CALHOUN COUNTY
PORT LAVACA
- Join Workday Wind Down from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at O’Neil and Sons Brewing Company, 206 S. Commerce St. in Port Lavaca.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GOLIAD
- A Back-to-School Vendor Show will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m Aug. 24 at Grace Temple Church Fellowship Hall, 745 E. Pearl St. in Goliad. Shop with local vendors, donate to the school supply drive and there will also be a raffle.
- Presidio La Bahia, 217 Loop 71 in Goliad, will presents The Calm Before the Storm will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 7-8. Living Historians and Reenactors bring to life the tense moments just before the Texian War for Independence erupted onto Presidio La Bahia. Dress for the weather as this event takes place out doors. Admission is $5 for adults, $4.50 for seniors, $2 for children 6-11, children younger than 6 are free.
BERCLAIR
- The Berclair Mansion, 14 Moore St. in Berclair, will be open for tours Aug. 25. The first tour begins at 1 p.m. and the second tour begins at 2:30 p.m. Guests arriving after 2:45 p.m. cannot be accommodated. The cost is $10 per person. No photos are allowed inside the mansion.
WEESATCHE
- Weesatche 4 Warriors presents ”A Day in the Country” honoring our military, wounded warriors and their families and the lives lost during 9-11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Sept. 14 at the Weesatche Community Center, 161 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884 near Goliad. A chuck wagon meal will be served. Activities for the whole family will be held. The Wall of Warriors will also be on display along with classic cars and antique tractors.
JACKSON COUNTY
EDNA
- Jackson County Job Fair and Business Expo will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m Sept. 25 at the Jackson County Services Building Auditorium, 211 N. Wells St. in Edna
GANADO
- Ganado’s Fall Community Wide Garage Sale
- will be Sept. 28. The Ganado Farmer & Handmade Market will be downtown 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Food trucks will be located by the Farmer’s Market area. Relay for Life will host a rummage sale at Citizen State Bank Parking Lot 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Individuals who would like to rent a spot from Relay for Life to have their own garage sale, or for a fundraiser, contact Heather Thornton at heather.thornton@yahoo.com or 361-235-0151 for a registration form. People throughout Ganado will have garage sales, yard sales, and who knows what else for sale. Several downtown businesses will have sidewalk sales.
DEWITT COUNTY
CUERO
- Cuero Farmers’ Market
- is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Market Pavilion in downtown Cuero. Neal Tolbert will provide live music for the event. Show up for fresh vegetables, meats, honey, baked goods, crafted items and more.
- Come hear the Dave Roever story at 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Cuero ISD Performing Arts Center. The event is free; a love offering will received. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
- A travel presentation, “Shades of Ireland”, will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, 210 E. Main St.
- Charlie Kouba will be signing his book, “Still Crazy” The Adventure of a Lifetime from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Cuero Public Library, 207 E. Main St. The book will also be available to purchase for $15 each. All proceeds from book sales will be donated to “Camp Rainbow,” a summer camp for those living with Type 1 Diabetes.
- Dr. Cody Walthall is joining the Parkside Family Clinic, 1109 E. Broadway St. The community is invited to a meet-and-greet with Dr. Walthall and his family from 4:30-6 p.m. Aug. 29.
- The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade in Cuero, will present Cuero Celebrates Warhol, an art exhibit featuring Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians series Oct. 11-Nov. 16. Other noted Western and Native American artists to be featured are Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck, and Ira Yeager. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is $5 for adults; $3 for children and children younger then 5 and Military are free.
NORDHEIM
- A barbecue cook-off benefit in support of Charles Schroeder is planned for Aug. 23-24 at Nordheim Shooting Club, 101 W. Ninth St. in Nordheim. Activities include music, pulled pork, jackpot margaritas, washer tournament on Friday. Saturday is the barbecue cook-off. Donated cook-off entries will be available for purchase at $10 each. A poker run and a live and silent auction are also planned. All proceeds to benefit the family. Monetary donations may be made at First National Bank of Beeville, 142 N. Riedel St. in Yorktown.
YORKTOWN
- Join Baskets, Bags and Boxes Bingo Aug. 28 at Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, 141 S. Riedel St. Doors open at 6 p.m. bingo is from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 after Aug. 19. Ticket include one playing card and complimentary food and wine. Door prizes, a raffle and silent auction will also be available. For more information, cal the chamber at 361-564-2661.
YOAKUM
- Carl and Mary Welhausen Library, 810 Front St., will have Bingo for seniors at 10 a.m. Aug. 30. The event is free and open to anyone 60 or older.
GRUENAU
- Geezer Rock & Roll will play
- from 3-6 Aug. 25 at Gruenau Hall. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.
LAVACA COUNTY
HALLETTSVILLE
- A Girl Scouts Parent Information Night will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Youth Center, 109 Park St. in Hallettsville. Troops are forming now.
- The Kolache Festival is scheduled for Sept. 28. The day starts off with the Kolache Fest Parade at 10 a.m. on the town square, then moves to the Hallettsville KC Hall for the domino tournament, kolache bake-off, polka music, arts and crafts booths, kolaches and more.
SHINER
- The public is invited to join the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild for a chartered bus trip on Sept. 20, to the “Color the World with Quilts” Show at the San Antonio Event Center. The show features more than 300 quilts, more than 40 vendors, handmade items boutique, daily demonstrations, special exhibits, door prizes and more. The cost of the bus trip is $30 per person and $8 per entrance ticket. Plans are to leave at 8 a.m. and return around 5 p.m. from the Methodist Church in Shiner. Reservation deadline is Sept. 17. For more information and to reserve a seat, call 361-772-4331.
REFUGIO COUNTY
REFUGIO
- A Social Media Lunch and Learn from noon-1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Refugio County Chamber of Commerce Building, 301 N. Alamo St. Come learn all about social media use for your business/organization with Rebecca Esparza of SCORE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.