GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14 around the Courthouse Square in downtown Goliad. Vendors set up around the square and adjacent streets. The event features more than 100 vendors.
- will have a homecoming parade from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 in downtown Goliad. The theme for parade floats is “We Are Goliad.” Come out and show your team spirit.
- Goliad Alumni Association is hosting its 9th annual fun run/walk and kids run from 8-10 p.m Sept. 21 at the Col. Fannin monument, 49 Barnhill Road in Goliad. Registration forms can be found at all tschool offices and the Goliad Alumni Association Facebook Page. The entry fee is $25 for 5K; $25, no walk participant fee; $15 youth. A $10 late entry fee will be added to the cost for those registering the day of the race.
SCHROEDER
Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622 will hold a free movie night featuring “Grease”
- on Sept. 13. This is a free family-friendly event. The kitchen will be open as well. Bring your classic car, a separate area will be set aside to park the classics. The venue opens at 6 p.m.; the movie starts at 8 p.m.
WEESATCHE
Weesatche 4 Warriors presents
- honoring our military, wounded warriors and their families and the lives lost during 9-11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Sept. 14 at the Weesatche Community Center, 161 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884 near Goliad. A chuck wagon meal will be served. Activities for the whole family will be held. The Wall of Warriors will also be on display along with classic cars and antique tractors.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
The Ranch Cowboy Country Church – South Texas presents
- from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Ranch Cowboy Country Church, 128 County Road 119 in Edna. This conference is for men of all ages; childcare is not provided. Speakers for the event include pastors Paul Kline, Lane Farr, Lee Cobb and Harold Staples.
- starts at 9 a.m. Sept. 14-15 at the Brackenridge Main Event Center. Events include barrels, poles, breakaway, goat tying, bull riding, chute dogging, calf roping, ribbon roping and team roping. Junior High and High School Rough Stock starts at 8 a.m., Events include bull riding, bareback, and saddle broncs. For more information call Nena Boettcher, at 281- 468-8973.
is Sept. 20-22 at the Brackenridge Main Event Center. All rough stock events are on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s event start at 7 p.m. Saturday, gates open at 11 a.m. chute dogging begins at 2 p.m. Sunday’s performance starts 10 a.m. For more information, call Tony Reina at 979-799-6208 or email @ tonyreina1220@yahoo.com. Spectators are free.The 8th Annual Brackenridge Recreation Complex
is from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Texana Park and Campground Pavilion. Activities include a costume contest, pumpkin contest, best campsite/cabin decorating contest, carnival games, hayride, the haunted trail and much more. Follow the BRC Spooktacular Trail Facebook page for upcoming details of the events.
GANADO
Nate Currin “Ashes & Earth” New Album Tour will be at the
- at 8 p.m. Sept. 19. Doors open for dinner at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Dinner and show tickets are $27, show only tickets are $15.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT O’CONNOR
Kelley Ashley will present a program on
- from 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Port O’Connor Library, 506 W. Main St. The event is free.
- is from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 21. Check in at the birding observation deck to help with Boggy Nature Park/Port O’Connor. For more information, call Alexa Cordova at 361-573-2428. King Fisher Beach cleanup check-in is at the pavilion at King Fisher Beach. The contact person for that site is Roxanne Ochoa, 361-746-4965.
PORT LAVACA
- a nonfiction poet from Bay City, will sign copies of his latest book, “Alive to Tell the Story: Did America Forget 9/11?,” from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 14 at the Calhoun County Library in Port Lavaca.
- is from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 21. Check in at the Crabbin’ Bridge to help with Magnolia Beach cleanup. For more information, Angie Finegan at 512-937-6684.
- The United Way of Calhoun County is sponsoring the sixth annual Family Fun Day from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 21, at the Bayfront Peninsula in Port Lavaca. This is a free event for families with hot dogs, drinks, popcorn and T-shirts to the first 250 children in attendance with an adult. There will be lots of games and activities along with a bicycle rodeo, prize drawings (must be present to win) and the opportunity to meet United Way’s 11 partner agencies Don’t forget to bring your bike.
