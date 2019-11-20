DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
Come see Cuero’s newest lodging and small venue rental, the Chisholm Guest House, 951 U.S 87 N. Stop by from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 21, for
- Visit with the owners Kirk and Polly Laging and tour the remodeled home that is available for rentals.
- Come out and enjoy a family movie night featuring “The Polar Express” at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at the First Presbyterian Church outdoor pavilion, 302 N. McLeod St. in Cuero. The event is free and will include popcorn and toppings, snacks and drinks. Bring a lawn chair and blanket.
- Cuero Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Nov. 22 at Hayden Outdoors Real Estate, 102 E. Reuss Blvd.
- is a free self-guided driving tour featuring almost 300 lighted displays and several hundred snowflakes/trees at the Cuero Municipal Park. The display is open each evening from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 25-Jan. 1. Free hot chocolate nights are each Thursday in December. Almost 100,000 visitors in more than 19,000 vehicles go through the display annually. For more information on Cuero’s Christmas in the Park, contact the Cuero Development Corporation at 361-275-8178
- Cuero ISD Libraries offer Magical Mondays from 3:30-7 p.m. every Monday for all community members. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Enjoy access to all print and digital resources, Ancestry.com databases, and Rosetta Stone language software. Additional programs vary by location. Library locations are John C. French, Hunt Elementary, Cuero Junior High Library and Cuero High School.
- is running through Nov. 29. Donate new blankets and throws for area seniors. Cuero Home Health will distribute to low-income elderly this winter. Drop off locations are Cuero Home Health, 615 N. Esplanade or Cuero Regional Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade. For more information, call 361-275-8999.
YORKTOWN
Enjoy
- from 7-9 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Yorktown Fire Station. Coffee and donuts will be furnished.
- Radio recording artist Vickie Cross will be singing the country ‘oldies’ to support St Jude’s Children’s Hospitals from 6:30-8:30 Nov. 23 at Aunt Di’s Kountry Kitchen, 606 E. Main St. All tips will be matched by the artist.
- Cuero Home Health provides free blood pressure checks and blood sugar checks at 11 a.m. Nov. 26 at the Yorktown Fire Station.
LAVACA COUNTY
SHINER
Shiner Gaslight Dinner Theatre presents
- for its fall production. Performances are Nov. 22-24. All are evening performances, except for Sunday matinees. A meal is served before the play. For evening performances, the box office opens at 6:30 p.m.; the meal is served at 7 p.m., and the curtain rises at 8 p.m. For Sunday matinees, the doors open at 12:30 p.m., serving starts at 1 p.m., and the play begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 each. Call 361-594-2079 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays to reserve tickets. All tickets must be reserved in advance. For more information, visit shinergaslight.org.
YOAKUM
Yoakum Heritage Museum is having its 31st annual
- is open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday Nov. 24-Jan. 8. Admission is $5 for adults, children are admitted free. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
- Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the second annual Sip-N-Shop from 1-8 p.m. Nov. 21 in downtown Yoakum. Enjoy extended shopping hours at local businesses. The event is sponsored by the Yoakum Area Chamber of Commerce, for more information, call the Chamber office at 361-293-2309.
- Carl and Mary Welhausen Library, 810 Front St., will have Bingo for seniors at 10 a.m. Nov. 22. The event is free and open to anyone 60 or older.
- is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St. Admission is free. Approximately 62 booths filled with handcrafted only items made by exhibitors in booth, and fine antiques. Concessions are available and door prizes given hourly.
- Mimi’s Kitchen, 606 Alternate U.S. 77 S., Yoakum, is having its fourth annual free Thanksgiving Dinner at noon Nov. 28. Serving starts at noon and continues until the food runs out. The restaurant will be closed to regular business. Tea is free with the meal and only one plate is allowed per person. Donations are accepted and greatly appreciated.
J
ACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Nov. 27 at Whataburger, 112 E. Houston Highway in Edna; dine in only. Southbrooke Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center sponsors the event, held the last Wednesday of each month.
GANADO
Support local merchants at Ganado’s annual
- from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 21 in downtown Ganado. Santa will be at Ganado Nursing and Rehab office for free pictures between 5-7 p.m. Minnie and Mickey will be at Citizen State Bank 5-7 p.m. Several food trucks will be downtown parked next to Citizen State Bank. Restaurants and retails business will have specials, door prizes, and more to offer. Stop by any participating merchant to pick up a card to enter in the $100 shopping spree giveaway. More than 15 businesses will have extended hours this night for you to visit your local businesses.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
The seventh annual
- is from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Goliad Auditorium. The evening includes social hour with drinks and appetizers, steak dinner, awards ceremony, raffle and a silent auction. Tickets Price $30 per person. For more information, visit generalzaragozasociety.com.
BERCLAIR
The
- will be open for tours Nov. 24. The first tour begins at 1 p.m. and the second tour begins at 2:30 p.m. Unfortunately, guests arriving after 2:45 pm cannot be accommodated. The cost is $10 per person regardless of age. No photos are allowed inside the Mansion.
CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- involved in coordinating Harvey recovery efforts and planning for future disasters, meets from 2-3 p.m. Nov. 21 at the First United Methodist Church, 814 San Antonio St. in Port Lavaca.
- Trinity Shores Assisted Living, 201 Trinity Shores Drive, is having a Christmas Bazaar from 10 am.-3 p.m. Nov. 23. Public is welcome to stop by and shop. For more information, call 361-552-2333.
PORT O’CONNOR
Josie’s Mexican Food & Cantina, 610 W. Adams St. in Port O’Connor, is having its annual
- from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 23. Activities include a silent auction, games and entertainment for the kids.
WHARTON COUNTY
WHARTON
The
- begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. The parade will travel around Monterey Square in Downtown Wharton. Fore more information, call the Wharton County Chamber of Commerce, at 979- 532-1862.
EL CAMPO
El Campo Modern Dental, 3604 W. Loop, Unit A2, will have its
- from 11 am.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Stop by and enjoy a moonwalk, face painting, barbecue and music.
- The mayor, city council, area businesses and churches invite the public to join in the food, fun and fellowship of the
from 11:30 am.-1 pm.. Nov. 28 at the El Campo Civic Center. For more information, call 979-543-2713.
