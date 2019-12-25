LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- Hallettsville Festival of Lights Lighting Extravaganza, around the square in downtown Hallettsville will remain on until Jan. 6.
YOAKUM
- Yoakum Heritage Museum's 31st annual Christmas Tree Forest display is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Jan. 8. Admission is $5 for adults, children are admitted free.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- Come spend the day to get your sparkle on at Sparkle 2020, a workshop at the Soul Emporium. The event will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 28 with brunch, then a meditation to release 2019 and some visioning to set goals for the magical year of 2020. Everyone will leave with a new plan and guides for the new year, a goddess photo of themselves, an energetic face lift, a candle, a vision board, sound healing, meridian tapping and more. The cost is $191 payment options available. Contact the Soul Emporium if you have any questions. Includes brunch and lunch and all materials.
- Goliad State Park & Historic Site is offering First Day Hike Disconnect, Reconnect at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 1. Starting in the Day-Use area, we will walk down the River Trail to the Dining Hall, where we'll stop to refuel with some refreshments. Then we'll continue to the Angel of Goliad Hike and Bike Trail and down Park Road 6 back to Day-Use. This loop, just shy of 2 miles long, is on mostly even terrain with a mix of paved and natural trail surface. Park entrance fees apply, $4 per adult, free for children 12 and under. Meet in the Day-Use area a few minutes prior to event. Wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Light refreshments will be provided at the Dining Hall but we highly encourage you to bring water. Feel free to bring binoculars, a camera, etc.
- Enjoy the holidays with an evening stroll through the grounds of Mission Espiritu Santo and view the “History in Lights” exhibit from 6-10 p.m. nightly through December at Goliad State Park, 108 Park Road 6, in Goliad. Lights and shadows will tell the story of this site as visitors walk the same path taken by Native Americans and Spanish Franciscan priests. Entry fees are $4 for adult, TSPP card holders and children 12 and under are free. For after-hours entrance, stop at the shade pavilion in front of park headquarters and place entrance fees into a self-pay envelope and drop in red fee box.
SCHROEDER
Kevin Fowler's Deck the Dance Halls Tour is from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 28 at Schroeder Hall. Tickets are $18 advance and $23 at the door. Purchase tickets online at http://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/12581-Kevin_Fowler/ You can also purchase tickets at Victoria Harley-Davidson, Bedbutlers Furniture, Outlaw Off-Road of Texas, Goliad Aztec Ford & in Beeville at Blue Ribbon Country Store.
REFUGIO COUNTY
TIVOLI
- The Science & Spanish Club Network, Inc., and the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge are teaming up for the 11th annual Early Bird New Year and an 82nd birthday. The dual celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Cracker Barrel Country Store in Tivoli. The event is free and open to the public with food, music, and a tribute to the migratory Wild Whooping Crane flock at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- Christmas in the Park is a free self-guided driving tour featuring almost 300 lighted displays and several hundred snowflakes/trees at the Cuero Municipal Park. The display is open each evening from 6-10 p.m. thru Jan. 1. Free hot chocolate nights are each Thursday in December. Almost 100,000 visitors in more than 19,000 vehicles go through the display annually. For more information on Cuero’s Christmas in the Park, contact the Cuero Development Corporation at 361-275-8178.
- Join the Cuero Health staff for the New Year Fresh Start! Community Walk, which will include a 1-mile walk or jog through Cuero’s Christmas in the Park on Jan. 2. Registration is at 5 p.m. and the walk/run starts at 6 p.m. Families are invited to participate as this will not be a timed walk/jog. This event is to encourage a healthy start to the new year as well as a chance to walk thru and see the lights at Cuero's Christmas in the Park. Proceeds will support the continued maintenance and growth of Cuero's Christmas in the Park. The first 100 paid participants will receive a T-shirt. Registration is $20. If you would like to walk, but not register and receive a T-shirt, come the day of the race at 5 p.m. to fill out a release form. Register online at active.com/cuero-tx/walking/new-year-fresh-start-cuero-community-walk-2020. For more information, call Bfit Cuero Wellness Center at 361-275-9355 or visit cuerohospital.org
- Cuero school district libraries offer Magical Mondays from 3:30-7 p.m. every Monday for all community members. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Enjoy access to all print and digital resources, Ancestry.com databases, and Rosetta Stone language software. Additional programs vary by location. Library locations are John C. French, Hunt Elementary, Cuero Junior High Library and Cuero High School.
YORKTOWN
- Senior Community Bingo will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Yorktown Fire Station Senior Center. The event is sponsored by Yorktown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- The Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce presents New Year's Eve Bash by the Bay featuring Hunter Riley. Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be a toast at midnight and a black-eyed pea contest. Tickets are $25 and are available online at portlavacachamber.org or at the Chamber office.
WHARTON COUNTY
El CAMPO
- The Feed Store will have a New Year's Eve Dinner Dec. 31. Menu choices include aged ribeye, porterhouse steak, jumbo stuffed shrimp or stuffed chicken breast. There will be live acoustic performance by Eric Woodring, and a champagne toast to the New Year. Call 979-541-5229 for reservations.