- Come out to A Very Merry UnBirthday Party hosted by Mad Batter Cheesecakes from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 21 at O’Neil and Sons Brewing Company, 206 S. Commerce St. in Port Lavaca. Vendors will be present and 16 new flavors for the 2019 Holiday Season.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- ” from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Cuero Public Library, 207 E. Main St. The book will also be available to purchase for $15 each. All proceeds from book sales will be donated to “Camp Rainbow,” a summer camp for those living with Type 1 Diabetes.
- DeWitt County Historical Commission presents “Lives Remembered,” a program about local lives affected by events of Work War II and those who participated in D-Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at Lifeway Baptist Church, 403 E. Sarah St. in Cuero. Admission is $5 for adults, those 18 and younger are free. Tickets are available from DeWitt County Historical Commission members, Cuero Record, Cuero Chamber of Commerce and at the door. For more information, call 361-799-9753 or 361-648-0003.
- is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Cuero Wellness Center. This session will provide healthy tips, resources and information for your family to get healthy and stay healthy. The event is free.
LINDENAU
Lindenau Rifle Club and Lindenau Hall are having their annual
- from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., or until sold out, on Sept. 15. Plates are $10 each and include pork sausage, stuffed cabbage, buttered potatoes and beans and are available to-go or dine-in. Fresh sausage will also be for sale by the pound, while supply lasts. Proceeds will be used for preservation of the hall. For more information or presale tickets call 361-564-8148.
YORKTOWN
- songwriter radio recording artist, will be singing from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Aunt Di’s Kountry Kitchen, 606 Main St. in Yorktown, to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals. All tips will be matched by the artist. Call 361-564-2897 for reservations.
YOAKUM
- is from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Fordtran Volunteer Fire Department, 25225 U.S. 77 N. in Fordtran. Pork steak plates with rice, beans and all the trimmings are $9 each and are available for dine-in or to-go. There will also be lots of desserts, a silent auction and a raffle.
- is from 10 am.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Stratton Primitive Baptist Church, 9073 Farm-to-Market Road 1147 E. in Yoakum. Bring a covered dish.
- is Sept. 27-29, 909 Alternate U.S. 77 in Yoakum. Trail ride cost $10, wagon drivers are free. Everyone gets a wristband. No cover Friday and Saturday into the Alibi Bar. Friday sign-up in camp 4-6 p.m. Saturday morning sign-up 7- 8:45 a.m. in camp. This is a family friendly ride, kids are welcome. All meals on your own. Bar will provide a meal Saturday night. Saturday’s ride leaves out 9 a.m. with a lunch stop at San Ducerro Winery; pack your lunch. Sunday’s ride leaves out 10 a.m. with a lunch stop downtown Yoakum; pack your lunch.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
Hallet Oak Gallery Spotlight will feature
- . Meet the artist from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville. Powers paintings attempt to convey a sense of sound through the images. Each painting is accompanied by a poem. Her work will remain on display through Sept. 28.
SHINER
- will be from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 17 at Kaspar Pavilion, 135 County Road 350 in Shiner, to discuss the proposed vehicle and equipment purchase and replacement fee.
- The public is invited to join the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild for a chartered bus trip on Sept. 20, to the “Color the World with Quilts” Show at the San Antonio Event Center. The show features more than 300 quilts, more than 40 vendors, handmade items boutique, daily demonstrations, special exhibits, door prizes and more. The cost of the bus trip is $30 per person and $8 per entrance ticket. Plans are to leave at 8 a.m. and return around 5 p.m. from the Methodist Church in Shiner. Reservation deadline is Sept. 17. For more information and to reserve a seat, call 361-772-4331.
REFUGIO COUNTYA Social Media Lunch and Learn from noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Refugio County Chamber of Commerce Building, 301 N. Alamo St. Come learn all about social media use for your business/organization with Rebecca Esparza of Score.WOODSBORO
AUSTWELL
WHARTON COUNTY
EL CAMPO
is from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Panamerican Ballroom, 1163 Palacios St. in El Campo. Pre-sale tickets are $25, from 8-9 p.m. 18 and younger with a school ID are $10. For more information, call 979-575-5509 or 361-250-0876.
