water will be available to purchase. Weid Hall is located off U.S. 90-A between Hallettsville and Shiner. For more information or to book the hall, call 361-594-2054.
YOAKUM
- Yoakum Community Hospital and Golden Crescent Area on Aging are hosting the 2020 Benefits Fair/ Open Enrollment from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Austin Street Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1308 E. Gonzales St., in Yoakum. A presentation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., followed by individual consultations until 1:30 p.m. Times will be extended if needed. Attendees must bring their Medicare card and list of medication they take. Use the Plan Finder and other tools at medicare.gov or call 1-800-6333-4227, TTY 1-877-486-2048, for help. RSVP to Stephanie Lerch at 361-293-2321 Ext. 464 if you plan to attend, as lunch will be served.
REFUGIO COUNTY
BAYSIDE
- The Bayside Historical Society will present“Mexican Folk Healing, the Ancient Art of Curanderismo,”from 2-3 p.m. Nov. 9 at 909 First St. in Bayside.
WHARTON COUNTY
EL CAMPO
- Tree House Furniture, 817 W. Loop in El Campo, will hold a Holiday Open House from noon-6 p.m. Nov. 7-8. Stop by to preview this year’s Christmas décor and gifts. Holiday refreshments and wine will be provided. Guests can register to win the Ultimate Christmas Living Room Giveaway.
- Crystal Molina and Carmen Hogan are holding a bake sale for Sally Hogan from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Toledo Finance, 1406 N. Mechanic. Hogan has been in the hospital since Sept. 20. Proceeds from this event will go toward medical expenses.
