The Constitution Essay Contest is sponsored by the Republican Women of Yoakum Area in celebration of Constitution Day, Sept. 17.
High school seniors from Lavaca and DeWitt County schools, as well as Gonzales High School and Christian School, and all 12th grade home-schooled students from these areas are eligible to participate in this Constitution Essay Contest for a scholarship.
Checks to be awarded to the essay winners are $1,000, $500, $300 and $200. A total of four winners will be selected from all entries. This year, a prize of $300 has been added for the teacher with the most students remaining in the semi-final round of judging.
Essays for judging will be picked up from each school’s office on Sept. 25. No essays will be accepted afterward.
The scholarship certificate and check will be presented to the winners at the Constitution Essay Contest Awards Ceremony and Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Yoakum Community Center.
All high school seniors as well as principals, counselors and staff are invited to attend the Constitution Essay Awards and Scholarship Luncheon. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst is the guest speaker at the event. Lunch will be provided free of charge to all students. Donations will be accepted for adults.
For more information or requests for essay contest packet for home schooled seniors, call or text Republican Women of Yoakum Area Constitution Essay Contest contacts: Jackie McNerney at 832-725-4701; or Brenda Cash at 361-594-4258 or 361-772-1442; or Helen Appelt at 361-798-3900.
