Twenty-two riders and their horses participated in the 22nd Saddle Up for St. Jude Trail Ride all day Saturday.
The event was sponsored by Rawhide Riders Inc. and John Beck. This was the second year the trail ride supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was hosted at Beck Ranch.
“I just provide the place,” Beck said. “I’m blessed to with what the good Lord gave me.”
The $15 registration fee included a 14-mile trail ride followed by dinner.
Rawhide Riders Inc. purchased the ingredients for the dinner, and Branded Cowboy Church donated their time and efforts to cook the meal through their chuckwagon ministry.
The dinner consisted of pork roast, corn casserole, beans, German potatoes, broccoli salad and desserts made by participants.
Mike Whitfield, pastor of Banded Cowboy Church, said a prayer, and trail boss Matt Alfred led the group through the pastures.
After the trail ride, there were other opportunities for people to help support St. Jude.
There was a 50/50 raffle and an auction with items donated by community supporters, including a saddle, a cornhole set, a handmade bench, horse feed and more.
Henry Castillo has participated in the trail ride for about 20 years and attended the event with his niece, Cynthia Morales.
“I’m retired now. This is my big pastime,” Castillo said. “I enjoy it. I think if I could be on a horse every day, I would.”
Terrie Alfred drove the sound truck to meet the riders for their water breaks and brought the coolers.
“This is the smallest ride we’ve had in a while,” Terrie Alfred said.
Event coordinator Tammy Barnett believes this decrease was a result of the heat.
“People don’t want to ride in this heat, but September is cancer awareness month, so that’s why we do it in September,” Barnett said.
According to Matt Alfred, the trail ride was a huge success. More than 50 people attended the dinner and auction, raising more than $5,000 for St. Jude.
“Now that the riders know this ranch, we will be looking for a new place to ride next year,” Barnett said.
