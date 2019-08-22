Republican Gala, Dinner and Dance is planned for 6-10 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Emerging Technology Center, 7408 Lone Tree Road.
Tickets are $100 each or reserved tables for eight for $1,000. Dress for the event is Texas formal or formal.
Guest include Lt. Col. Allen West (ret.), former Congressman of Florida, resident of Texas, author of the book "Hold Texas, Hold the Nation" and Fox News contributor; Nashville singer and songwriter Christy Sutherland; and Pastor Mark Collins, portraying Davey Crockett.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com or by contacting Barbara Breazeale at barbarabreazeale@gmail.com or 361-489-9435.
